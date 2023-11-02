70 Incredibly Cool Kitchen Equipment That You Won’t See Being Used Much These DaysInterview With Expert
There’s a tool for every task and a task for every tool. Oh, you could do everything from cooking to DIY with a spoon and a hammer and hope for the best! But it’s probably best to rely on specialized gadgets if you want to do things well. However, as time goes by, some of them fall out of use and end up being almost completely forgotten.
That’s where the ‘Vintage Kitchen Toys’ subreddit comes in. It’s an online community that documents vintage kitchen appliances and gadgets, many of which people might not be familiar with. We’ve collected some of the most impressive and odd photos to share with you. You’ll find them as you scroll down. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that you had no idea existed.
Bored Panda reached out to world-famous pie artist and baking tool inventor Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, @thepieous, to get her thoughts on the advantages of vintage cooking gadgets and which tools are worth investing in the most for bakers. Jessica is the author of 'Pies Are Awesome' and is launching a new series of online baking courses at 'The Pie Savvy.' Read on for our full interview with her.
Found This At My Parents House!
Pie artist Jessica, @thepieous, confirmed a suspicion that we had that older tools may be better in some regards. She told Bored Panda that 'they don't make 'em like they used to' isn't just another folksy phrase. "When it comes to a lot of the workhorse appliances, many of the older models stand up better than their modern counterparts," she said.
"Things like stand mixers, egg beaters, older bakeware (once they banned the use of lead anyway!) were built to withstand the test of time, and phrases like 'planned obsolescence' were unheard of." However resilient they might be, it doesn't make them impervious to the passage of time.
"These older models are, well, old. And in most cases if you can get your hands on a vintage egg beater or stand mixer, it will need some TLC and possible refurbishing at an appliance repair shop before it is ready for prime time," pie artist Jessica explained.
1950s Whisk I Picked Up Last Week. I'm In Love With It
The house I’m staying at only has these from the 40s, wooden handles and they are so frustrating to use compared to modern ones 😂
An Old Time Pocket Grocery List
"This is not to say that there aren’t plenty of quality new baking appliances and tools out there today! You just have to do a little more research. Not every once-trusted brand with the hefty price tag can live up to its erstwhile quality claims." The pie artist suggested that people look at what professional bakers, whom they trust, are using.
Meanwhile, she urged everyone to ask questions before investing a lot of money in large kitchen appliances. "Don’t judge by the ads or the packaging, judge by the results you see from real people and real professionals actually making use of these tools. And remember, 'most expensive' does not always equal 'best!'"
We were curious to get Jessica's perspective on the kitchen gadgets that she thinks are the most important for bakers to have. "As a baking-tool inventor myself, I am a big fan of trying out the latest gadgets and gizmos and seeing which actually improve my workflow and make my life easier, versus which just clog up space in my drawers," she said.
Egg Grading
Amazing Looking Toaster I Found In My Grandma’s Closet
I bet it cooks toast on both sides evenly too without having to do the ‘stop’ button, flip toast and pull down the lever again
Time To Show Off The Revereware Collection!
"Stencils and templates are my low-tech must-have for pie art, for example, because they are inexpensive, don’t take up a lot of space in my kitchen, and allow me to work incredibly quickly and stress-free when the dough is rolled out and the clock is ticking but I still want those pretty designs. I have a whole host of favorite tools, that range from my favorite precision cutting blade for dough and fondant, all the way up to my workhorse Kitchenaid mixer and Cuisinart food processor."
Jessica revealed to Bored Panda that one of her favorite baking tools is a $3 yolk separator. "It’s not pretty, but it works really well and makes my life so much easier," she said.
The one tool that the pie artist would definitely recommend for home bakers, to help them up their game, is an inexpensive digital kitchen scale in grams. "Measuring by weight rather than volume is critical to ensuring consistent results when trying out new recipes or developing your own… My 'cup of flour' could be as much as 30% more or less than your cup of flour (or brown sugar, or blueberries, or crushed pecans, etc.) depending on how densely we pack them in. But 100 grams is always 100 grams, everywhere in the world!" she explained why this is a better alternative.
"I could write a whole book on my favorite (and least favorite!) baking tools, but if folks are curious they can check out my new site thePieSavvy.com for a list of some of my top baking tool picks."
Cool Concept - This "Convenient" Kitchen From '74
Old School Kitchen Scales
Moo Cow Creamer
Founded all the way back in May 2014, the r/vintagekitchentoys subreddit now boasts 21.4k loyal members. The idea behind this online community is to provide information about vintage kitchen appliances to both new users and collectors alike.
“We love to preserve the unique history of kitchen gadgets,” the moderator team running the group explains.
Though having the right tools for the job is really important, you don’t need to break the bank to be a great cook or baker. The fact is, you really don’t need the newest, most powerful appliances and every single specialized gadget that’s ever been created.
Vintage (1980’s) Milkshake Machine/Drink Mixer. Works Like A Champ, My Husband Is Using It To Make Tiki Drinks🍹
My 1910 Pe.de. Dienes Coffee Grinder - Still In Daily Use
Nothing Beats Freshly Squeezed
You can do everything with a simple arsenal of trusty tools. It’s your effort, ingenuity, and skills that count for the most…. so long as treat your tools with care. Quality tools won't automatically turn you into a great cook or baker, but they can amplify the skills that you already have and save you some time.
The tools that you do have—no matter how few or many, vintage or innovative—deserve to be treated with respect. If you don’t take care of them, you’re only ever hurting yourself and your cooking in the long run.
You have to put in the effort to properly clean and maintain your kitchen appliances, instead of letting everything gather rust and grime. How someone treats their work tools says a lot about the person.
Finally Reacquired The Popcorn Popper Of My Youth
Just Couldn't Pass It Up For $15 At At An Auction. 3 Beaters!
Found This At Goodwill For 50 Cents Or A Dollar. It Actually Included The Mounting Bracket And Swivel Pin As Well. It Works Great By Holding The Can And Lid Securely After Cutting. Anything From Sears Is Right Up My Alley
By investing some time and effort into maintenance, your tools are going to have a far longer shelf-life. And who knows, if they’re in a good enough condition, you may even end up passing them down to your kids and grandkids.
Family heirlooms don’t have to be magnificent swords and glittering rings (which are totally, totally not cursed). They can be stylish vintage whisks, Damascus steel knives, and fridges that have lasted through literal wars and put modern glitchy appliances to shame.
Recently, Bored Panda spoke about outdated and seemingly obsolete technology and products that are still used to this very day with consumer psychology specialist Matt Johnson, Ph.D. He is the host of the marketing psychology blog and the author of 'Blindsight' and ‘Branding that Means Business.'
We asked him why people tend to cling to older tech. "First, familiarity and comfort play a role, as people may be resistant to change and prefer tools they're accustomed to,” the specialist told us.
1965 Mince-O-Matic Bought At The Local Charity Shop For $3, Used For Mincing And Juicing (Looks Like Just Citrus). Looks Barely, If Ever, Used. Came With The ‘Food Glamorizer’ Multi-Tool And A Little Cookbook With Some Very 60’s Recipes
Old Herb Grinder I Found
This Was My Great-Grandmother's Given To Me By My Mother. I Love It
“Second, cost can be a massive factor as well, as upgrading to newer technology can be expensive. It's the classic line: 'No one has ever been fired for going with IBM. Many business leaders are excessively loss averse, and so if an old technology is working (even sub-optimally), there is little incentive to change. An upgrade is seen as all downside, and little upside," Johnson told Bored Panda during an interview, earlier.
"In some cases, older technology may also be more reliable or durable, making it a practical choice for certain tasks." There are also cultural factors and industry-specific standards to consider. For example, that’s why fax machines are still so widely used in Japan, even though they’re practically non-existent elsewhere around the world.
From My Grandmother’s Kitchen To My Own!
My Ronson Cook’n’stir Blender... Not Sure Of Date... Maybe ‘60s?
My In-Laws’ Daily Use Microwave: Sharp High Cooker R-450. I Tried Googling But Can’t Figure Out The Year, Anyone Happen To Know?
Would be a little concerned about radiation levels with this
"Advertisements and marketing create a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out) and a perception that the latest technology is essential for staying connected and efficient. Additionally, software updates and app compatibility can incentivize upgrades as older devices may become obsolete," Johnson explained to us why people feel pressured to buy the latest gadgets.
Just Inherited This Stunning Norge Gas Stove. What Do I Need To Know Before Trying To Install It?
A Girl I Follow On Instagram Is At Priscilla Presley’s Estate Sale And I’ve Never Been More Jealous. Check Out This Baddie:
Considered One Of The Best Toasters Even Made. The Toastmaster 1b12. Rewired It And Put On A New Cord To Make Live Another Lifetime. Makes The Perfect Toast
Not as good ss Talkie the talking toaster, your chirpy breakfast companion.
"The pursuit of new features, improved performance, and enhanced user experiences also drives this pressure for constant technological advancement. This is exacerbated by the fact that many products are deliberately designed and marketed to be desired, enjoyed briefly, and then replaced. This is especially the case with mobile devices, where we constantly seek out the newest, 'most advanced' version, despite modest changes from model to model."
Couldn’t Believe My Neighbor Was Giving This Away! It Is Near-Mint Condition And Even Has The Groovy Box
Hello My Crispy Waffles! We Have Had This Waffle Maker In The Family For As Long As We Can Remember. We Only Ever Use It On New Year's Day
My Grandma’s Oster “Ayudante De Cocina” And All Its Add-Ons
According to the consumer psychology specialist, based on research done at the Columbia Business School, people are more likely to be careless with their gadgets (i.e. phones) if there’s a newer and better version of the product that’s going to be released soon.
"Examining a dataset of over 3,000 lost iPhones, the research team found there was a curious spike in losses before a new model was released. Over 600 self-reports of iPhone neglect and damage followed similar timing. Even our physical dexterity becomes unconsciously attuned to this need to upgrade,” Johnson pointed out that he’s covered the phenomenon in his book, 'Blindsight.’
Mini Cast Iron Pot Belly Stove, Used By Door-To-Door Salesmen To Demo. We Used It To Make Coffee After A Few Power Outages After Hurricanes
I Was Told You Guys Would Enjoy My Latest Find: Reading Deluxe Dream Kitchen, C. 1961
GF's Egg Poacher Is About 60 Years Old
What old appliances and gadgets do you still use in the kitchen, Pandas? How do you think they compare to newer tools? Which of the photos in this list impressed you the most? Did you feel inspired to cook or bake something special after looking through this list? Share your thoughts in the comment section!
Behold, The Finest Cookie Making Implement: The Foley Fork
Here's My Baby When I First Got Her 6 Years Ago :)
Found This Cool Fridge At An Estate Sale Today, Even Has What It Sold For In 1953!
My Friend’s Monarch Range
No More Ice Daggers...freshly Defrosted Food Freezer
Look At This Beautiful Stock Pot I Found! I’m So Happy; It’s The Perfect Size For Someone Who Lives Alone!
You Ever Seen A Stove Top Version Of A 1970s Okeef And Merritt With A Range
Some Old Cake Pans My Girlfriend’s Grandma Had From A While Back. We Get To Use Them !!
Saved These Very Retro Pots From A Scrap Metal Yard. Any Idea Who Made Them And When? Thanks!
Egg Cuber! (—and Now I Want One)
You Guys Motivated Me To Take A Stab At Restoring A Knife! Here's The Results From My First One
$3 Hamilton Beach Electric Knife
My parents have one of these and it's still used regularly, lol