If an atlas was your favorite ‘book’ as a child and spending time on Google Maps is now a favored pastime, welcome to the best post you’ll see all day. While it is a bold statement to make, any fan of maps ought to love today’s list, as it’s dedicated to all sorts of old and ancient maps.

So, without further ado, scroll down to find some of the most unique examples of cartography that we managed to find on the internet, and enjoy the trip they take you on. While you’re at it, make sure to upvote your favorite maps, too!

#1

Map Of The Ancient Continents, 1719

Ancient map depicting continents, featuring exploration routes in vibrant colors.

Alain Manesson Mallet (1630–1706) Report

    #2

    Nautical Atlas Of The World, Circular World Map Of The Portuguese Hemisphere, 1519

    Ancient map showcasing early exploration routes with decorative elements, highlighting historical navigation techniques.

    Library of Congress Report

    #3

    Babylonian Map Of The World, Probably From Sippar, Mesopotamia, Iraq, 700-500 BCE

    Ancient fragment of a map used for early exploration and navigation, carved on a clay tablet.

    Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg) Report

    #4

    Al-Idrisi's World Map In Arabic, 1456 Copy, The Original Text Dates To 1154

    Ancient map featuring detailed exploration paths and navigation routes.

    wikimedia commons Report

    #5

    A Map Of The Celestial Globe With Comet, 1618

    Old map depicting constellations with mythological figures, showcasing ancient exploration and navigation tools.

    British Museum Report

    #6

    Ptolemy's World Map, 1482

    Old map depicting early exploration routes and navigation details with illustrated figures and geographic landmarks.

    Ptolemy's world map designed in 150 AD. For the first time in history, longitudinal and latitudinal lines were added to a world map. 

    Nicholas Germanus Report

    #7

    The Largest Medieval Map (Hereford Mappa Mundi), 13th Century

    Ancient map illustrating historical exploration and navigation paths.

    wikipedia Report

    #8

    Map Of Ancient Palaestina, 1859

    Antique map of Palestine from 1859, showcasing detailed exploration and navigation routes.

    Petermann, August ; Stieler, Adolf (Herausgeber/-in) ; Perthes, Justus (Herausgeber/-in) Report

    #9

    Map Of The Americas, 1553

    An ancient map depicting early exploration routes and navigation paths across a colorful, detailed landscape.

    franpritchett.com Report

    #10

    Map Of Europe In The Form Of A Queen, Engraving And Letterpress, 1587

    Antique map illustrating an allegorical figure of Europe, showcasing historical exploration and navigation.

    Matthias Quad after Johannes Putsch Report

    #11

    World Map, 1700

    Colorful old map showcasing key exploration and navigation routes with allegorical figures and ships.

    Heinrich Scherer Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be great to frame and hang in a library.

    #12

    Map And Views Illustrating Sir Francis Drake's West Indian Voyage, Santiago, 1586

    Old map depicting ships near a coastline, used for historical exploration and navigation.

    Library of Congress Report

    #13

    Bunting Clover Leaf Map, 1581

    Really old map depicting continents as clover leaves with Jerusalem at the center, used in exploration and navigation.

    The Bunting Clover Leaf Map, created by Heinrich Bunting in Germany in 1581, is a later Christian map. This map represents the world as an extension of the Christian trinity, with Jerusalem serving as the hub that binds it all together, rather than how it actually is.

    Heinrich Bunting Report

    #14

    The Psalter World Map, 1260 AD

    Ancient map featuring religious figures, illustrating historical exploration and navigation details.

    The Psalter World Map, drawn by an unknown medieval monk in 1260 AD. Maps from this time period usually place the east at the top of the globe, where the sun rises and Jesus watches over the world.

    British Library Report

    #15

    Map Of Old Prussia, And The Ancient Prussian Lands, 1584

    A detailed, colorful old map showcasing historical regions essential for exploration and navigation.

    Caspar Hennenberger Report

    #16

    Map Of The Ancient Roman World From Their Perspective

    Ancient exploration map depicting Asia, Europa, and Africa, with various historic regions and seas labeled.

    Roman Empire became the most dominant country globally by AD 98–117 through a mixture of military power, political adaptability, and economic enlargement. This enlargement drastically transformed the Mediterranean world.

    Roman Empire Report

    #17

    Nicolaes Visscher Map, 1658

    Ornate ancient map showcasing continents, highlighting historical exploration and navigation methods.

    Nicolaes Visscher produced Orbis Terrarum Nova et Accuratissima Tabula, an etched double hemisphere map, in Amsterdam in 1658. Additionally, it includes scaled-down projections of the north and south poles. The painter Nicolaes Berchem drew four mythical images, one in each corner, to decorate the border, depicting Zeus, Neptune, Persephone, and Demeter. It is a vintage illustration of elaborate Dutch globe maps.

    Public Domain Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting that this 1658 map has a better outline of Australia than the 1700 map above.

    #18

    Map Of Ancient Geography, Circa 1608

    Ancient world map showing exploration and navigation routes with colored continental details and Latin inscriptions.

    Abraham Ortelius Report

    #19

    The Countie Pallantine Of Lancaster Described And Divided Into Hundreds, 1610

    Illustration of an old map of Lancashire, featuring historical figures and intricate details for exploration and navigation.

    Jodocus Hondius, engraved by John Speed, and restored by Adam Cuerden Report

    #20

    Map Of Jerusalem, 1770

    A historical map of Jerusalem, showcasing intricate details once essential for exploration and navigation.

    Library of Congress Geography and Map Division Report

    #21

    Cosmographical Map Or Universal Description Of The World With The Actual Path Of The Winds, 1570

    Ancient exploration map with intricate details and vibrant borders, showcasing historical navigation routes.

    Library of Congress Report

    #22

    Description Of The Holy Land, 1585

    Ancient map depicting the Holy Land, illustrating regions and landmarks once vital for exploration and navigation.

    Library of Congress Report

    #23

    Cadastral Map Showing Landownership In Fushimi, Kyoto, Japan, 1595

    Ancient map highlighting key exploration and navigation routes through a historical city layout with surrounding landscapes.

    Library of Congress Report

    #24

    World Map By Cosmas Indicopleustes, 6th Century

    Ancient map with faded markings, showcasing early exploration and navigation techniques on a worn parchment.

    World map by Cosmas Indicopleustes from the sixth century, which shows the globe as a rectangular-shaped surface.

    Cosmas Indicopleustes Report

    #25

    Engraving On A Mammoth Tusk, Perhaps Representing A “Map”, Gravettian

    Ancient carved wooden artifact used in early navigation and exploration, displayed on a glass stand.

    Zde Report

    #26

    Map Of The World According To Ptolemy, 1299 ; 1952

    Old map of the world by Ptolemy, showcasing exploration and navigation details.

    University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Libraries Report

    #27

    Map Of Turkey In Europe, 1683

    Old exploration map of Europe in 1682, showcasing regions and borders used for navigation.

    franpritchett.com Report

    #28

    Jansson Map Of The Ancient World, 1650

    Ancient exploration and navigation map with detailed geographic features and ornate border.

    Jansson, J. Report

    #29

    Ancient Map Of Black Sea, Circa 1559

    Old map depicting exploration routes and geographic details with Latin inscriptions and compass roses.

    Diogo Homem Report

    #30

    Map Of Ancient Europe, Possibly After 1870

    Ancient map of Europe highlighting old exploration pathways and geographical names.

    National Library of Israel Report

    #31

    New York, 1695

    Antique map of New York, showcasing historical exploration and navigation routes.

    Library of Congress Report

    #32

    Map Of Ancient Italy By Abraham Ortelius, Circa 1608

    Antique map of Italy showcasing detailed exploration and navigation routes.

    Abramo Ortelio Report

    #33

    Map Of The Ancient World, 1555

    Old map of Typus Cosmographicus Universalis, used for exploration and navigation.

    Sebastian Munster (1488–1552) Report

    #34

    Madeira - From An Ancient French Map, 1909

    Old navigation map of Madeira, featuring detailed islands and sailing ships in the ocean.

    Koebel, W. H. (William Henry), 1872-1923 Report

    #35

    Cherrier's New Map Of The Ancient Capital, 1882

    Historical map of Quebec City, showcasing intricate details once key to exploration and navigation.

    Bibliotheque nationale de France Report

    #36

    Map Of Israel, Canaan, Or Palestine In Ancient Times, 1865

    Ancient map of Canaan and Palestine detailing historical exploration routes and significant landmarks.

    Karl Spruner von Merz Report

    #37

    Map Of The Roman Empire As Divided Into East And West, Ancient Rome, 1850

    Old map of the Roman Empire highlighting key territories and borders in Europe and Asia for exploration and navigation.

    Justus Perthes Report

    #38

    Map Over Munich, 1740

    Historical map of Munich featuring detailed city layout, once vital for exploration and navigation.

    Unknown author Report

    #39

    Map Of Sarthe, France, 1847

    An antique map of Sarthe surrounded by vintage illustrations, showcasing exploration and navigation history.

    Victor Jules Levasseur Report

    #40

    Old Panama, About 1600

    Old map of Panama from 1600, showing streets and landmarks key to exploration and navigation.

    Library of Congress Report

    #41

    Portolan Chart, Old World, 1505

    A really old map with colorful illustrations used for exploration and navigation.

    Library of Congress Report

    #42

    Cempoala, Mexico, 1580

    Old map illustrating exploration and navigation routes, featuring landmarks and natural elements.

    Library of Congress Report

    #43

    Representation Of The Turkish Empire, 1570

    Antique exploration map of the Turkish Empire, showcasing detailed navigation routes and geographical features.

    Library of Congress Report

    #44

    Herodotus Map Of Armenia, Second Century Bc By Posidonius

    Ancient map showcasing Mediterranean region, used for exploration and navigation.

    wikimedia Report

    #45

    Samuel Dunn's Map Of The World, 1794

    Antique world map showcasing old exploration and navigation techniques with intricate details and colorful continents.

    Samuel Dunn's map of the world, drawn in 1794 AD. Dunn was the first to map out the entire world using Captain James Cook's discoveries as his guide.

    Public Domain Report

    #46

    Map Of Syria, 1683

    Old map depicting ancient regions of the Middle East, featuring detailed illustrations and geographical labels.

    franpritchett.com Report

    #47

    Map Of Ancient Thrace, Circa 1608

    Ancient map of Thrace showing detailed geography, key for historical exploration and navigation.

    Abraham Ortelius (1527–1598) Report

    #48

    Anville Map Of Ancient Greece, 1794

    Ancient exploration map of Greece showcasing old navigational routes.

    D'Anville, J. B. B., Complete Body of Ancient Geography, Laurie and Whittle, London, 1795. Report

    #49

    Map Of The City Of Athens In Ancient Greece, 1784

    Old map of Athens from 1785 showing key exploration and navigation routes and landmarks.

    Jean-Denis Barbie du Bocage Report

    #50

    Map Of Southern Ancient Greece, Greeks Isles, And Crete, 1794

    Antique map of ancient Greece, showcasing detailed topography used in historical exploration and navigation.

    Guillaume Delisle Report

    #51

    Map Of Plymouth By Champlain, 1605

    Old map of Plymouth from 1605 by Champlain, highlighting early exploration and navigation routes.

    The British Library Report

    #52

    Map Of The Black Sea Or Pontus Euxinus In Ancient Times, 1855

    Old exploration map showing geographical details and coastal outlines, used for navigation and exploration.

    Justus Perthes Report

    #53

    Map Of Rome By Matthaus Seutter, Around 1750

    Historical map of Rome with intricate details, showcasing old exploration and navigation routes.

    roger4336 Report

    #54

    Capital Of Brasil, 1831

    Antique map of Brazil's capital with colorful divisions, key for historical exploration and navigation.

    Library of Congress Geography and Map Division Report

    #55

    Map Of Liberia, 1845

    Old map of Liberia, created by the American Colonization Society in 1838, highlighting exploration and navigation routes.

    Library of Congress Geography and Map Division Report

    #56

    Nowel Amsterdam And Lameriqve, 1674

    An old map of New Amsterdam from 1673, depicting intricate city details and sailing ships, key to historical navigation.

    Library of Congress Report

    #57

    Maritime Atlas, 1500

    Ancient map illustrating key exploration routes and detailed landscapes.

    Library of Congress Report

    #58

    Tabulaterre Nove, The Admiral's Map, Strasbourg, 1513

    Ancient exploration map showing Oceanus Occidentalis and Terra Incognita with detailed coastlines and islands.

    leiris202 Report

    #59

    Map Of Ancient Western Asia, 1685

    Ancient exploration map depicting regions of Asia, including Scythia, illustrating historical navigation routes.

    franpritchett.com Report

    #60

    Graecia Antiqua, Map Of Ancient Greece Made In 1814

    Antique map of ancient Greece, showcasing detailed exploration and navigation routes.

    M'Dermut, Robert Report

    #61

    Map Of The Ancient City Of Athens, 1841

    Historic map of Athens used for exploration and navigation, showing detailed terrain and city layout.

    Peter Wilhelm Forchhammer (1801-1894) Report

    #62

    Frank Leslie's War Maps, 1861

    Old map depicting North Carolina and Virginia coastlines, important for historical exploration and navigation.

    Leslie, Frank Report

    #63

    Ancient Map Of Decatur County, Iowa, 1875

    Old map of Decatur County, showcasing historical exploration and navigation routes.

    Alfred Theodore Andreas Report

    #64

    Map Of Africa In Ancient Times, 1837

    Old map of ancient Africa, highlighting regions and navigational routes, used for exploration.

    Conrad Malte-Brun Report

    #65

    Topographical Map Of Ancient Rome, 1557

    Ancient map showcasing detailed exploration and navigation routes of a historic city layout.

    Nicolas Beatrizet Report

    #66

    Map Of Cyprus, 1556

    An old map featuring intricate details used for exploration and navigation, adorned with ships and a compass rose.

    Giovanni Francesco Camocio Report

    #67

    Map Of Africa, 1575

    Old map of Africa titled "Africae Tabula Nova," significant in historical exploration and navigation.

    Library of Congress Report

    #68

    Map Of Ancient Seoul Painted On Tiles Lining The Cheonggyecheon Stream, 1825

    Old map used for exploration and navigation, depicting intricate historical details and topography.

    sociate Report

    #69

    Map Of Ancient Assyria, 1683

    Antique map of Assyrian Empire and Mesopotamia regions, showcasing key areas in historical exploration and navigation.

    franpritchett.com Report

    #70

    Map Of The Iraq Region, 1685

    Antique map of 17th-century Kurdistan and Diarbek depicting exploration and navigation routes.

    franpritchett.com Report

    #71

    Print Of Ancient Chadea Map, 1903

    Antique map of Chaldea showing key exploration routes and ancient cities.

    Internet Archive Report

    #72

    Map Of Ancient Britain, 1685

    Ancient map of Albion showing detailed locations, reflecting historical exploration and navigation techniques.

    franpritchett.com Report

