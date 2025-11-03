91 Tattoos You Wouldn’t Believe People Allowed To Be Placed On Their Bodies For The Rest Of Their Lives
Tattoos are a lifelong commitment. They will remain in your skin throughout your entire existence, unless you go through the extensive, expensive, and more painful process of having them removed.
It’s why most people put a lot of thought into the designs, which, for the most part, hold a significant meaning to them. However, some seemingly have zero qualms about having a random, and quite frankly, unflattering image permanently inked on their bodies.
Check out these examples. If you’re planning to get inked for the first time, let these photos be your cautionary tale.
It can be baffling to see a person proudly sporting what many would consider a “clichéd” or “horrible” tattoo. Upon seeing one, you may even think to yourself, “What was this individual thinking?”
Former University of Massachusetts professor Dr. Kirby Farrell gave some answers in an interview with VICE many years ago. As he explained, one of the reasons is related to our innate need for connection and affirmation.
“We feel most real when other people are affirming us, reassuring us, and reinforcing our identity,” Dr. Farrell said. As he also noted, that sense of belongingness through shared interests is why many would choose to have a hackneyed song lyric inked on their body.
“They’re urging you to be a strong individual by imitating all the other animals who are out there putting clichés on their skin,” he added.
Dr. Farrell also points out that culture itself is constantly tempting us with “fantasies of uniqueness and heroism.” He used the example of buying a new BMW to stand out and “feel heroic” on the street.
The same thing happens when getting the clichéd barbed wire wrapped around the bicep tattoo, where you may want to share the same feeling of “glamor” that others may feel.
Some people may also feel addicted to getting inked. The Los Angeles Outpatient Center describes it as the “compulsive desire to obtain tattoos,” and is typically “driven by emotional and psychological factors” more than aesthetic enjoyment.
Much like the dependency on illicit substances, tattoo addiction is due to the endorphine and adrenaline rush brought on by the experience of getting new artwork on one’s skin.
The addiction to getting tattooed may also come from the slight pain from the needle burying into the epidermis. As Dr. Farrell wrote in an article for Psychology Today, “People do sometimes inflict pain on themselves because they feel pain makes experience feel sharper and more meaningful.”
Dr. Farrell also noted that people may view tattoos as “proof of courage,” which makes the experience more memorable to the person while also making it visible to others.