72 Really Old Maps That Were Once Key To Exploration And Navigation
If an atlas was your favorite ‘book’ as a child and spending time on Google Maps is now a favored pastime, welcome to the best post you’ll see all day. While it is a bold statement to make, any fan of maps ought to love today’s list, as it’s dedicated to all sorts of old and ancient maps.
So, without further ado, scroll down to find some of the most unique examples of cartography that we managed to find on the internet, and enjoy the trip they take you on. While you’re at it, make sure to upvote your favorite maps, too!
Map Of The Ancient Continents, 1719
Nautical Atlas Of The World, Circular World Map Of The Portuguese Hemisphere, 1519
Babylonian Map Of The World, Probably From Sippar, Mesopotamia, Iraq, 700-500 BCE
Al-Idrisi's World Map In Arabic, 1456 Copy, The Original Text Dates To 1154
A Map Of The Celestial Globe With Comet, 1618
Ptolemy's World Map, 1482
Ptolemy's world map designed in 150 AD. For the first time in history, longitudinal and latitudinal lines were added to a world map.
The Largest Medieval Map (Hereford Mappa Mundi), 13th Century
Map Of Ancient Palaestina, 1859
Map Of The Americas, 1553
Map Of Europe In The Form Of A Queen, Engraving And Letterpress, 1587
World Map, 1700
Map And Views Illustrating Sir Francis Drake's West Indian Voyage, Santiago, 1586
Bunting Clover Leaf Map, 1581
The Bunting Clover Leaf Map, created by Heinrich Bunting in Germany in 1581, is a later Christian map. This map represents the world as an extension of the Christian trinity, with Jerusalem serving as the hub that binds it all together, rather than how it actually is.
The Psalter World Map, 1260 AD
The Psalter World Map, drawn by an unknown medieval monk in 1260 AD. Maps from this time period usually place the east at the top of the globe, where the sun rises and Jesus watches over the world.
Map Of Old Prussia, And The Ancient Prussian Lands, 1584
Map Of The Ancient Roman World From Their Perspective
Roman Empire became the most dominant country globally by AD 98–117 through a mixture of military power, political adaptability, and economic enlargement. This enlargement drastically transformed the Mediterranean world.
Nicolaes Visscher Map, 1658
Nicolaes Visscher produced Orbis Terrarum Nova et Accuratissima Tabula, an etched double hemisphere map, in Amsterdam in 1658. Additionally, it includes scaled-down projections of the north and south poles. The painter Nicolaes Berchem drew four mythical images, one in each corner, to decorate the border, depicting Zeus, Neptune, Persephone, and Demeter. It is a vintage illustration of elaborate Dutch globe maps.
Interesting that this 1658 map has a better outline of Australia than the 1700 map above.
Map Of Ancient Geography, Circa 1608
The Countie Pallantine Of Lancaster Described And Divided Into Hundreds, 1610
Map Of Jerusalem, 1770
Cosmographical Map Or Universal Description Of The World With The Actual Path Of The Winds, 1570
Description Of The Holy Land, 1585
Cadastral Map Showing Landownership In Fushimi, Kyoto, Japan, 1595
World Map By Cosmas Indicopleustes, 6th Century
World map by Cosmas Indicopleustes from the sixth century, which shows the globe as a rectangular-shaped surface.
Engraving On A Mammoth Tusk, Perhaps Representing A “Map”, Gravettian
Map Of The World According To Ptolemy, 1299 ; 1952
Map Of Turkey In Europe, 1683
Jansson Map Of The Ancient World, 1650
Ancient Map Of Black Sea, Circa 1559
Map Of Ancient Europe, Possibly After 1870
New York, 1695
Map Of Ancient Italy By Abraham Ortelius, Circa 1608
Map Of The Ancient World, 1555
Madeira - From An Ancient French Map, 1909
Cherrier's New Map Of The Ancient Capital, 1882
Map Of Israel, Canaan, Or Palestine In Ancient Times, 1865
Map Of The Roman Empire As Divided Into East And West, Ancient Rome, 1850
Map Over Munich, 1740
Map Of Sarthe, France, 1847
Old Panama, About 1600
Portolan Chart, Old World, 1505
Cempoala, Mexico, 1580
Representation Of The Turkish Empire, 1570
Herodotus Map Of Armenia, Second Century Bc By Posidonius
Samuel Dunn's Map Of The World, 1794
Samuel Dunn's map of the world, drawn in 1794 AD. Dunn was the first to map out the entire world using Captain James Cook's discoveries as his guide.