Fans Are Convinced Timothée Chalamet Is Secretly Masked Rapper EsDeeKid As Viral Video Sparks Wild Theory
Side-by-side images of Timothu00e9e Chalamet and the masked rapper EsDeeKid fueling fan theories online.
Fans Are Convinced Timothée Chalamet Is Secretly Masked Rapper EsDeeKid As Viral Video Sparks Wild Theory

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
A growing conspiracy theory has emerged online, claiming that Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet is secretly the masked UK rapper EsDeeKid, an emerging figure in the British underground music scene. 

The claim gained momentum after a viral video laid out a series of coincidences between the two men, such as similar physical traits and matching accessories. The speculation intensified when Chalamet acknowledged the rumor himself, but he did so in a very cryptic manner.

Highlights
  • Fans are circulating a theory linking Timothée Chalamet to UK rapper EsDeeKid.
  • A viral video cited public appearances, similar accessories, and matching features between the Hollywood star and rapper.
  • Chalamet responded to the speculation with a cryptic comment on social media, fueling even more speculation.
    Fans linked Chalamet to EsDeeKid through appearances, accessories, and accent work

    Timothée Chalamet posing at an event, sparking fan theory linking him to masked rapper EsDeeKid in viral video.

    Timothée Chalamet posing at an event, sparking fan theory linking him to masked rapper EsDeeKid in viral video.

    Image credits: Getty/Christopher Polk

    Timothée Chalamet balances a steady slate of film projects, magazine covers, and high-profile promotional campaigns. Some fans, however, claimed that he could also be performing as EsDeeKid, a balaclava-wearing rapper whose debut album, Rebel, was released this summer. 

    The masked musician has risen quickly on the UK charts, especially through tracks like Phantom, 4 Raws, and the TikTok-driven LV Sandals. He has also worked with underground names like fakemink and Rico Ace.

    Person in a hooded outfit with chains and metallic gloves posing, fueling fans' theory of Timothée Chalamet as rapper EsDeeKid.

    Person in a hooded outfit with chains and metallic gloves posing, fueling fans' theory of Timothée Chalamet as rapper EsDeeKid.

    Image credits: esdeekid

    The theory began circulating after artist and cultural critic KJ Freeman posted a TikTok video outlining the supposed connection between the two men, according to Cosmopolitan

    Freeman highlighted that Chalamet made an unexpected appearance at a fakemink show in London, which is pretty interesting since he is a high-profile Hollywood actor. 

    Young man wearing a backward cap and a patterned scarf sitting outdoors at night, linked to Timothée Chalamet and EsDeeKid theory.

    Young man wearing a backward cap and a patterned scarf sitting outdoors at night, linked to Timothée Chalamet and EsDeeKid theory.

    Image credits: tchalamet

    As per the TikTok user, attending an underground rapper’s performance seems a bit strange for an Oscar-nominated actor, but it would make sense if he were also a performer.

    Freeman added that Chalamet and EsDeeKid have been photographed wearing the same skull-print Alexander McQueen scarf, and while the underground rapper has an evident Scouse accent, the actor is no stranger to accent work, according to the Daily Mail.

    Masked rapper EsDeeKid wearing a black leather jacket and hood, linked to Timothée Chalamet by fans in viral theory.

    Masked rapper EsDeeKid wearing a black leather jacket and hood, linked to Timothée Chalamet by fans in viral theory.

    Image credits: Spotify

    The TikTok creator is quite accurate, as Chalamet has a talent for adopting different accents, as featured in his films A Complete Unknown, where he played Bob Dylan, and The King, where he played the role of King Henry V.

    Amidst the “Timothee Chalamet is EsDeeKid” theories, early “Timmy Tim” high-school rap videos have also resurfaced, highlighting the Hollywood actor’s longstanding interest in hip-hop. 

    Person in dark hoodie and mask posing outside the City of Gotham Police Department, linked to Timothée Chalamet EsDeeKid theory.

    Person in dark hoodie and mask posing outside the City of Gotham Police Department, linked to Timothée Chalamet EsDeeKid theory.

    Image credits: esdeekid

    “Timothée Chalamet is into hip-hop,” Freeman said in her video. “He says it himself. You see him in interviews, he’s always talking about (it).”

    Online sleuths have examined physical similarities for more clues, and Chalamet’s own reaction has only added to the speculations

    Once the theory took off, fans began comparing close-up images of EsDeeKid’s eyes with Chalamet’s, and the results are actually very compelling. 

    Since the rapper performs fully masked, his eye area is his only consistently visible feature. Still, netizens have pointed out that the shape, coloring, and brow line of Chalamet and EsDeeKid are very similar.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Timothée Chalamet in Dune amid EsDeeKid masked rapper theory discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Timothée Chalamet in Dune amid EsDeeKid masked rapper theory discussion.

    Side-by-side images of Timothée Chalamet and a masked rapper fueling fans' theory about EsDeeKid's secret identity.

    Side-by-side images of Timothée Chalamet and a masked rapper fueling fans' theory about EsDeeKid's secret identity.

    Image credits: Getty/Daniele Venturelli

    “Could be. Dude has the ability to sound like this from his roles and the use of a linguists and just adjusting the pitch of his voice,” one commenter wrote. 

    Another wrote, “Have y’all seen him walk? He literally walks just like him.”

    Other netizens also pointed out that the names “Timothée” and “EsDeeKid” contain a double “ee.” Chalamet’s recent buzz cut also resembles hairstyles favored by the underground artists that EsDeeKid frequently collaborates with. 

    EsDeeKid’s anonymity has evidently contributed to the conspiracy theory. The rapper has never appeared publicly without his balaclava, leading many to joke that he and Chalamet have never been seen together.

    Social media comment reacting to viral video fueling Timothée Chalamet masked rapper EsDeeKid theory.

    Social media comment reacting to viral video fueling Timothée Chalamet masked rapper EsDeeKid theory.

    @gothauntie0 The mystery of the century #timotheechalamet#esdeekid#fakemink#ukdrill♬ Gnossienne no. 1 – Romi Kopelman

    The conspiracy theory only escalated after Chalamet himself interacted with a post discussing the rumor.

    Rather than addressing it directly, the actor reportedly commented with an eyes emoji.

    Tweet by Sina discussing Timothée Chalamet and the theory linking him to masked rapper EsDeeKid in a viral video.

    Tweet by Sina discussing Timothée Chalamet and the theory linking him to masked rapper EsDeeKid in a viral video.

    Image credits: spiciersina

    Chalamet has attracted a lot of headlines as of late due to his alleged fallout with Kylie Jenner

    Timothée Chalamet posing at an event with a woman, sparking fans’ theory linking him to masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Timothée Chalamet posing at an event with a woman, sparking fans’ theory linking him to masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett/VF25

    A report from the Daily Mail has claimed that Chalamet has broken up with beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. Citing a source reportedly familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that this was not the first time the couple called it quits.

    “This has happened before, but she talked him into getting back together. She is crazy about him so that could well happen again,” the publication’s sources stated.

    Timothée Chalamet wearing a black leather suit with a neon green shirt and sunglasses at an awards event.

    Timothée Chalamet wearing a black leather suit with a neon green shirt and sunglasses at an awards event.

    Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman

    Amidst these reports, fans have pointed out that Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship did not seem very balanced.

    Jenner has put a lot of effort into being there for the Hollywood star, but he does not do the same for her. 

    Screenshot of a tweet about Timothée Chalamet rumored to be masked rapper EsDeeKid in a viral fan theory.

    Screenshot of a tweet about Timothée Chalamet rumored to be masked rapper EsDeeKid in a viral fan theory.

    Image credits: CPflowerss

    “She’s traveled everywhere to support Timothée, but he rarely returns the favor.

    “It’s starting to really bother her,” the publication’s source claimed.

    The pair had been dating for over two years, but during this time, Chalamet never appeared on The Kardashians, and he never attended the Met Gala with Jenner.

    He never even shared a public birthday message to the beauty mogul, either.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the Timothée Chalamet is EsDeeKid theory on social media

    Social media comment fueling the theory that Timothée Chalamet is secretly masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Social media comment fueling the theory that Timothée Chalamet is secretly masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Timothée Chalamet with fans debating if he is masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Timothée Chalamet with fans debating if he is masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing fans convinced Timothée Chalamet is masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing fans convinced Timothée Chalamet is masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Comment saying he been missing the stage, related to fans convinced Timothée Chalamet is masked rapper EsDeeKid theory

    Comment saying he been missing the stage, related to fans convinced Timothée Chalamet is masked rapper EsDeeKid theory

    Comment on social media post mentioning EsDeeKid and Timothée Chalamet, fueling fan theories about the masked rapper's identity.

    Comment on social media post mentioning EsDeeKid and Timothée Chalamet, fueling fan theories about the masked rapper's identity.

    Comment on social media expressing growing belief that Timothée Chalamet is secretly masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Comment on social media expressing growing belief that Timothée Chalamet is secretly masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Screenshot of a social media comment suggesting Timothée Chalamet vibes match those of masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Screenshot of a social media comment suggesting Timothée Chalamet vibes match those of masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Social media comment reacting with crying emojis, related to fans convinced Timothée Chalamet is masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Social media comment reacting with crying emojis, related to fans convinced Timothée Chalamet is masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Comment by user Kittykatt saying Diva I believe you with 2,766 likes, related to fans convinced Timothée Chalamet and rapper EsDeeKid theory.

    Comment by user Kittykatt saying Diva I believe you with 2,766 likes, related to fans convinced Timothée Chalamet and rapper EsDeeKid theory.

    Comment expressing belief in fan theory linking Timothée Chalamet to masked rapper EsDeeKid, with 2235 likes.

    Comment expressing belief in fan theory linking Timothée Chalamet to masked rapper EsDeeKid, with 2235 likes.

    Comment on social media with text He’s doing a KJ Apa and 1089 likes, discussing fans' theory about Timothée Chalamet and masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Comment on social media with text He’s doing a KJ Apa and 1089 likes, discussing fans' theory about Timothée Chalamet and masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Comment praising Timothée Chalamet while discussing fans' theory linking him to masked rapper EsDeeKid in a viral video.

    Comment praising Timothée Chalamet while discussing fans' theory linking him to masked rapper EsDeeKid in a viral video.

    Comment about the unique Liverpool accent sparking fans’ debate on Timothée Chalamet as masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Comment about the unique Liverpool accent sparking fans’ debate on Timothée Chalamet as masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Comment on social media with a profile picture, expressing love for the theories about Timothée Chalamet as masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Comment on social media with a profile picture, expressing love for the theories about Timothée Chalamet as masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Comment from a fan joking about Timothée Chalamet having a thick Scouse accent, related to EsDeeKid rapper theory.

    Comment from a fan joking about Timothée Chalamet having a thick Scouse accent, related to EsDeeKid rapper theory.

    Comment on a social media post saying that a scouse accent cannot be replicated, with a red profile picture and 384 likes.

    Comment on a social media post saying that a scouse accent cannot be replicated, with a red profile picture and 384 likes.

    Comment on social media discussing fan theory linking Timothée Chalamet to masked rapper EsDeeKid in viral video debate.

    Comment on social media discussing fan theory linking Timothée Chalamet to masked rapper EsDeeKid in viral video debate.

    Comment by Patrece Bahir saying welp, you've convinced me, with 110 likes, related to Timothée Chalamet and masked rapper EsDeeKid theory.

    Comment by Patrece Bahir saying welp, you've convinced me, with 110 likes, related to Timothée Chalamet and masked rapper EsDeeKid theory.

    Comment mentioning fans' funny conspiracy theory about Timothée Chalamet and masked rapper EsDeeKid with laughing emojis.

    Comment mentioning fans' funny conspiracy theory about Timothée Chalamet and masked rapper EsDeeKid with laughing emojis.

    Comment on social media post joking about Timothée Chalamet struggling with a Scouse accent, related to fan theories about masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Comment on social media post joking about Timothée Chalamet struggling with a Scouse accent, related to fan theories about masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning a Scouser accent, relating to fans linking Timothée Chalamet and masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning a Scouser accent, relating to fans linking Timothée Chalamet and masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Comment saying Babe your mind is so powerful from user Hopeyyyy with 78 likes, related to Fans convinced Timothée Chalamet is rapper EsDeeKid.

    Comment saying Babe your mind is so powerful from user Hopeyyyy with 78 likes, related to Fans convinced Timothée Chalamet is rapper EsDeeKid.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing fans convinced Timothée Chalamet is secretly masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing fans convinced Timothée Chalamet is secretly masked rapper EsDeeKid.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a hypebeast and referencing Timothée Chalamet and rapper EsDeeKid theory.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a hypebeast and referencing Timothée Chalamet and rapper EsDeeKid theory.

    Celebrities

