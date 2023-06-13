“Nobody Likes Job Hoppers”: Interview Expert Recommends Workers Stay At The Same Company For Years, Viewers Aren’t So Sure

Interviewing for jobs is one of the last ways many people want to spend their time. The stress of explaining why you’re “perfect for this role” over and over again, while trying to squeeze interviews into your already busy schedule can be painful. But most of us bite the bullet every couple of years to move on to bigger and better opportunities (and salaries).

According to interview expert Anna Papalia, however, frequently jumping to a new job may not actually be wise. Below, you’ll find the controversial video that Anna recently shared discussing the topic of “job hopping,” as well as some of the replies invested viewers left.

Many professionals choose to change careers frequently to seek higher compensation and new opportunities

But according to Anna Papalia, this can turn your resume into a series of red flags

I don’t care what your excuse is, nobody likes job hoppers. And not a lot of people are going to like what I have to say but it needs to be said. If you only work at jobs and companies for a year, year and a half, maybe two years, and your resume looks like you have hopped from position to position to position, you are severely limiting the opportunities for yourself.

And also, you are barely scratching the surface of learning and figuring out positions if you’re only there for a year. I don’t want to hear it. I know you all are going to jump in the comments and tell me that people don’t give raises and you have to move on to organizations in order to get a raise. Bla bla bla bla bla. Listen, job hoppers are in some deep level of denial.

And I’ve heard it all before. But here’s the thing. If you’re a job hopper, the common denominator is you. You are choosing to move on from organizations. You are the one choosing to leave after one or two years. Put yourself in a hiring manager’s shoes.

Why would they pay to onboard you and train you and invest in you if they know you’re just going to leave in a year or year and a half? Especially if your competition has some longevity on their resume. Think about it.

You can hear Anna explain why she doesn’t like “job hoppers” right here

I can spot a #jobhopper a mile away, they're the ones who always have an excuse, reason or story about all the reasons for their job moves. If this is you, if you have all these reasons why you had to leave each job, I guarantee it's YOU! You are the common denominator and YOU are the one holding yourself back. 🥸 You gotta put down some roots to be taken seriously and get the best opportunities. 🌳 Job hopping only helps you in the short term, if you want long term success you gotta stick around someplace longer than 2 years 📆

Some experts actually recommend changing roles every two years

When it comes to how long employees should hold a position before deciding to move on, it depends on many factors. If you have a toxic boss or the job itself is adding too much stress into your life, you may not be able to stay even one year, for the sake of your own mental health. On the other hand, if you love a company and your colleagues and you’re settled in one city for the rest of your life, you might want to keep the same job for a decade. Even asking experts how long the ideal amount of time is to keep a job yields various results, but according to the team at Indeed, it’s wise to stay for about two years. They explain that this allows workers time to gain new skills and increase their qualifications, while moving on fast enough to show that they still value their career growth.

A 2022 study from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the average employee will hold a job for about four years before moving on, but every individual is different. Moving on too quickly might make future employers wary of why there are so many quick stops on your resume, and staying too long might limit a worker’s compensation. Yes, staying at the same company for years proves loyalty and will likely lead to a few raises along the way, but starting the process fresh allows workers to receive larger bumps in their salaries, as they have the opportunity to negotiate their wages when taking on a new role. A higher salary will also lead to higher raises and even higher bonuses in the future, when those are based on a percentage of the person’s income.

And it can be wise to stick around for a minimum of one year for the sake of your resume

If you’re currently in a job that you hate but you’re attempting to stick around as long as you can bear it for the sake of your resume, CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says it’s best to last for at least a year. “Anything under that — especially if it’s happening over and over again — is a red flag to a hiring manager,” she says. However, if you have a long stint on your resume, such as a job you’ve stayed at for about five years, one short-lived position shouldn’t do too much damage while you’re interviewing. You have proven that you can stay in one place for a long time, but you just happened to end up somewhere that wasn’t a great fit.

And while you certainly have the freedom to move on if you’re dealing with a toxic work environment or colleagues who make you uncomfortable, Welch recommends shooting for a year even if it’s uncomfortable. “Don’t let the impulse to get out fast undermine your career in the long run,” she told CNBC. “Stick with it for longer than you’d like — you’ll thank yourself later.”

But it’s important to take into consideration that job hunting today is very different than it was decades ago

Don’t let the fear of being labeled a “job hopper” limit you from advancing your career. As many people pointed out in the comments on Anna’s video, times have changed, and we can’t all stay at the same company for 30 years anymore when we know there are better opportunities out there. According to the Bayside Group, 50 years ago, Australians over the age of 45 would stay at the same company for a decade, while today, they stick around for less than 7 years. And one 2022 study from the Pew Research Center found that half of the workers who have recently changed jobs saw their wages increase by about 10%, compared to the average worker staying in their same role seeing a nearly 2% raise to account for inflation. So moving on is not always a mistake, especially when it results in higher wages.

At the end of the day, every worker needs to do what they feel is best for their own wellbeing, career and future. If you’re happy where you’re at, don’t go rushing out the door in hopes of a higher salary. Perhaps you can even negotiate a raise with your boss after you’re proven how valuable you are to the team. And if you hate your job, don’t worry about being a “job hopper,” feel free to move on whenever you see fit. We would love to hear your thoughts on this video in the comments below, pandas. Would you consider yourself a job hopper? Then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing jobs that workers actually don’t hate, look no further than right here!

