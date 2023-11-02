ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a tool for every task and a task for every tool. Oh, you could do everything from cooking to DIY with a spoon and a hammer and hope for the best! But it’s probably best to rely on specialized gadgets if you want to do things well. However, as time goes by, some of them fall out of use and end up being almost completely forgotten.

That’s where the ‘Vintage Kitchen Toys’ subreddit comes in. It’s an online community that documents vintage kitchen appliances and gadgets, many of which people might not be familiar with. We’ve collected some of the most impressive and odd photos to share with you. You’ll find them as you scroll down. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that you had no idea existed.

Bored Panda reached out to world-famous pie artist and baking tool inventor Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, @thepieous, to get her thoughts on the advantages of vintage cooking gadgets and which tools are worth investing in the most for bakers. Jessica is the author of 'Pies Are Awesome' and is launching a new series of online baking courses at 'The Pie Savvy.' Read on for our full interview with her.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Found This At My Parents House!

Found This At My Parents House! Shares stats

ditayylmao Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
kathysmith avatar
Kathy Smith
Kathy Smith
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I have one that I use every Christmas.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Pie artist Jessica, @thepieous, confirmed a suspicion that we had that older tools may be better in some regards. She told Bored Panda that 'they don't make 'em like they used to' isn't just another folksy phrase. "When it comes to a lot of the workhorse appliances, many of the older models stand up better than their modern counterparts," she said.

"Things like stand mixers, egg beaters, older bakeware (once they banned the use of lead anyway!) were built to withstand the test of time, and phrases like 'planned obsolescence' were unheard of." However resilient they might be, it doesn't make them impervious to the passage of time.

"These older models are, well, old. And in most cases if you can get your hands on a vintage egg beater or stand mixer, it will need some TLC and possible refurbishing at an appliance repair shop before it is ready for prime time," pie artist Jessica explained.
#2

1950s Whisk I Picked Up Last Week. I'm In Love With It

1950s Whisk I Picked Up Last Week. I'm In Love With It Shares stats

mrsfran Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The house I’m staying at only has these from the 40s, wooden handles and they are so frustrating to use compared to modern ones 😂

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

An Old Time Pocket Grocery List

An Old Time Pocket Grocery List Shares stats

Miguenzo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

"This is not to say that there aren’t plenty of quality new baking appliances and tools out there today! You just have to do a little more research. Not every once-trusted brand with the hefty price tag can live up to its erstwhile quality claims." The pie artist suggested that people look at what professional bakers, whom they trust, are using.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, she urged everyone to ask questions before investing a lot of money in large kitchen appliances. "Don’t judge by the ads or the packaging, judge by the results you see from real people and real professionals actually making use of these tools. And remember, 'most expensive' does not always equal 'best!'"

We were curious to get Jessica's perspective on the kitchen gadgets that she thinks are the most important for bakers to have. "As a baking-tool inventor myself, I am a big fan of trying out the latest gadgets and gizmos and seeing which actually improve my workflow and make my life easier, versus which just clog up space in my drawers," she said.
#4

Egg Grading

Egg Grading Shares stats

raccoonisheyes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Amazing Looking Toaster I Found In My Grandma’s Closet

Amazing Looking Toaster I Found In My Grandma’s Closet Shares stats

eldersveld Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet it cooks toast on both sides evenly too without having to do the ‘stop’ button, flip toast and pull down the lever again

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Time To Show Off The Revereware Collection!

Time To Show Off The Revereware Collection! Shares stats

dryerfresh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

"Stencils and templates are my low-tech must-have for pie art, for example, because they are inexpensive, don’t take up a lot of space in my kitchen, and allow me to work incredibly quickly and stress-free when the dough is rolled out and the clock is ticking but I still want those pretty designs. I have a whole host of favorite tools, that range from my favorite precision cutting blade for dough and fondant, all the way up to my workhorse Kitchenaid mixer and Cuisinart food processor."

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica revealed to Bored Panda that one of her favorite baking tools is a $3 yolk separator. "It’s not pretty, but it works really well and makes my life so much easier," she said.

The one tool that the pie artist would definitely recommend for home bakers, to help them up their game, is an inexpensive digital kitchen scale in grams. "Measuring by weight rather than volume is critical to ensuring consistent results when trying out new recipes or developing your own… My 'cup of flour' could be as much as 30% more or less than your cup of flour (or brown sugar, or blueberries, or crushed pecans, etc.) depending on how densely we pack them in. But 100 grams is always 100 grams, everywhere in the world!" she explained why this is a better alternative.

"I could write a whole book on my favorite (and least favorite!) baking tools, but if folks are curious they can check out my new site thePieSavvy.com for a list of some of my top baking tool picks." 
#7

Cool Concept - This "Convenient" Kitchen From '74

Cool Concept - This "Convenient" Kitchen From '74 Shares stats

BeefSwellinton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Old School Kitchen Scales

Old School Kitchen Scales Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Moo Cow Creamer

Moo Cow Creamer Shares stats

Aeroeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Founded all the way back in May 2014, the r/vintagekitchentoys subreddit now boasts 21.4k loyal members. The idea behind this online community is to provide information about vintage kitchen appliances to both new users and collectors alike.

“We love to preserve the unique history of kitchen gadgets,” the moderator team running the group explains.

Though having the right tools for the job is really important, you don’t need to break the bank to be a great cook or baker. The fact is, you really don’t need the newest, most powerful appliances and every single specialized gadget that’s ever been created.
#10

Vintage (1980’s) Milkshake Machine/Drink Mixer. Works Like A Champ, My Husband Is Using It To Make Tiki Drinks🍹

Vintage (1980’s) Milkshake Machine/Drink Mixer. Works Like A Champ, My Husband Is Using It To Make Tiki Drinks🍹 Shares stats

CatMomwithKids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

My 1910 Pe.de. Dienes Coffee Grinder - Still In Daily Use

My 1910 Pe.de. Dienes Coffee Grinder - Still In Daily Use Shares stats

jazz_man Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Nothing Beats Freshly Squeezed

Nothing Beats Freshly Squeezed Shares stats

Excellent_Error_4755 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

You can do everything with a simple arsenal of trusty tools. It’s your effort, ingenuity, and skills that count for the most…. so long as treat your tools with care. Quality tools won't automatically turn you into a great cook or baker, but they can amplify the skills that you already have and save you some time.

The tools that you do have—no matter how few or many, vintage or innovative—deserve to be treated with respect. If you don’t take care of them, you’re only ever hurting yourself and your cooking in the long run.

ADVERTISEMENT

You have to put in the effort to properly clean and maintain your kitchen appliances, instead of letting everything gather rust and grime. How someone treats their work tools says a lot about the person.
#13

Finally Reacquired The Popcorn Popper Of My Youth

Finally Reacquired The Popcorn Popper Of My Youth Shares stats

eldersveld Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Just Couldn't Pass It Up For $15 At At An Auction. 3 Beaters!

Just Couldn't Pass It Up For $15 At At An Auction. 3 Beaters! Shares stats

Luvoldcrap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Found This At Goodwill For 50 Cents Or A Dollar. It Actually Included The Mounting Bracket And Swivel Pin As Well. It Works Great By Holding The Can And Lid Securely After Cutting. Anything From Sears Is Right Up My Alley

Found This At Goodwill For 50 Cents Or A Dollar. It Actually Included The Mounting Bracket And Swivel Pin As Well. It Works Great By Holding The Can And Lid Securely After Cutting. Anything From Sears Is Right Up My Alley Shares stats

Luvoldcrap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

By investing some time and effort into maintenance, your tools are going to have a far longer shelf-life. And who knows, if they’re in a good enough condition, you may even end up passing them down to your kids and grandkids.

Family heirlooms don’t have to be magnificent swords and glittering rings (which are totally, totally not cursed). They can be stylish vintage whisks, Damascus steel knives, and fridges that have lasted through literal wars and put modern glitchy appliances to shame.

Recently, Bored Panda spoke about outdated and seemingly obsolete technology and products that are still used to this very day with consumer psychology specialist Matt Johnson, Ph.D. He is the host of the marketing psychology blog and the author of 'Blindsight' and ‘Branding that Means Business.' 

ADVERTISEMENT

We asked him why people tend to cling to older tech. "First, familiarity and comfort play a role, as people may be resistant to change and prefer tools they're accustomed to,” the specialist told us.
#16

1965 Mince-O-Matic Bought At The Local Charity Shop For $3, Used For Mincing And Juicing (Looks Like Just Citrus). Looks Barely, If Ever, Used. Came With The ‘Food Glamorizer’ Multi-Tool And A Little Cookbook With Some Very 60’s Recipes

1965 Mince-O-Matic Bought At The Local Charity Shop For $3, Used For Mincing And Juicing (Looks Like Just Citrus). Looks Barely, If Ever, Used. Came With The ‘Food Glamorizer’ Multi-Tool And A Little Cookbook With Some Very 60’s Recipes Shares stats

jack-morningstar57 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Old Herb Grinder I Found

Old Herb Grinder I Found Shares stats

smocklock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

This Was My Great-Grandmother's Given To Me By My Mother. I Love It

This Was My Great-Grandmother's Given To Me By My Mother. I Love It Shares stats

hamboneANDskillet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

“Second, cost can be a massive factor as well, as upgrading to newer technology can be expensive. It's the classic line: 'No one has ever been fired for going with IBM. Many business leaders are excessively loss averse, and so if an old technology is working (even sub-optimally), there is little incentive to change. An upgrade is seen as all downside, and little upside," Johnson told Bored Panda during an interview, earlier.

"In some cases, older technology may also be more reliable or durable, making it a practical choice for certain tasks." There are also cultural factors and industry-specific standards to consider. For example, that’s why fax machines are still so widely used in Japan, even though they’re practically non-existent elsewhere around the world.
#19

From My Grandmother’s Kitchen To My Own!

From My Grandmother’s Kitchen To My Own! Shares stats

Lvanwinkle18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

My Ronson Cook’n’stir Blender... Not Sure Of Date... Maybe ‘60s?

My Ronson Cook’n’stir Blender... Not Sure Of Date... Maybe ‘60s? Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

My In-Laws’ Daily Use Microwave: Sharp High Cooker R-450. I Tried Googling But Can’t Figure Out The Year, Anyone Happen To Know?

My In-Laws’ Daily Use Microwave: Sharp High Cooker R-450. I Tried Googling But Can’t Figure Out The Year, Anyone Happen To Know? Shares stats

Wathentic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

"Advertisements and marketing create a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out) and a perception that the latest technology is essential for staying connected and efficient. Additionally, software updates and app compatibility can incentivize upgrades as older devices may become obsolete," Johnson explained to us why people feel pressured to buy the latest gadgets.
#22

Just Inherited This Stunning Norge Gas Stove. What Do I Need To Know Before Trying To Install It?

Just Inherited This Stunning Norge Gas Stove. What Do I Need To Know Before Trying To Install It? Shares stats

heylulu20 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

A Girl I Follow On Instagram Is At Priscilla Presley’s Estate Sale And I’ve Never Been More Jealous. Check Out This Baddie:

A Girl I Follow On Instagram Is At Priscilla Presley’s Estate Sale And I’ve Never Been More Jealous. Check Out This Baddie: Shares stats

_poppyseed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Considered One Of The Best Toasters Even Made. The Toastmaster 1b12. Rewired It And Put On A New Cord To Make Live Another Lifetime. Makes The Perfect Toast

Considered One Of The Best Toasters Even Made. The Toastmaster 1b12. Rewired It And Put On A New Cord To Make Live Another Lifetime. Makes The Perfect Toast Shares stats

King_Baboon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
clairebailey avatar
Bored something
Bored something
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not as good ss Talkie the talking toaster, your chirpy breakfast companion.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

"The pursuit of new features, improved performance, and enhanced user experiences also drives this pressure for constant technological advancement. This is exacerbated by the fact that many products are deliberately designed and marketed to be desired, enjoyed briefly, and then replaced. This is especially the case with mobile devices, where we constantly seek out the newest, 'most advanced' version, despite modest changes from model to model."
#25

Couldn’t Believe My Neighbor Was Giving This Away! It Is Near-Mint Condition And Even Has The Groovy Box

Couldn’t Believe My Neighbor Was Giving This Away! It Is Near-Mint Condition And Even Has The Groovy Box Shares stats

fizzgigmcarthur Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Hello My Crispy Waffles! We Have Had This Waffle Maker In The Family For As Long As We Can Remember. We Only Ever Use It On New Year's Day

Hello My Crispy Waffles! We Have Had This Waffle Maker In The Family For As Long As We Can Remember. We Only Ever Use It On New Year's Day Shares stats

Seawyn__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

My Grandma’s Oster “Ayudante De Cocina” And All Its Add-Ons

My Grandma’s Oster “Ayudante De Cocina” And All Its Add-Ons Shares stats

Pterodactylandi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

According to the consumer psychology specialist, based on research done at the Columbia Business School, people are more likely to be careless with their gadgets (i.e. phones) if there’s a newer and better version of the product that’s going to be released soon.

"Examining a dataset of over 3,000 lost iPhones, the research team found there was a curious spike in losses before a new model was released. Over 600 self-reports of iPhone neglect and damage followed similar timing. Even our physical dexterity becomes unconsciously attuned to this need to upgrade,” Johnson pointed out that he’s covered the phenomenon in his book, 'Blindsight.’
#28

Mini Cast Iron Pot Belly Stove, Used By Door-To-Door Salesmen To Demo. We Used It To Make Coffee After A Few Power Outages After Hurricanes

Mini Cast Iron Pot Belly Stove, Used By Door-To-Door Salesmen To Demo. We Used It To Make Coffee After A Few Power Outages After Hurricanes Shares stats

Figuring_It_Out_1726 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

I Was Told You Guys Would Enjoy My Latest Find: Reading Deluxe Dream Kitchen, C. 1961

I Was Told You Guys Would Enjoy My Latest Find: Reading Deluxe Dream Kitchen, C. 1961 Shares stats

bicycle_bandito Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

GF's Egg Poacher Is About 60 Years Old

GF's Egg Poacher Is About 60 Years Old Shares stats

madcowga Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

What old appliances and gadgets do you still use in the kitchen, Pandas? How do you think they compare to newer tools? Which of the photos in this list impressed you the most? Did you feel inspired to cook or bake something special after looking through this list? Share your thoughts in the comment section!
#31

Behold, The Finest Cookie Making Implement: The Foley Fork

Behold, The Finest Cookie Making Implement: The Foley Fork Shares stats

ruegretful Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Here's My Baby When I First Got Her 6 Years Ago :)

Here's My Baby When I First Got Her 6 Years Ago :) Shares stats

DrifterNtheDark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Found This Cool Fridge At An Estate Sale Today, Even Has What It Sold For In 1953!

Found This Cool Fridge At An Estate Sale Today, Even Has What It Sold For In 1953! Shares stats

hanniekates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My Friend’s Monarch Range

My Friend’s Monarch Range Shares stats

Sindtwhistle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

No More Ice Daggers...freshly Defrosted Food Freezer

No More Ice Daggers...freshly Defrosted Food Freezer Shares stats

DrifterNtheDark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Look At This Beautiful Stock Pot I Found! I’m So Happy; It’s The Perfect Size For Someone Who Lives Alone!

Look At This Beautiful Stock Pot I Found! I’m So Happy; It’s The Perfect Size For Someone Who Lives Alone! Shares stats

minyanko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

You Ever Seen A Stove Top Version Of A 1970s Okeef And Merritt With A Range

You Ever Seen A Stove Top Version Of A 1970s Okeef And Merritt With A Range Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Some Old Cake Pans My Girlfriend’s Grandma Had From A While Back. We Get To Use Them !!

Some Old Cake Pans My Girlfriend’s Grandma Had From A While Back. We Get To Use Them !! Shares stats

zSteezyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Saved These Very Retro Pots From A Scrap Metal Yard. Any Idea Who Made Them And When? Thanks!

Saved These Very Retro Pots From A Scrap Metal Yard. Any Idea Who Made Them And When? Thanks! Shares stats

steammodels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Egg Cuber! (—and Now I Want One)

Egg Cuber! (—and Now I Want One) Shares stats

qerious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

You Guys Motivated Me To Take A Stab At Restoring A Knife! Here's The Results From My First One

You Guys Motivated Me To Take A Stab At Restoring A Knife! Here's The Results From My First One Shares stats

ShytTalkingScrub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

$3 Hamilton Beach Electric Knife

$3 Hamilton Beach Electric Knife Shares stats

sgonzalez3888 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
x-lima-bean-x avatar
Kiwii Stone
Kiwii Stone
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My parents have one of these and it's still used regularly, lol

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Picked This Old Sunbeam Up For $10. Someone Took Great Care Of It. As Hard As I Tried, It Was Nearly Impossible To Photograph It Without Being In The Photo

Picked This Old Sunbeam Up For $10. Someone Took Great Care Of It. As Hard As I Tried, It Was Nearly Impossible To Photograph It Without Being In The Photo Shares stats

Luvoldcrap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

My Grandma's Androck Nut Chopper:) She Says It's About 65 Years Old

My Grandma's Androck Nut Chopper:) She Says It's About 65 Years Old Shares stats

-Lasagna_Fister- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

We Found This Old Coffee Maker That My Parents Got When They Got Married 39 Years Ago

We Found This Old Coffee Maker That My Parents Got When They Got Married 39 Years Ago Shares stats

elmangoaco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

We Love The Original Mid-Century Kitchen Cabinets In Our New Home

We Love The Original Mid-Century Kitchen Cabinets In Our New Home Shares stats

canopy_views Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

All The Oven Doors You’d Ever Need...and Then Some

All The Oven Doors You’d Ever Need...and Then Some Shares stats

karlhungusx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Our Donut Maker! It's At Least 30 Years Old And Works Great!

Our Donut Maker! It's At Least 30 Years Old And Works Great! Shares stats

Edgar_with_Cheese Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Wedgewood Stove - Phx Az. See Comments Please!

Wedgewood Stove - Phx Az. See Comments Please! Shares stats

Youre_ARealJerk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

This 1922 Vulcan Smoothtop Came With A Built In Oven Cheat Sheet!

This 1922 Vulcan Smoothtop Came With A Built In Oven Cheat Sheet! Shares stats

wcs2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Realtor Took Me To Look At A Late 1800's Home That Featured This Frigidaire Beauty. Top Selling Point, Imo

Realtor Took Me To Look At A Late 1800's Home That Featured This Frigidaire Beauty. Top Selling Point, Imo Shares stats

armadillopancake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

My Wifes Nana Has An Awesome Hoosier That I Know You All Will Appreciate

My Wifes Nana Has An Awesome Hoosier That I Know You All Will Appreciate Shares stats

toke35 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Favorite Area Of My Kitchen (Aside From My Pink Table)

Favorite Area Of My Kitchen (Aside From My Pink Table) Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Ge Hand Mixer Found At My Local Goodwill For $5.50! Works Great!

Ge Hand Mixer Found At My Local Goodwill For $5.50! Works Great! Shares stats

sgonzalez3888 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Our New Old Chambers

Our New Old Chambers Shares stats

davids163 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Sony Was Founded In 1946. This Electric Rice Cooker Was Their First Product

Sony Was Founded In 1946. This Electric Rice Cooker Was Their First Product Shares stats

30s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Was Told You Might Appreciate My 30 Year Old Blender That I Power Cleaned Today

Was Told You Might Appreciate My 30 Year Old Blender That I Power Cleaned Today Shares stats

cutelyaware Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Do You Remember My Beloved Mixer? My Friend (Who Is A Vacuum Repairman) Was Able To Take It Apart And Fix It! He Even Got This Harvest Gold Cutie To Use For Parts If Mine Does Again. I May Just Use Both. Brb Going To Make A Bunch Of Cakes

Do You Remember My Beloved Mixer? My Friend (Who Is A Vacuum Repairman) Was Able To Take It Apart And Fix It! He Even Got This Harvest Gold Cutie To Use For Parts If Mine Does Again. I May Just Use Both. Brb Going To Make A Bunch Of Cakes Shares stats

sevensplendas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Grandmothers Kitchen Scale

Grandmothers Kitchen Scale Shares stats

BDubChicago Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

New To Me Rival Crockpot :)

New To Me Rival Crockpot :) Shares stats

sgonzalez3888 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Kabob It! Bought This At An Auction For $4.00. Circa 1980. The Name Reminds Me Of John Wayne Bobbitt. Made Some Chicken Tandoori

Kabob It! Bought This At An Auction For $4.00. Circa 1980. The Name Reminds Me Of John Wayne Bobbitt. Made Some Chicken Tandoori Shares stats

Luvoldcrap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

$8 Vinnies Score!

$8 Vinnies Score! Shares stats

Mrs-Eaves Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Cookie Press Aprox From 50s

Cookie Press Aprox From 50s Shares stats

Deppfan16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Just Bought A House From 1906, Still Has The Original Stove

Just Bought A House From 1906, Still Has The Original Stove Shares stats

Tastieshock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

My Mom Found This At A Yardsale Today For A Buck, Thought You Guys Might Like It

My Mom Found This At A Yardsale Today For A Buck, Thought You Guys Might Like It Shares stats

xHeavyBx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

This Stove Has Been In My Families For Generations. Today I Got To Take It Home And Give It A New Purpose

This Stove Has Been In My Families For Generations. Today I Got To Take It Home And Give It A New Purpose Shares stats

pineappleandmilk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Found This Little Lady At Savers While Me And My Roommates Were Zooted And I Had To Have It, My Estimate Is Early-Mid 1970's But I'd Love To Hear If You Guys Had A Better Idea Of The Year

Found This Little Lady At Savers While Me And My Roommates Were Zooted And I Had To Have It, My Estimate Is Early-Mid 1970's But I'd Love To Hear If You Guys Had A Better Idea Of The Year Shares stats

ripvine666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

1970s Waring Blender In Iconic Avocado. Came With My Parents’ Lake House And Still Makes A Mean Margarita

1970s Waring Blender In Iconic Avocado. Came With My Parents’ Lake House And Still Makes A Mean Margarita Shares stats

sikeologist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

First Pyrex I’ve Found In A Long Time For $9.09 At Gw!

First Pyrex I’ve Found In A Long Time For $9.09 At Gw! Shares stats

sunnysideup2323 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Pure Space/Atomic-Age!

Pure Space/Atomic-Age! Shares stats