Bored Panda reached out to world-famous pie artist and baking tool inventor Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, @thepieous , to get her thoughts on the advantages of vintage cooking gadgets and which tools are worth investing in the most for bakers. Jessica is the author of 'Pies Are Awesome' and is launching a new series of online baking courses at 'The Pie Savvy.' Read on for our full interview with her.

That’s where the ‘Vintage Kitchen Toys’ subreddit comes in. It’s an online community that documents vintage kitchen appliances and gadgets, many of which people might not be familiar with. We’ve collected some of the most impressive and odd photos to share with you. You’ll find them as you scroll down. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that you had no idea existed.

There’s a tool for every task and a task for every tool. Oh, you could do everything from cooking to DIY with a spoon and a hammer and hope for the best! But it’s probably best to rely on specialized gadgets if you want to do things well. However, as time goes by, some of them fall out of use and end up being almost completely forgotten.

Pie artist Jessica, @thepieous, confirmed a suspicion that we had that older tools may be better in some regards. She told Bored Panda that 'they don't make 'em like they used to' isn't just another folksy phrase. "When it comes to a lot of the workhorse appliances, many of the older models stand up better than their modern counterparts," she said. "Things like stand mixers, egg beaters, older bakeware (once they banned the use of lead anyway!) were built to withstand the test of time, and phrases like 'planned obsolescence' were unheard of." However resilient they might be, it doesn't make them impervious to the passage of time. "These older models are, well, old. And in most cases if you can get your hands on a vintage egg beater or stand mixer, it will need some TLC and possible refurbishing at an appliance repair shop before it is ready for prime time," pie artist Jessica explained.

"This is not to say that there aren’t plenty of quality new baking appliances and tools out there today! You just have to do a little more research. Not every once-trusted brand with the hefty price tag can live up to its erstwhile quality claims." The pie artist suggested that people look at what professional bakers, whom they trust, are using. ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, she urged everyone to ask questions before investing a lot of money in large kitchen appliances. "Don’t judge by the ads or the packaging, judge by the results you see from real people and real professionals actually making use of these tools. And remember, 'most expensive' does not always equal 'best!'" We were curious to get Jessica's perspective on the kitchen gadgets that she thinks are the most important for bakers to have. "As a baking-tool inventor myself, I am a big fan of trying out the latest gadgets and gizmos and seeing which actually improve my workflow and make my life easier, versus which just clog up space in my drawers," she said.

"Stencils and templates are my low-tech must-have for pie art, for example, because they are inexpensive, don’t take up a lot of space in my kitchen, and allow me to work incredibly quickly and stress-free when the dough is rolled out and the clock is ticking but I still want those pretty designs. I have a whole host of favorite tools, that range from my favorite precision cutting blade for dough and fondant, all the way up to my workhorse Kitchenaid mixer and Cuisinart food processor." ADVERTISEMENT Jessica revealed to Bored Panda that one of her favorite baking tools is a $3 yolk separator. "It’s not pretty, but it works really well and makes my life so much easier," she said. The one tool that the pie artist would definitely recommend for home bakers, to help them up their game, is an inexpensive digital kitchen scale in grams. "Measuring by weight rather than volume is critical to ensuring consistent results when trying out new recipes or developing your own… My 'cup of flour' could be as much as 30% more or less than your cup of flour (or brown sugar, or blueberries, or crushed pecans, etc.) depending on how densely we pack them in. But 100 grams is always 100 grams, everywhere in the world!" she explained why this is a better alternative. "I could write a whole book on my favorite (and least favorite!) baking tools, but if folks are curious they can check out my new site thePieSavvy.com for a list of some of my top baking tool picks."

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded all the way back in May 2014, the r/vintagekitchentoys subreddit now boasts 21.4k loyal members. The idea behind this online community is to provide information about vintage kitchen appliances to both new users and collectors alike. “We love to preserve the unique history of kitchen gadgets,” the moderator team running the group explains. Though having the right tools for the job is really important, you don’t need to break the bank to be a great cook or baker. The fact is, you really don’t need the newest, most powerful appliances and every single specialized gadget that’s ever been created.

You can do everything with a simple arsenal of trusty tools. It’s your effort, ingenuity, and skills that count for the most…. so long as treat your tools with care. Quality tools won't automatically turn you into a great cook or baker, but they can amplify the skills that you already have and save you some time. The tools that you do have—no matter how few or many, vintage or innovative—deserve to be treated with respect. If you don’t take care of them, you’re only ever hurting yourself and your cooking in the long run. ADVERTISEMENT You have to put in the effort to properly clean and maintain your kitchen appliances, instead of letting everything gather rust and grime. How someone treats their work tools says a lot about the person.

#15 Found This At Goodwill For 50 Cents Or A Dollar. It Actually Included The Mounting Bracket And Swivel Pin As Well. It Works Great By Holding The Can And Lid Securely After Cutting. Anything From Sears Is Right Up My Alley Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

By investing some time and effort into maintenance, your tools are going to have a far longer shelf-life. And who knows, if they’re in a good enough condition, you may even end up passing them down to your kids and grandkids. Family heirlooms don’t have to be magnificent swords and glittering rings (which are totally, totally not cursed). They can be stylish vintage whisks, Damascus steel knives, and fridges that have lasted through literal wars and put modern glitchy appliances to shame. Recently, Bored Panda spoke about outdated and seemingly obsolete technology and products that are still used to this very day with consumer psychology specialist Matt Johnson, Ph.D. He is the host of the marketing psychology blog and the author of 'Blindsight' and ‘Branding that Means Business.' ADVERTISEMENT We asked him why people tend to cling to older tech. "First, familiarity and comfort play a role, as people may be resistant to change and prefer tools they're accustomed to,” the specialist told us.

#16 1965 Mince-O-Matic Bought At The Local Charity Shop For $3, Used For Mincing And Juicing (Looks Like Just Citrus). Looks Barely, If Ever, Used. Came With The ‘Food Glamorizer’ Multi-Tool And A Little Cookbook With Some Very 60’s Recipes Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

“Second, cost can be a massive factor as well, as upgrading to newer technology can be expensive. It's the classic line: 'No one has ever been fired for going with IBM. Many business leaders are excessively loss averse, and so if an old technology is working (even sub-optimally), there is little incentive to change. An upgrade is seen as all downside, and little upside," Johnson told Bored Panda during an interview, earlier. "In some cases, older technology may also be more reliable or durable, making it a practical choice for certain tasks." There are also cultural factors and industry-specific standards to consider. For example, that’s why fax machines are still so widely used in Japan, even though they’re practically non-existent elsewhere around the world.

#21 My In-Laws’ Daily Use Microwave: Sharp High Cooker R-450. I Tried Googling But Can’t Figure Out The Year, Anyone Happen To Know? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

"Advertisements and marketing create a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out) and a perception that the latest technology is essential for staying connected and efficient. Additionally, software updates and app compatibility can incentivize upgrades as older devices may become obsolete," Johnson explained to us why people feel pressured to buy the latest gadgets.

#22 Just Inherited This Stunning Norge Gas Stove. What Do I Need To Know Before Trying To Install It? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#23 A Girl I Follow On Instagram Is At Priscilla Presley’s Estate Sale And I’ve Never Been More Jealous. Check Out This Baddie: Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#24 Considered One Of The Best Toasters Even Made. The Toastmaster 1b12. Rewired It And Put On A New Cord To Make Live Another Lifetime. Makes The Perfect Toast Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

"The pursuit of new features, improved performance, and enhanced user experiences also drives this pressure for constant technological advancement. This is exacerbated by the fact that many products are deliberately designed and marketed to be desired, enjoyed briefly, and then replaced. This is especially the case with mobile devices, where we constantly seek out the newest, 'most advanced' version, despite modest changes from model to model."

#25 Couldn’t Believe My Neighbor Was Giving This Away! It Is Near-Mint Condition And Even Has The Groovy Box Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#26 Hello My Crispy Waffles! We Have Had This Waffle Maker In The Family For As Long As We Can Remember. We Only Ever Use It On New Year's Day Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

According to the consumer psychology specialist, based on research done at the Columbia Business School, people are more likely to be careless with their gadgets (i.e. phones) if there’s a newer and better version of the product that’s going to be released soon. "Examining a dataset of over 3,000 lost iPhones, the research team found there was a curious spike in losses before a new model was released. Over 600 self-reports of iPhone neglect and damage followed similar timing. Even our physical dexterity becomes unconsciously attuned to this need to upgrade,” Johnson pointed out that he’s covered the phenomenon in his book, 'Blindsight.’

#28 Mini Cast Iron Pot Belly Stove, Used By Door-To-Door Salesmen To Demo. We Used It To Make Coffee After A Few Power Outages After Hurricanes Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

What old appliances and gadgets do you still use in the kitchen, Pandas? How do you think they compare to newer tools? Which of the photos in this list impressed you the most? Did you feel inspired to cook or bake something special after looking through this list? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

#33 Found This Cool Fridge At An Estate Sale Today, Even Has What It Sold For In 1953! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#36 Look At This Beautiful Stock Pot I Found! I’m So Happy; It’s The Perfect Size For Someone Who Lives Alone! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#37 You Ever Seen A Stove Top Version Of A 1970s Okeef And Merritt With A Range Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#38 Some Old Cake Pans My Girlfriend’s Grandma Had From A While Back. We Get To Use Them !! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#39 Saved These Very Retro Pots From A Scrap Metal Yard. Any Idea Who Made Them And When? Thanks! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#41 You Guys Motivated Me To Take A Stab At Restoring A Knife! Here's The Results From My First One Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#43 Picked This Old Sunbeam Up For $10. Someone Took Great Care Of It. As Hard As I Tried, It Was Nearly Impossible To Photograph It Without Being In The Photo Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#45 We Found This Old Coffee Maker That My Parents Got When They Got Married 39 Years Ago Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#51 Realtor Took Me To Look At A Late 1800's Home That Featured This Frigidaire Beauty. Top Selling Point, Imo Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#57 Was Told You Might Appreciate My 30 Year Old Blender That I Power Cleaned Today Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#58 Do You Remember My Beloved Mixer? My Friend (Who Is A Vacuum Repairman) Was Able To Take It Apart And Fix It! He Even Got This Harvest Gold Cutie To Use For Parts If Mine Does Again. I May Just Use Both. Brb Going To Make A Bunch Of Cakes Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#61 Kabob It! Bought This At An Auction For $4.00. Circa 1980. The Name Reminds Me Of John Wayne Bobbitt. Made Some Chicken Tandoori Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#65 My Mom Found This At A Yardsale Today For A Buck, Thought You Guys Might Like It Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#66 This Stove Has Been In My Families For Generations. Today I Got To Take It Home And Give It A New Purpose Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#67 Found This Little Lady At Savers While Me And My Roommates Were Zooted And I Had To Have It, My Estimate Is Early-Mid 1970's But I'd Love To Hear If You Guys Had A Better Idea Of The Year Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#68 1970s Waring Blender In Iconic Avocado. Came With My Parents’ Lake House And Still Makes A Mean Margarita Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share