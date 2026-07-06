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Internet Trolls Travis Kelce For Crying During Wedding Vows With Taylor Swift: “Gonna Cry Big In The Future”
Travis Kelce with a beard and buzz cut, wearing a white shirt, looking serious. Internet trolls target him.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Internet Trolls Travis Kelce For Crying During Wedding Vows With Taylor Swift: “Gonna Cry Big In The Future”

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Taylor Swift’s vows to Travis Kelce, during their July 3 wedding, reportedly left him in tears.

While a groom getting emotional on the big day is often seen as a testament to his love for the bride, in this case, the internet believes the reason may have been different.

Some speculated that it was the couple’s alleged “prenuptial agreement” that made Kelce cry, while others commented that he cried because he knows he may become the subject of Swift’s “future heartbreak songs” if he ever messes up.

Highlights
  • Travis Kelce reportedly broke down in tears while exchanging wedding vows with Taylor Swift.
  • Some netizens claimed that his tears were over a prenuptial agreement and the fear of becoming the subject of her future heartbreak songs.
  • Kelce received advice on how to make his marriage work from his good friend, Adam Sandler.

“Poor guy, I hope the marriage lasts,” a netizen prayed.

RELATED:

    Social media users mocked Travis Kelce’s reported tears during his wedding

    Travis Kelce in a white shirt with number 87, looking serious, part of internet trolls discussion.

    Image credits: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

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    Around 1,000 guests from the worlds of film, music, and football gathered at Madison Square Garden in New York to celebrate Swift and Kelce’s wedding.

    Several of them have since opened up about the promises the pair made to each other.

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce holding hands, walking with a bodyguard, part of internet trolls discussion.

    Image credits: Aeon/GC Images

    Good Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos said their vows were “everything you would hope for,” describing them as “real, vulnerable, serious, and silly.”

    They carried “little books” to the altar, he added.

    According to an anonymous People source, meanwhile, each of their vows took 20 minutes.

    This insider also revealed the moment that left Kelce in tears. 

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embracing in a garden, with flowers, part of internet trolls discussion.

    Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

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    “Taylor talked about how Travis was the guy in high school who, even though he was a star athlete, would go and sit with less popular kids who were being bullied at lunchtime.

    “And Taylor talked about how she wished she knew someone like that when she was in high school.

    A tweet from ZuseeQ, @tomnsue5, trolling Travis Kelce for crying, mentioning pre-nup.

    Image credits: tomnsue5

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    A tweet from BoxNews, @BoxNews11, trolling Travis Kelce for crying, mentioning a big mistake.

    Image credits: BoxNews11

    The internet, however, was not convinced this was what made Kelce emotional.

    “He cried after signing the 40-page prenup before saying ‘I do’ to the love of his life,” one commented, while another agreed, writing, “Yes, the prenup was a hard swallow.”

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    A third accused Kelce of crying because he realized “he hit a jackpot.”

    “Most people do,” they remarked. 

    Taylor Swift in a white dress, possibly at an event, with Travis Kelce, wedding vows and crying in the future.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

    Several wished Kelce “good luck,” praying Swift never documents “their breakup in her lyrics.”

    One user, however, predicted it wouldn’t be the case.

    “The dude better gird up his loins; I have a feeling in the future he is gonna cry some big ole tears,” they said.

    Travis Kelce received heartfelt advice from his close friend Adam Sandler

    Outside Madison Square Garden, with large screens displaying JUST & MARRIED, with Travis Kelce wedding vows and crying.

    Image credits: TODAY

    Adam Sandler and Travis Kelce’s friendship began when the NFL star appeared in the actor’s 2025 comedy sequel, Happy Gilmore 2

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    However, the true extent of their bond came as a surprise when it was revealed that Sandler officiated Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding. 

    Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told CNN that Sandler advised Kelce to kiss Swift “every chance you get — every single day.”

    “Whether you’re going to bed or going to work, go ahead and kiss her,” Sandler allegedly said, explaining that doing so will leave less room for arguments in their marriage and keep them out of trouble.

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ice skating, in warm attire, with wedding vows and crying during vows as keywords.

    Image credits: killatrav/Instagram

    In addition to having Sandler officiate their wedding instead of a pastor, Swift and Kelce also chose to forgo another traditional wedding element: having bridesmaids and groomsmen.

    “Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s man of honor, and Jason Kelce was Travis’s best man,” an official statement read.

    It also stated that the bride and groom both wore custom Christian Dior haute couture and Christian Louboutin footwear, and were accessorized by Cartier.

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    The couple has kept their wedding photos private, sparking speculation that they may be monetized

    Tweet by Rubi supporting Travis Kelce showing emotions, referencing wedding vows and future happiness with Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: RubiRubidoooo

    Tweet by Zach defending Travis Kelce for showing happiness, implying crying during wedding vows with Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: Oblivion_ZB

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    When Swift and Kelce got engaged on August 26, 2025, they took to their respective social media accounts to share several pictures confirming the news.

    While one capture showed Swift standing beneath a floral arch and Kelce down on one knee, another featured them embracing after she said yes.

    A zoomed-in snap of Swift’s engagement ring was also shared.

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embracing after a game, with Internet trolls commenting on Kelce crying.

    Image credits: David Eulitt/Getty Images

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    This led fans to hope that the pair would share pictures from their wedding on social media as well, but that has not yet happened.

    This has led many to assume that Swift would release snippets from her wedding as a documentary, which would allow her to earn money.

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift smiling, wearing matching hats, as Internet trolls discuss Kelce crying.

    Image credits: killatrav/Instagram

    The prospect has not generated a favorable response, with a fan claiming, “If she does this, I’ll lose all respect for her.”

    “I won’t watch it,” asserted another. 

    A third called on Swift and Kelce to “learn from Zendaya and Tom.”

    “He cried for the photo,” a netizen said about Kelce

    Screenshot of an Internet troll's comment about Travis Kelce crying during wedding vows with Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: stephanicci

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    Screenshot of an Internet troll's comment about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding vows.

    Image credits: Annie123457667

    Screenshot of an Internet troll predicting Travis Kelce will cry in the future after wedding vows.

    Image credits: SamEldridg51382

    Screenshot of a tweet trolling Travis Kelce for crying during wedding vows with Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: bill8602

    Screenshot of a tweet trolling Travis Kelce for crying during wedding vows with Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: atllam

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    Screenshot of a tweet trolling Travis Kelce for crying during wedding vows with Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: notmyname02

    Screenshot of a tweet trolling Travis Kelce for crying during wedding vows with Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: PoppaXanny2

    Screenshot of a tweet trolling Travis Kelce for crying during wedding vows with Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: ThecharlesWelch

    A tweet by Braxton Pike trolling Travis Kelce for crying during wedding vows.

    Image credits: EnemyOfTheTruth

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    A tweet by Pamela B trolling Travis Kelce for crying during wedding vows with Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: pa10148

    A tweet by fourdtough trolling Travis Kelce, suggesting he cried for the photo during wedding vows.

    Image credits: fourdtough

    A tweet by Lauren Sykulski trolling Travis Kelce, speculating he cried over an infidelity clause in wedding vows.

    Image credits: SylviaS36993996

    A tweet by Based Jane Doh trolling Travis Kelce, referencing a prenup and crying during wedding vows.

    Image credits: BasedMaryKay

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    Screenshot of a tweet by Jeffrey Philistine about Travis Kelce crying during wedding vows.

    Image credits: TejasGator

    Screenshot of a tweet by Junk Food J about Travis Kelce crying during wedding vows.

    Image credits: gryffinclaw3

    Screenshot of a tweet by Dog Mom M about Travis Kelce crying during wedding vows.

    Image credits: dogmomtweets83

    Screenshot of a tweet by THEHOOG about Travis Kelce crying during wedding vows.

    Image credits: LukejohnMiles

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    Screenshot of a tweet by M.R. Mandell about Travis Kelce crying during wedding vows.

    Image credits: MRMandell8

    Travis Kelce Crying: A tweet from SexyStockSlayer reads Lmao so? Men cry. as internet trolls discuss wedding vows.

    Image credits: SexyStockSlayer

    Travis Kelce Crying: Andrew Clark tweets about Travis Kelce becoming a billionaire, saying he would cry too during wedding vows.

    Image credits: Drewdown50

    Travis Kelce Crying: NF tweets If you view this as a negative, youre probably single and miserable, regarding wedding vows.

    Image credits: tonybutters03

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    Travis Kelce Crying: UserNameisTaken tweets about people crying when they hit the jackpot, referencing Travis Kelce's wedding vows.

    Image credits: lorilynnd66

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    williammesker avatar
    William Mesker
    William Mesker
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really do hope they last, but going by Miss Swift's history, Travis is about to lose bigtime.

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    williammesker avatar
    William Mesker
    William Mesker
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really do hope they last, but going by Miss Swift's history, Travis is about to lose bigtime.

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