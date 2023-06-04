Reddit users have been sharing the jobs they actually enjoy, so we’ve gathered some of their top responses below. Enjoy reading these replies that might inspire you to change your career path, and remember that it’s never too late to start doing something you love! (Or at least something you don’t hate!)

You know what they say: Do something you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life because there won’t be any positions available or any money in it! Okay, that’s not quite what Mark Twain once said, but you get the gist. Finding a job you love is much easier said than done, but that doesn't mean it's impossible.

#1 National Park Ranger. Thirty-two years and counting. As with any profession, there are still bad days.

#2 I am the only IT guy for a family owned business. They know nothing about computers so as long as everything is running smoothly they leave me alone. I only put in about 45 minutes of actual work every week.

#3 School janitor. $30/hour. 40 hours a week, 12 months a year. I get a s**tload of awesome medical/dental benefits, paid vacation, sick days, every provincial and federal holiday off paid.



However, the real perk that I f*****g love, is that I work alone. Once the teachers leave, I have the building to myself. I see my boss once a month, if that. I just show up, put on my favourite podcasts, do my job and go home, money shows up in my account twice a month. I might speak 100 words a shift. It’s absolutely glorious.



About the only thing I don’t like about it are the crappy hours (3-11pm, followed by 7-3 during the winter/spring/summer breaks, but you get used to it), and the lazy f*****g teachers that make my job harder than it needs to be. Overall, I’d give it a solid 8.5/10

#4 I work in the pathology lab at a hospital. I process blood and biopsy samples onto microscope slides for the pathologists to read. I love it! I feel like I’m helping people, even though I never meet them and they have no idea who I am.

#5 I got to work at JPL for 35 years, designing and flying deep space missions. Galileo, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Stardust, Solar Probe, InSight and others. It was an exceptionally fun job even when it was hard. And I met a whole bunch of very smart people.

#6 I am a kennel attendant. I care for and feed both dogs and cats. One of my daily requirements if I have time to do it, is literally to play with a dog/cat or puppy/kitten. It’s called animal enrichment. It’s meant to help prepare them for a life outside the shelter. Doesn’t even feel like a job.

#7 I make good money owning a nice dog boarding facility on my property. I do doggie daycare twice a week in addition to 24/7 boarding; picking up happy dogs around town is pretty damn fun. I love working at home, with dogs, and running my own business.

#8 I work at a pet store (only supplies, no animal sales) and make $18 CAD/hr. That might not sound 'decent' but it's better than minimum wage with no meaningful increase in responsibility (aka stress) compared to any other retail worker. In fact, my work environment is lower stress than any other retail/food job I've had and the owner has a keen interest in our well-being. Yearly raises, Christmas bonus, profit sharing, get paid our full scheduled shift if it's shortened or cancelled for weather, aiming to become a living wage employer with promises to increase wages beyond that so long as the business continues to grow.



Plus no one asks 'why' if I turn down a shift or decline to stay later. Respect for personal time is huge. I'm treated like a human being, not a robot with no life outside work.

#9 I give bubble baths to ducklings and piglets

#10 Electrician. It’s hard work most days, but satisfying seeing it all lit-up and functioning properly.



Knowing my work will still be in service many years from now feels good, and seeing customers marvel at their new light fixtures looking great is a good feeling

#11 I work in a logyard in S Oregon. Log trucks come in and are unloaded. The load is rolled out on the ground, and I scale the logs. I measure the lengths and diameters, calculate the gross volume in board feet, and make deductions based on defects such as frost seams, insect damage, burn scars, lightning strikes, etc. I work outside, so it can be rough in the winter/summer, but it keeps me moving, and it's an interesting gig. Been doing it about 6 years now. AMA

#12 I clean fossils

#13 I worked in construction doing flooring for 25 yrs. I was always excited when the weekend came to an end and looked forward to the work week. My wife got to stay home and raise our kids. We went on 3-4 vacations a year. Put both my kids through college. So satisfying to be able to work with your hands everyday and create something beautiful in someones home, that will last for years to come. Then cash a nice paycheck for all your hard work.

#14 I’m a colorist. It’s like photoshop for movies. I love it. But I feel very lucky to have this job, and to be successful in the industry.

#15 Not for everybody; but I am a lighting designer. Days are long, but there’s something amazing about finishing out a day by making a musicians show look as incredible as they sound. Used to tour, but hopped off the road because my partner and I had a kid, so now I’m working at local venues, and while you don’t build the same relationship as you do on the road, working a different show every time you go in means needing to be prepared for anything, it’s all very rewarding, and while the days can be super long, they’re very rarely dull. And I mean, I get paid to go to concerts, so that’s also a nice touch.

#16 Farmer here. In the winter I can be in knee deep snow with numb toes and fingers fixing fence, and in the summer I can be working on an irrigation system with a heat index of 110°F. I never feel like I'm actually working. Life feels like an open world RPG with somewhat vague deadlines to meet throughout the year. The hardest part is keeping yourself motivated so you don't fall behind. We start planting in mid April, but we've been working on the planter for most of this week and should be field ready tomorrow. I could sleep in till noon every day if I chose to but the seasons are changing....

#17 I do voiceovers. It's fun, and pays well after you establish yourself. Some days are a grind, and getting started was/is a lot of work for little pay, but overall it's great.

#18 Technical Illustrator. I love working with 3D models and illustrating. I work from home half the time and keep whatever hours i want. My boss has faith that i will do my job so i rarely ever see him. Since starting this job 2 years ago i have paid off all my debt and even sent my parents some money for everything they have done for me.

#19 Im a librarian and part of my job is organising and creating workshops for children/adolescents regarding STEM. So I get to fiddle around with 3d printers, lasercutters and all kinds of cool things. On the side I also do graphic design and build websites since my previous job was web developer.



My job is different every day and since I work for the government the benefits are really good. Only downside is the pay but I gladly earn a little less to do a creative job where I can basically do what I want.

#20 I’m an accountant for a bank.



Good salary, great benefits, tons of PTO and all holidays off.



It’s not particularly exciting, rewarding, or fulfilling but it gives me the security and freedom to make my life as exciting, rewarding and fulfilling as possible.

#21 I'm a paralegal at an attorney's office. I essentially do all the writing and research for cases and assemble the files and information an attorney needs for trial.



I thought about going to law school, but during my internship clerking for the county courthouse I found that people with Bar cards were working clerk jobs like me, saying there's a too many lawyers out there to get a job.



I decided that throwing down 6 figures on law school and not even having a job guaranteed at the end is too big of a risk, and instead got a paralegal certificate for a fraction of that price, and have been doing paralegal work for 10 years now.



It's not crazy money by any means, but $40k+ a year supports me and my family and that's fine by us.

#22 Massage therapist, ~70/hr I work 2.5 days a week and bring home ~950. I am in an incredibly supportive environment, clients are great, love my coworkers.



I’ll be returning to med school soon and will have to quit🥲😭😢

#23 I’m a statistician and work with a government agency. I particularly really enjoy not having to interact with too many people.

#24 I am a NY state worker. My job mostly consists of paper work and database work helping to prevent people who have harmed children in the past from getting employment now in environments that involve children.



Also decent pay with tons of benefits and a strong union.

#25 Hospice nurse. My whole job is just to try to make people comfortable and relieve their pain.

#26 I do intraoperative neuromonitoring. When people have surgery that puts the nervous system at risk,we give the surgeon feedback as to the integrity of the motor system in the anesthetized patient.

#27 Art Director (graphic design, advertising, etc.) My goals are clear, project manager manages my tasks, generally healthy work-life balance, work from home. I live in the NYC area, make low 6 figures, live comfortably.

#28 Pharmacist. Retail pharmacy sucked but once I got out of that and into hospital pharmacy it's pretty chill. I work second shift so I'm the only pharmacist on when I'm here. Running my own show, plus being paid pretty darn well isn't a bad gig. Having been at the same hospital a while (8 yrs) and being competent makes the job pretty easy. Get to see patients 4 hours a day doing med reconciliation keeps things fresh too. No real complaints besides administration being greedy a******s occasionally.

#29 I work in Robotics and Machine Learning, love my job and most companies that have jobs in this field have very good work environment to attract good candidates. Pay is well above average if you have a degree. I earn around 220k total comp 4 years experience.

#30 I work at home. I take care of my father in law 24-7. Sometimes, it is very trying, and my patience wears thin, but it sure beats working for a company only making crumbs.

#31 I work as a housekeeper at a motel. I love my job. It allows me to work alone, I can listen to my music, and I enjoy making order out of chaos. Also, the money's pretty damn good. Because of the way our pay is structured, I make more than double the standard amount in this industry.

#32 Independent Dog walker, all of my clients I either found on my own through dog walking apps I was using (and then moved off the apps), or were referrals. I live in a city big enough that it provides me with a healthy income.

#33 Oilfield Mechanic: get to fix tangible problems everyday. Get paid well. The best thing about my career is my schedule, 14 days working and 7 days off. Been doing it so long I can’t fathom working a 5-2.

#34 I'm a therapist.



Dealing with insurance is the worst but it's a small part of the job.



The pay is usually livable. It's pretty easy to find work in most states. I'm in private practice now so I take flexibility over benefits. I've always had supportive supervisors and a good community of co-workers when I did agency work.



You hear some deeply f****d up stories and it can be draining to hold space for people's trauma but these things happen and it feels good to be a support to the people that have lived them.

#35 I’m an Estate Buyer, I travel all over the country buying peoples stuff. Antiques and what not. Pays well and I don’t spend a dime on travel, rental car, even my food is paid for. I just show up to an event and buy. It’s wonderful and I get to see a lot of cool stuff I’d normally never see.

#36 I’m a DevOps engineer in a firm that has nonexistent devops practices. I like my job regardless. 😂

#37 I'm a carpenter started in 2004 I love every aspect of my career ...

#38 Cybersecurity professional. I keep secrets safe and those who don’t have my education/certs think I’m a wizard. Pretty chill job until a security incident happens, but if you do your job right, you can mitigate those incidents and just attend meetings every once and a while. Pay is pretty f*****g good too.

#39 School teacher, although decent wage is a fairly broad term. I’d love to make more.

#40 Computational biologist. I'm a classically trained cellular and molecular biologist that specializes in computer analysis of biological data. I work in rational drug design, so more or less I receive concepts for for drugs from staff, do some genetics and modeling work, and generate molecule designs that I send off to a robot to synthesize. They screen them to see which work best, and those that show a favorable combination of potency and specificity ultimately proceed to becoming drug candidates and going into clinic.



It's nice in that I can frequently work from home. There's lots of problem solving. It's nice mash-up of computer science and biology. The company and my peers are all great. And it's still got that kind of cutting-edge this-is-the-future-today feel to it.

#41 Air Traffic controller. Made around $120k last year with overtime. Staffing sucks. Availability of leave sucks. Tons of mandatory OT. But I still love my job. 10 years in, 13 years until eligible for retirement. Forced retirement in 19 years.

#42 Sales. There are annoying aspects as with any job. But it’s a very people-oriented business that draws people who like to talk and laugh and have fun whenever they can. The added benefit of having leverage over your employer with regards to how much $$ you’re bringing in allows you a ton of freedom with regard to how you conduct your day and year. Nobody cares if you take a month off every year when you’re making the company a couple million dollars every 12 months. Unlimited paid sick time. Really no such thing as UNPAID time off actually. Company car, phone, company fuel card for all my gas. Gaming PC for working from home paid for by company. If you’re semi-competent and minimally social I really couldn’t recommend it enough.

#43 Gym Owner. I get to help people transform their lives. It’s a very rewarding and fulfilling career.

#44 I'm an IT generalist. They fit me in wherever help is needed. I don't love my job, but I definitely don't hate it, and it pays well. I think one of the things I like though is that I sometimes end up with weeks of downtime where I have very little to do.

#45 Still work at the same place I did when I did hate my job. Realized most of it was mental, and not appreciating how good my life was. Not saying that's always the case, but most people just aren't able to count their blessings.

#46 I doubt people would consider what I make a decent wage, but I do since it's more than enough for me to live on. I work for a church. I love it, I get to help a lot of people and get to fullfil my religous side. I get a lot of freedom and have great health insurance for $400 a year. I get unlimited sick time and 2 weeks of vacation. I get free food because old ladies just bring me great food as a thank you for just being here

#47 Landscaper for a golf course.

#48 Scientific glassblower. Never a dull moment 🔥🔥

#49 Data Analyst



I code anything I want to, whenever I want, as long as it could potentially be an asset to the company. I make around 3000 dollars a month and I turned 21 last month

#50 I run insurance data files.



I make my money when they’re incorrect.



Other than that, it’s lots of clicking and emails.

#51 I work at Wendy's, make $13.65 an hour (pays well in my opinion) I love my job. I hate interacting with people but when I get to work I get excited to talk to customers. It's exciting to me honestly I don't know if I'll quit fast food and retail. Its making my life a bit more interesting.



Edit: I still work there

#52 Babysitting and nannying. Currently getting paid 26/hr by one family for 12 hours each week. One family pays 18/hr and I watch them for 24 hours a week. One other family pays 20/hr for pickup/drop off each day. I live in SC where the minimum wage is still 7.25 so it’s pretty decent money. Only downside is crazy kids but even crazier parents.

#53 Longshoreman. But specifically operate large machines. I'm alone, outdoors, getting paid really good. I'm really good at my job. I'm on the spectrum with some ADD. Having so many variables all day is actually relaxing. Also work with my mom occasionally. Also get to make my own schedule so I never miss anything with my kids

#54 I stock shelves at a grocery store, it’s a simple job where you can just shut off your brain while doing it

#55 I work in manufacturing, i repair machinery that makes 12,16,24 oz aluminum cans.

#56 Computer programmer. Been doing it for 20+ years. I enjoy the intellectual challenge.

#57 Tattoo artist

#58 Aerospace Engineer

#59 I'm a titanium welder