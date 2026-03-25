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Humans have been making glass for over three thousand years, and unless you drop it, glass is the sort of material that stays around for quite a long time. So if one is diligent enough, they can often find something old and quite cool at a vintage stop. At the same time, artisans from across the world still regularly make things out of glass.

So we’ve gathered some of the coolest and most interesting glasswork items people have made or found and posted online. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sea Glass Cat In Sea Colors. Finally Got To Make A Piece Of My Dream :-)

Creative glass item shaped like a cat made from colorful glass pieces held by a woman and placed near a real cat.

seastainedglass Report

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    #2

    Sea Glass Pictures My Daughter Made

    Colorful creative glass sea animal art pieces framed in black, showcasing cool glass items perfect for home decoration.

    jasonc619 Report

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    #3

    A Little Bit Of My Collection Of Sea Glass. 10 Years Of Collecting!

    Man leaning on rock by ocean displaying colorful creative glass items arranged in a rainbow pattern outdoors at sunset

    Seaglasshoe Report

    26points
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    m_michaelis57 avatar
    Awkward lady
    Awkward lady
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love sea glass, but never find anything on the beach!

    2
    2points
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    Nature was the original glass artist long before humans ever stepped onto the scene. When lightning strikes a sandy beach it generates enough heat to fuse grains into fragile and spindly tubes known as fulgurites.

    Volcanic eruptions also produce obsidian which is a naturally occurring volcanic glass that ancient civilizations used for sharp knives and ritual objects. It took humans a very long time to figure out how to replicate these fiery accidents. Around three thousand five hundred years ago people in Mesopotamia began experimenting with silica and soda and lime to create their own versions of this shimmering material.

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    #4

    1930s Japanese Bird Light Bulb Found At An Old Dump Site

    Hand holding a vintage clear glass bird-shaped light bulb, shown in natural and backlit settings.

    lubed_up_squid Report

    25points
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    #5

    Please Rate From 1 To 10 The Uranium Glass Frog Figurines That I Crafted Myself

    Glowing glass frog figurines in various playful poses, showcasing creative glass items for unique home decor.

    Figurines_collect Report

    25points
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    judyrr21 avatar
    Judy Reynolds
    Judy Reynolds
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TIL that uranium glass is still being produced!

    7
    7points
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    #6

    My Cousin Passed Away, And I Just Want Yall To See How Talented He Was

    Two creative glass items with colorful abstract designs displayed on a wooden surface for home decor.

    OldVogue Report

    24points
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    corrinetodd avatar
    frinny
    frinny
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    very talented, sorry for your loss. Rest peacefully your dear cousin

    3
    3points
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    These early glassworkers were not blowing bubbles yet. Instead they used a technique called core forming where they wound hot glass around a shaped center of clay and sand. It was a tedious and difficult process that resulted in thick and colorful beads or tiny jars that only the wealthiest members of society could afford.

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    #7

    Unpacking Boxes From My Grandmas Attic. Found This. Amethyst Color. 💜

    Vintage glass tea set with gold and floral designs, showcasing creative glass items perfect for home decoration.

    AnythingAdorable7627 Report

    24points
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    judyrr21 avatar
    Judy Reynolds
    Judy Reynolds
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mother had some of those cranberry glass goblets!!

    3
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    #8

    How You Like Dem Apples?

    Collection of colorful and creative glass items shaped like fruits displayed on a table for home decor.

    Uhohtallyho Report

    24points
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    #9

    Had To Show Off This Beautiful Murano Sommerso Ashtray I Purchased From An Antique Dealer Buddy

    Hand holding a creative and cool teal glass item with wavy edges inside a car interior.

    Numerous_Sign_5577 Report

    23points
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    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i just highlighted the name and googled his stuff, some nice ashtrays and bowls.

    2
    2points
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    The true revolution occurred around the first century before the common era in the region of Syria. Some anonymous genius discovered that a hollow iron pipe could be used to pick up a molten gathering of glass and inflate it with human breath. This invention of glassblowing changed the world forever because it allowed artisans to create vessels much faster and in much thinner forms.

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    #10

    Thrifted For $1.99

    Hand holding a colorful, creative glass paperweight with intricate patterns inside a car, showcasing unique glass items.

    CarnationsAndRoses Report

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    #11

    My New Favorite Modern, Glass Artist, Henry Levine With Thorn Ridge Studios “Starry Night”. Paid $20.00 For The Pitcher And 3 Glasses. Signed And Dated 2002. The Last Photo Has A Light In It

    Colorful glass pitcher and matching cup with intricate swirling patterns, showcasing creative glass items for home decor.

    crafters_creek Report

    22points
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    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my, this is gorgeous. I’m jealous.

    4
    4points
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    #12

    My Collection Of Glass Fruit That Has All Been Thrifted In The Last Year

    Colorful and creative glass fruit and vegetable items arranged on a wooden surface for home decor inspiration

    GirthBrooksCumSock Report

    22points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very cool. But what's up with that foul username?

    5
    5points
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    The Roman Empire recognized the potential of this new technology immediately and they spread glasswork to every corner of their territory. For the first time in history glass became a common household item rather than a rare treasure. The Romans were also the first to experiment with window glass though it was often quite bumpy and difficult to see through clearly.

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    #13

    Picked This Up And Thought It Was Super Cool! Thought I’d Share

    Two creative glass items featuring swirling green and amber patterns displayed on wooden surfaces.

    tangytacosman Report

    21points
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    corrinetodd avatar
    frinny
    frinny
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    well now i need that as well

    2
    2points
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    #14

    A ‘Unicorn Find’ Victorian Uranium Glass Epergne

    Creative glass centerpiece with trumpet-shaped flowers glowing green under blacklight, a unique glass item for home decor.

    Cr0ssy_ Report

    21points
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    #15

    I Can’t Believe I Picked This Up At Goodwill Last Week!

    Vintage glass dome with intricate patterns glowing green under UV light, a creative glass item for home decor.

    Objective_Project_66 Report

    20points
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    eggwodd2929 avatar
    Eggwodd
    Eggwodd
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice uranium glass.

    3
    3points
    reply

    As the centuries rolled on, the island of Murano near Venice became the most prestigious center for glass production in the world. In the year twelve ninety one the Venetian government forced all glassmakers to move their furnaces to the island to protect the city from fire and to keep their trade secrets under lock and key.

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    #16

    Cannot Believe My Luck. The Antique Store Booth Had This Marked As Fenton And Was Selling It For $35. In Actuality, It Was Made By The MT. Washington Glass Company Circa 1880-1890

    Frosted pink and yellow glass pitcher with ruffled edge and ornate handle displayed on wooden surface.

    Crowyoooo Report

    20points
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    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The ombré and matte finish are both so pretty.

    5
    5points
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    #17

    What’s The Point Of Collecting If You Can’t Be Silly?

    Collection of cool and creative glass items with quirky faces and glasses displayed on a kitchen window shelf.

    Less-Image-3927 Report

    20points
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    #18

    Assorted Glass Ashtrays And Catchalls I’ve Thrifted

    Collection of cool and creative glass items in various shapes and colors, perfect for unique home decor.

    Less-Image-3927 Report

    20points
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    Murano glassblowers were essentially prisoners of their own talent because leaving the island without permission was a crime punishable by death. These artisans developed cristallo which was a nearly colorless glass that mimicked natural rock crystal. They invented the first real mirrors and created incredibly intricate patterns by embedding colored canes of glass into clear forms.

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    #19

    Just Filled The Cabinet I Inherited From My Late Grandmother

    Collection of cool and creative blue glass items displayed in a wooden cabinet and on a table for home decor.

    innosins Report

    20points
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    andreaolds avatar
    Andrea Olds
    Andrea Olds
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG OMG OMG I'M SO JEALOUS! I collect cobalt blue glass and some of my best finds have been found in thrift shops.

    0
    0points
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    #20

    Murano Glass

    Purple glass pitcher and matching floral decorated glasses with gold accents, a creative glass item for your home collection.

    This was given to my daughter in law from a housemate whose mom commissioned it from the artist in Italy at least 3 decades ago.

    Confident_Recipe_6 Report

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    #21

    My New Rainbow Shelf

    Various colorful and creative glass items displayed on a circular shelf, perfect unique glass decor for your home.

    lauralealou Report

    19points
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    While the Venetians were busy perfecting clarity and decoration an English entrepreneur named George Ravenscroft was tinkering with the chemistry of glass in the late seventeenth century. He added lead oxide to the recipe and created what we now call lead crystal. This new material was heavier and softer and it had a much higher refractive index than standard glass. This meant it sparkled brilliantly when cut and it became the gold standard for luxury dinnerware across Europe. At the same time the French were perfecting the casting of plate glass which allowed for the creation of massive mirrors like those found in the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles.

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    #22

    My Le Smith Moon And Stars + Fairy Lamp Collection 🖤 I'm Really Proud Of It!!

    Colorful and creative glass items displayed on shelves, showcasing unique glass pieces perfect for home decor.

    Volitile_Star330 Report

    19points
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    #23

    Bought This A While Back, Finally Installed It On My Nightstand

    Decorative glass grape cluster lamp with blue and green glass grapes creating colorful home decor lighting.

    AdventurousAioli2229 Report

    19points
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    #24

    Our Viking Candy Dish Collection

    Colorful creative glass items in red, orange, yellow, green, and blue displayed on a sunny windowsill at home.

    Few_Brilliant_5486 Report

    18points
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    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just need amethyst and you're all set.

    4
    4points
    reply

    The transition from hand crafted art to industrial powerhouse happened during the nineteenth century. Before this time every single bottle was blown by hand and human lungs were the only power source available. That changed when Michael Owens invented the automatic bottle machine in nineteen hundred and three. This machine could produce thousands of identical bottles in a single hour which completely revolutionized the packaging and beverage industries. This shift made glass incredibly cheap and accessible but some feared that the soul of the craft was being lost to the gears of the factory.

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    #25

    My Sea Glass Marble Collection!

    Colorful glass marbles displayed on a clear glass stand among various creative glass items for the home.

    sappho-lover Report

    18points
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    #26

    I Found A Uranium Slug!

    Handcrafted cool and creative glass snail figurine shown in natural and glowing light on wooden surface.

    danethegreat24 Report

    18points
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    #27

    My Collection Of Boyd Sly The Foxes! They Are Pretty Hard To Find So I Am Quite Proud Of What I Have So Far

    Colorful glass cat figurines displayed on shelves, showcasing cool and creative glass items for home decor.

    SpecialNeedsBurrito Report

    17points
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    In the middle of the twentieth century the Studio Glass Movement emerged to bring the art back to the individual artist. Harvey Littleton and Dominick Labino hosted workshops at the Toledo Museum of Art in nineteen sixty two to prove that glass could be melted in small furnaces. This meant that artists no longer had to work in large industrial settings to create their pieces.

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    #28

    Was Looking For A Cabinet To Store My Current Glass Collection. This One Comes With A Large Fenton Blue Hobnail Collection!

    Collection of cool and creative blue glass items displayed in a wooden cabinet, perfect decorative glass pieces for your home.

    beemer-dreamer Report

    17points
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    andreaolds avatar
    Andrea Olds
    Andrea Olds
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gorgeous! My 2nd favorite blue color and design! I'm going thrifting this weekend!❤️

    0
    0points
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    #29

    Former Glass Factory's River Finds

    Amber fish, blue owl, red textured piece, and green glass held up to sunlight, showcasing creative glass items for home decor.

    Macrochick Report

    17points
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    #30

    Got A Bunch Of A Light Purple Glass As A Gift And Finally Made True A Dream Of Making A Wisteria Branch

    Handcrafted cool glass items with green and clear glass pieces shaped like a delicate hanging floral arrangement.

    seastainedglass Report

    17points
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    kateravin avatar
    Kate Ravin
    Kate Ravin
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautiful! Clara Driscoll would approve.

    3
    3points
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    Glass finally broke free from its identity as a purely functional material and became a respected medium for fine art. Today we use glass in ways the ancients never could have imagined from the tiny fiber optic cables that transmit data across the globe to the heat resistant tiles on spacecraft. The history of glass is a story of turning common sand into something extraordinary through the power of heat and imagination and it remains one of the most versatile substances on our planet.

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    #31

    Uranium Glass Chandelier At 21c Museum Hotel In Kansas City

    Large creative glass chandelier with green and purple lights hanging in an elegant room under a dome ceiling.

    RagAndBows Report

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    #32

    Found One Of My Grail Pieces This Week

    Vintage glass lamp with grape cluster designs glowing green in dark and bronze sculpture base in daylight.

    ktor14 Report

    17points
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    #33

    When Life Gives You Broken Uranium Glass, Make Art!

    Peacock mosaic made of creative glass items, glowing under black light, perfect for unique home decor.

    tesseraeatomic Report

    17points
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    #34

    I Am Now The Incredibly Proud Owner Of This Awesome L. E. Smith Cabbage Dish!!!!

    Hand holding a cool and creative green glass item shaped like a cabbage, perfect for home decor.

    reddit.com Report

    16points
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    #35

    I Dropped Everything When I Spotted It At The Thrift

    Handcrafted colorful glass vase with blue and pink accents, a cool and creative glass item for home decoration.

    Ok-Bed583 Report

    16points
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    #36

    My Charcoal Blues

    Shelf display of cool and creative glass items including vases, bowls, and decorative pieces in a home setting.

    Substantial-Sass Report

    16points
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    andreaolds avatar
    Andrea Olds
    Andrea Olds
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's an interesting shade of blue. I've never seen it before. Very nice!

    1
    1point
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    #37

    7 Lb Piece

    Hand holding a smooth, clear glass item found by the rocky shoreline with ocean water and cliffs in the background.

    PresentTime8955 Report

    16points
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    #38

    Guinea Pig + Uranium Glass

    Guinea pig posing with creative glass items including an ornate hat, glowing top hat, and decorative glass plate.

    Fine_Barracuda8243 Report

    16points
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    swade715 avatar
    nomnomborkbork
    nomnomborkbork
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The best model I've seen in a long time

    6
    6points
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    #39

    Mini Mug I Made This Morning

    Hand holding a small, bright green creative glass item shaped like a miniature mug outdoors with blurred grass background

    microwave3 Report

    16points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Adorable! I need one immediately lol

    1
    1point
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    #40

    Saw This At My Local Thrift Store

    Handcrafted glass bird sculpture with a large yellow beak and speckled brown body displayed on a shelf among glassware.

    tone138 Report

    15points
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    #41

    Found On The Beach. Anything Special?

    Two views of a cool and creative glass item shaped like an egg, held by a hand near a rocky shoreline.

    NefariousnessBig8046 Report

    15points
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    #42

    Just When I Thought, "Eh Theres No Seaglass Here Today" I Found This

    Clear heart-shaped glass item held between fingers, showcasing a cool and creative glass item for home decor.

    fromlotusland Report

    15points
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    #43

    Best Find Yet! 📍 NJ Shore

    Hand holding a cool and creative glass item shaped like a translucent flower with textured details outdoors.

    AngryAmericana Report

    15points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    17 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like an old glass door knób, maybe?

    1
    1point
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    #44

    My First Ever Sea Glass Art

    Creative glass items in a handmade sailboat decoration with colorful glass pieces and driftwood for home decor.

    ConversationSilly895 Report

    15points
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    #45

    Uranium Glass Jewelry

    Intricate glass jewelry pieces arranged in an ornate frame, glowing green under blacklight, creative glass items for home decor.

    OrchidAgitated3590 Report

    15points
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    #46

    Snagged At Goodwill

    Iridescent glass deer figurine with floral details, a creative glass item perfect for unique home decor.

    smartella Report

    14points
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    #47

    Found A 120 Year Old Vaseline Jar At The Beach

    Hand holding a cracked vintage glass vaseline jar found near a foggy shoreline, a cool and creative glass item for home.

    klug_alters Report

    14points
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    #48

    Amberina Sea Glass Stopper, From Northern California. One Of My Best Finds Ever!

    Colorful glass art piece shaped like a gummy candy displayed outdoors near a blurred bridge and greenery background.

    Seaglasshoe Report

    14points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought it was a gummy candy... 😅😂

    0
    0points
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    #49

    Very Rare Milifiori Sea Glass

    Close-up of a cool and creative glass item with intricate multicolored patterns on a textured surface.

    Seaglasshoe Report

    14points
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    #50

    Someone Dumped Their Entire Milk Glass Collection At Goodwill

    Assortment of cool and creative glass items on shelves including milk glass containers and decorative pieces for home decor.

    mikaelakayyy Report

    13points
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    kacorradini avatar
    kaycee14
    kaycee14
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd say someone's kids dumped the collection after the collector passed away.

    18
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    #51

    Sharing Some Of My Cobalt Glass Collection

    Collection of cool and creative blue glass items arranged on wooden surface for unique home decor inspiration

    Less-Image-3927 Report

    13points
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    tamzinfrench avatar
    Tamzin French
    Tamzin French
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I collect Bristol blue n these look just like it 💗

    1
    1point
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    #52

    Found In An Old Farm Dump In The 1960s

    Green decorative glass bottle with intricate creative design, a unique glass item perfect for home decor collection.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
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    #53

    Plum Collection Fenton

    Collection of creative glass items with intricate designs and ruffled edges displayed in a glass cabinet for home decor.

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    13points
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    #54

    Today's Score

    Vintage green glass lamp with decorative metal accents, shown both unlit and lit, showcasing creative glass items for home decor.

    Cy-Clops- Report

    13points
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    #55

    Mini Glass Hens Found While Cleaning Out Gmas Garage

    Assorted cool and creative glass items shaped like birds displayed on a carpeted floor for home decor.

    Hanpuff1617 Report

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    #56

    Scored Some Shrooms Today!

    Two small green glass mushroom figurines displayed on a table among creative glass items for home decor.

    Yeeaahfooool85 Report

    13points
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    #57

    Made This Little Fox From White And Green Sea Glass 🦊 🦊 🦊

    Small creative glass pieces arranged to form a fox with green glass accents, showcasing cool glass items for home decor.

    Beansprout2426 Report

    13points
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    #58

    My Late Father’s Collection

    Colorful cool and creative glass items in various shapes and sizes displayed on a shelf in a modern home interior.

    thederlinwall Report

    12points
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    #59

    Found This Hiding At An Estate Today!

    Iridescent vintage glass punch bowl set with six ornate matching cups showcasing creative glass design for home decor.

    GoatTable Report

    12points
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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Carnival glass is so joyful.

    2
    2points
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    #60

    Cranberry Hobnail

    Collection of creative hobnail glass items in pink and white hues displayed on a wooden shelf at home.

    CamoCricket Report

    12points
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    #61

    One Of My Luckiest Finds

    Hand holding a creative glass item shaped like a flower with geometric patterns, perfect for unique home decor.

    Emchmi16 Report

    12points
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    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is freaking adorable! see hidden comment,

    2
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    #62

    My Thrifted Goblet Collection

    A collection of colorful and creative vintage glass items arranged on a dark wooden surface at home.

    PrettyBand6350 Report

    12points
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    #63

    I Made Some Cocktails & Drinks With My Tiniest Sea Glass Pieces

    Framed creative glass art featuring colorful miniature cocktail glasses made from sea glass on a white background.

    Beansprout2426 Report

    12points
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    #64

    Unfortunately Going Through My Grandmothers Things And She Has A Lot Of This. What Is It?

    Various colorful and creative glass items with intricate designs, perfect for unique home decor and collections.

    Cultural_Amoeba_6072 Report

    11points
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    #65

    I Thrifted This Three Tier Cake Stand. I Don’t Really Collect Glass, Could This Be Le Smith? I Can’t Find Any Images Or Links To Blue Glass Like This With All Three Tiers

    Three-tiered vibrant blue glass stand with textured dot patterns, perfect creative glass item for home decor or serving.

    EatsHerVeggies Report

    11points
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    andreaolds avatar
    Andrea Olds
    Andrea Olds
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg thats gorgeous! I wish I could buy it from you!

    0
    0points
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    #66

    Grandma’s Window

    Colorful and creative glass items displayed on shelves in front of a window, perfect unique glass décor for your home.

    NoAssociate2400 Report

    11points
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    #67

    My Favorite Shelf

    Colorful and creative glass items displayed on a metal and glass shelf surrounded by green houseplants.

    midcoast36 Report

    11points
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    #68

    Beautiful Lamp I Found At A Thrift Store

    Colorful mosaic glass lamp with brass base glowing warmly, a creative glass item perfect for home decor and ambiance.

    kajoo1408 Report

    11points
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    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have some glass beads like these, now I have an idea for what to do with them. They are really too heavy for jewellery.

    0
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    #69

    Found In The Wild

    Clear lavender-toned creative glass items including a swan-shaped piece and a round lidded container for home decor.

    Jolly_Following_4488 Report

    11points
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    #70

    Fenton Glass Duck

    Glass duck figurine with detailed wings and an orange beak, a creative glass item perfect for home decor.

    Inner_Height_ Report

    11points
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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like he's saying "What the duck did you just say to me?"

    3
    3points
    reply
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    #71

    My Grandmother Left This For Me After She Passed Away. My Search On Google Didn't Find It. Anyone Know Anything This Piece?

    Decorative vintage glass item with intricate patterns and unique stand, a cool and creative glass piece for home décor.

    sunny_sanibel Report

    10points
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    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should try Replacements Limited. They will id for you

    1
    1point
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    #72

    Christmas Guest Broke A Vintage Crystal Wine Glass (And Threw Up On Our Back Porch Before His Irish Goodbye)

    Hand holding a cool and creative intricately designed glass item with more similar glassware on a dark table.

    Treetlejuice Report

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    #73

    My Coolest Find Yet!

    Hand holding a small smooth glass item found on a rocky beach, a cool and creative glass item for home decoration.

    sharkeologist1 Report

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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    :0 that looks so satisfying to hold I'm so jelly

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    #74

    Purple Orange Slice

    Purple decorative glass item with honeycomb and sunburst patterns on a sandy beach, a cool and creative glass item.

    Seaglasshoe Report

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    #75

    Perfect Cobalt Blue Jewel ✨

    Smooth blue glass item resting on gray pebbles among other stones, showcasing cool and creative glass items.

    wildriverwaterlily Report

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    andreaolds avatar
    Andrea Olds
    Andrea Olds
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh I wish it was ME that found that beauty!

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    #76

    Christmas Gifts For My Loved Ones :)

    Framed creative glass items arranged artistically in a colorful mosaic display for home decor inspiration.

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    #77

    Some Of My Favorite Pieces Of Sea Glass In Their Vintage Display Bowls

    Colorful glass items displayed in decorative bowls showcasing creative glass pieces perfect for home decor inspiration.

    Macrochick Report

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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah this post makes me want to head down to my local beach and find sea glass! I have a ton of sea glass but haven't been in a while. Maybe this weekend...

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    #78

    My Mom Knows I Love Uranium Glass, So She Bought Me This Adorable Rat From Ukraine

    Miniature glass mouse figurines, one amber and one glowing green under blacklight, showcasing creative glass items for home decor.

    luckyblue222 Report

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    #79

    So Excited To Have Found This Art Deco Lenox Llama!

    White glass llama figurine with textured wings displayed on a reflective shelf among vintage decor items.

    greenhearted Report

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    #80

    I Found A Puppy!

    Hand holding a cool and creative glass dog figurine found outdoors on sandy ground with footprints nearby.

    laadeebug Report

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    #81

    The Uranium Gods Smiled Upon Thee Today

    Vintage glass fruit and cake knives in original packaging, showcasing cool and creative glass items for home use.

    VanEck Report

    9points
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    #82

    Found A Piece The Shop Didn’t Know What It Was - Guess What I Paid!

    Vintage decorative glass item with metal frame glowing under UV light and original condition on a kitchen counter.

    The shop had numerous UG displays but didn’t notice this one! Had it priced at just $45. I’m pretty sure the clerk selling it knew what kind of a steal that was.

    GlipglopX Report

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    #83

    My Best Find Ever

    Glowing green creative glass item with intricate spiked design linked by chain, perfect unique glass decor for home.

    harrygasm_ Report

    9points
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    #84

    I Thought Some People Might Appreciate Seeing This Frog Dish

    Amber glass dish with frog-shaped lid, a creative glass item showcasing detailed craftsmanship for home decor.

    colossalhenry Report

    8points
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    #85

    Owl Fairy Lamp. The Thrift Gods Smiled Upon Me Today. 25¢

    Hand holding a creative blue glass owl-shaped item inside a car, showcasing unique glass home decor piece.

    WalmartFan76 Report

    8points