Fans Are Convinced Timothée Chalamet Is Secretly Masked Rapper EsDeeKid As Viral Video Sparks Wild Theory
A growing conspiracy theory has emerged online, claiming that Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet is secretly the masked UK rapper EsDeeKid, an emerging figure in the British underground music scene.
The claim gained momentum after a viral video laid out a series of coincidences between the two men, such as similar physical traits and matching accessories. The speculation intensified when Chalamet acknowledged the rumor himself, but he did so in a very cryptic manner.
- Fans are circulating a theory linking Timothée Chalamet to UK rapper EsDeeKid.
- A viral video cited public appearances, similar accessories, and matching features between the Hollywood star and rapper.
- Chalamet responded to the speculation with a cryptic comment on social media, fueling even more speculation.
Fans linked Chalamet to EsDeeKid through appearances, accessories, and accent work
Image credits: Getty/Christopher Polk
Timothée Chalamet balances a steady slate of film projects, magazine covers, and high-profile promotional campaigns. Some fans, however, claimed that he could also be performing as EsDeeKid, a balaclava-wearing rapper whose debut album, Rebel, was released this summer.
The masked musician has risen quickly on the UK charts, especially through tracks like Phantom, 4 Raws, and the TikTok-driven LV Sandals. He has also worked with underground names like fakemink and Rico Ace.
Image credits: esdeekid
The theory began circulating after artist and cultural critic KJ Freeman posted a TikTok video outlining the supposed connection between the two men, according to Cosmopolitan.
Freeman highlighted that Chalamet made an unexpected appearance at a fakemink show in London, which is pretty interesting since he is a high-profile Hollywood actor.
Image credits: tchalamet
As per the TikTok user, attending an underground rapper’s performance seems a bit strange for an Oscar-nominated actor, but it would make sense if he were also a performer.
Freeman added that Chalamet and EsDeeKid have been photographed wearing the same skull-print Alexander McQueen scarf, and while the underground rapper has an evident Scouse accent, the actor is no stranger to accent work, according to the Daily Mail.
Image credits: Spotify
The TikTok creator is quite accurate, as Chalamet has a talent for adopting different accents, as featured in his films A Complete Unknown, where he played Bob Dylan, and The King, where he played the role of King Henry V.
Amidst the “Timothee Chalamet is EsDeeKid” theories, early “Timmy Tim” high-school rap videos have also resurfaced, highlighting the Hollywood actor’s longstanding interest in hip-hop.
EsDeeKid & Timothée Chalamet
the same person⁉️ pic.twitter.com/ro00mITwnE
— Alladyor (@Alladyor) November 17, 2025
Image credits: esdeekid
“Timothée Chalamet is into hip-hop,” Freeman said in her video. “He says it himself. You see him in interviews, he’s always talking about (it).”
Online sleuths have examined physical similarities for more clues, and Chalamet’s own reaction has only added to the speculations
the timothee chalamet is esdeekid theory has got to be top 5 conspiracy theories of all time pic.twitter.com/DD2DNKZWRz
— sof ꩜ (@blurromance) November 14, 2025
Once the theory took off, fans began comparing close-up images of EsDeeKid’s eyes with Chalamet’s, and the results are actually very compelling.
Since the rapper performs fully masked, his eye area is his only consistently visible feature. Still, netizens have pointed out that the shape, coloring, and brow line of Chalamet and EsDeeKid are very similar.
Image credits: Getty/Daniele Venturelli
“Could be. Dude has the ability to sound like this from his roles and the use of a linguists and just adjusting the pitch of his voice,” one commenter wrote.
Another wrote, “Have y’all seen him walk? He literally walks just like him.”
this conspiracy theory >>>#EsDeeKidpic.twitter.com/qaerGVeaTL
— ⓖ 🇦🇺 timothée chalamet’s oscar campaign manager (@agirlfromperth) November 23, 2025
Other netizens also pointed out that the names “Timothée” and “EsDeeKid” contain a double “ee.” Chalamet’s recent buzz cut also resembles hairstyles favored by the underground artists that EsDeeKid frequently collaborates with.
EsDeeKid’s anonymity has evidently contributed to the conspiracy theory. The rapper has never appeared publicly without his balaclava, leading many to joke that he and Chalamet have never been seen together.
@gothauntie0 The mystery of the century #timotheechalamet#esdeekid#fakemink#ukdrill♬ Gnossienne no. 1 – Romi Kopelman
The conspiracy theory only escalated after Chalamet himself interacted with a post discussing the rumor.
Rather than addressing it directly, the actor reportedly commented with an eyes emoji.
Image credits: spiciersina
Chalamet has attracted a lot of headlines as of late due to his alleged fallout with Kylie Jenner
Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett/VF25
A report from the Daily Mail has claimed that Chalamet has broken up with beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. Citing a source reportedly familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that this was not the first time the couple called it quits.
“This has happened before, but she talked him into getting back together. She is crazy about him so that could well happen again,” the publication’s sources stated.
Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman
Amidst these reports, fans have pointed out that Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship did not seem very balanced.
Jenner has put a lot of effort into being there for the Hollywood star, but he does not do the same for her.
Image credits: CPflowerss
“She’s traveled everywhere to support Timothée, but he rarely returns the favor.
“It’s starting to really bother her,” the publication’s source claimed.
The pair had been dating for over two years, but during this time, Chalamet never appeared on The Kardashians, and he never attended the Met Gala with Jenner.
He never even shared a public birthday message to the beauty mogul, either.
28
0