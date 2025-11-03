ADVERTISEMENT

Tattoos are a lifelong commitment. They will remain in your skin throughout your entire existence, unless you go through the extensive, expensive, and more painful process of having them removed. 

It’s why most people put a lot of thought into the designs, which, for the most part, hold a significant meaning to them. However, some seemingly have zero qualms about having a random, and quite frankly, unflattering image permanently inked on their bodies. 

Check out these examples. If you’re planning to get inked for the first time, let these photos be your cautionary tale.

#1

Black ink tattoo of three winged cherubs on upper arm, styled with detailed linework and shading, unusual body tattoo design.

unknown Report

rogierklop avatar
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't want to hear about it, I don't want to talk about it and I don't want to see it!

    #2

    Hand tattoo with large black ink reading self made and fingers tattooed with letters and a leaf symbol seen up close.

    Anthony Morrow Report

    #3

    Tattoo of praying hands and a cross with a dated memorial and handwritten-style text on a person's thigh.

    misticRaccoon9922 Report

    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like they did it themselves with their other hand. Why is the format of the years not being the same... Why is it so wonky.. There's so much wrong with this my eye is twitching. Send help...

    It can be baffling to see a person proudly sporting what many would consider a “clichéd” or “horrible” tattoo. Upon seeing one, you may even think to yourself, “What was this individual thinking?”

    Former University of Massachusetts professor Dr. Kirby Farrell gave some answers in an interview with VICE many years ago. As he explained, one of the reasons is related to our innate need for connection and affirmation.

    #4

    Tattoo of a spiked mask on a woman's shoulder with braided hair, showcasing one of the unusual tattoos allowed on bodies.

    Bobi Akter Report

    #5

    Colorful flower tattoo with wings and a halo on the upper back, one of the unusual tattoos people allow on their bodies.

    unknown Report

    rogierklop avatar
    Roger9er
    Roger9er
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Made in one setting, considering the skin condition, without a break.

    #6

    Man with a realistic eye tattoo on his forearm covering his eyes, one of the 91 tattoos people allowed on their bodies for life.

    Tatuajes Feos MX Report

    “We feel most real when other people are affirming us, reassuring us, and reinforcing our identity,” Dr. Farrell said. As he also noted, that sense of belongingness through shared interests is why many would choose to have a hackneyed song lyric inked on their body. 

    “They’re urging you to be a strong individual by imitating all the other animals who are out there putting clichés on their skin,” he added.

    #7

    Tattoo of a spider with a man's face and the text Ryan Gosling on a person's upper arm, unusual tattoos on bodies.

    Matt Hicklin Report

    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have said Cary Elwes so I'm glad they labelled it.

    #8

    Colorful bird tattoo spanning a lower stomach showing a phoenix design, part of unusual tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    Danielle Legere Report

    rogierklop avatar
    Roger9er
    Roger9er
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Supposedly a phoenix I reckon, but it would do fine in Sesame Street..

    #9

    Large detailed wolf tattoo covering entire back of a person showcasing unique tattoos you wouldn’t believe people allowed.

    Mediocrebutbetterthanthis Report

    Dr. Farrell also points out that culture itself is constantly tempting us with “fantasies of uniqueness and heroism.” He used the example of buying a new BMW to stand out and “feel heroic” on the street. 

    The same thing happens when getting the clichéd barbed wire wrapped around the bicep tattoo, where you may want to share the same feeling of “glamor” that others may feel.

    #10

    Tattoo of black wings and a shield with text on a person's upper back, an unusual design from 91 tattoos collection.

    Sam Mcginley Report

    #11

    Close-up of a hand tattoo featuring a fierce wolf head and wing designs, showcasing unique tattoos placed on skin.

    unknown Report

    #12

    Close-up of a large, detailed neck tattoo of a three-eyed creature with orange accents, part of extreme tattoos on bodies.

    unknown Report

    Some people may also feel addicted to getting inked. The Los Angeles Outpatient Center describes it as the “compulsive desire to obtain tattoos,” and is typically “driven by emotional and psychological factors” more than aesthetic enjoyment. 

    Much like the dependency on illicit substances, tattoo addiction is due to the endorphine and adrenaline rush brought on by the experience of getting new artwork on one’s skin.

    #13

    Faded dog tattoo on skin showing unusual design in a blurry style from unique tattoos collection.

    Anonymous Report

    Realistic lion tattoo covering entire back with detailed shading and tribal elements in permanent body tattoo design.

    unknown Report

    #15

    Black ink tattoo of a bat with webbed wings and skull design placed across upper stomach and ribs.

    unknown Report

    The addiction to getting tattooed may also come from the slight pain from the needle burying into the epidermis. As Dr. Farrell wrote in an article for Psychology Today, “People do sometimes inflict pain on themselves because they feel pain makes experience feel sharper and more meaningful.” 

    Dr. Farrell also noted that people may view tattoos as “proof of courage,” which makes the experience more memorable to the person while also making it visible to others.

    #16

    Tattoo transformation from ex's name to "Ryanair" with added airplane design, showcasing unique permanent tattoos on skin.

    unknown Report

    #17

    Foot tattoo featuring an infinity symbol with the words your enough and small decorative stars and hearts inked on the skin.

    Elizabeth Evangelista Report

    #18

    Tattoo of an eye inside a star on the hand with additional small tattoos on the fingers, part of unusual tattoos collection.

    unknown Report

    #19

    Tattoo of a sword and crossed lightsabers with circular script on upper arm, showcasing unique tattoo designs on skin.

    unknown Report

    #20

    Arm tattoo featuring a crudely drawn cigarette labeled Lindsey, a dark rain cloud with raindrops and lightning, and text with misspelled words.

    Ubiquitous Homeostasis Report

    #21

    Close-up of a person with a neck tattoo featuring large XO letters, an example of unusual tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    Crystal Marie Report

    #22

    Large black and gray wolf head tattoo with open mouth and sharp teeth on a person's upper back, unusual tattoos.

    Kat Foisy Report

    #23

    Black ink tattoo on skin featuring a heart with flowers and cursive text, an example of unusual tattoos on bodies.

    Spitescratcher101 Report

    #24

    Tattoo of a band-aid on skin, one of the unusual tattoos people allowed to be placed on their bodies.

    itescratcher101 Report

    #25

    Close-up of a detailed wolf tattoo on upper arm, showcasing intricate shading and a green eye in a unique body tattoo design.

    unknown Report

    #26

    Yin yang tattoo with melting effect on skin showing unusual and unique tattoo design on body.

    Spitescratcher101 Report

    #27

    Lower back tattoo of two swans forming a heart shape surrounded by stars, seen on a person wearing black clothing.

    unknown Report

    #28

    Close-up of unusual tattoos on skin featuring a skull, heart, crown, and other abstract shapes, showcasing unique body tattoos.

    Spitescratcher101 Report

    #29

    Large black ink bird tattoo with spread wings on upper back, one of the 91 tattoos people allowed on their bodies for life.

    unknown Report

    #30

    Tattoo of a Native American medicine wheel with four colorful quadrants and four hanging feathers on skin.

    unknown Report

    #31

    Tattoo of a fairy with purple wings and green dress on upper arm displaying unusual tattoos on bodies.

    unknown Report

    #32

    Arm tattoo with stars and swirls in black and green ink, an example of tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    Stefan Tadeuz Report

    #33

    Arm tattoo depicting a man's face with distorted features, an example of unusual tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    The Rugby League Sin Bin Report

    #34

    Black ink snake tattoo with bold lines on a person's forearm, showing one of the 91 tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    Brooke Guess Report

    #35

    Chest tattoo of red lips with the numbers 04 12 below it, an example of tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    Levi Abelson-Harman Report

    #36

    Tattoo of abstract symbols and numbers behind ear and on neck of a person, showing unique and bold body art choices.

    Levi Abelson-Harman Report

    #37

    Outline tattoo of hearts and flowers on upper arm, one of the 91 tattoos you wouldn’t believe people allowed on their bodies.

    Spitescratcher101 Report

    #38

    Arm with unusual tattoos including an outline of a trash can and colorful swirly lines for tattoos.

    Spitescratcher101 Report

    #39

    Close-up of an unusual wrist tattoo featuring abstract hand shapes and a semicolon, showcasing unique tattoo designs.

    unknown Report

    #40

    Close-up of a delicate rose tattoo on collar bone with text describing tattoo pain and twitching sensation.

    unknown Report

    #41

    Intricate tattoo of a classical face and ornamental design on forearm showcasing unique body tattoos.

    Brooke Guess Report

    #42

    Black and gray religious tattoo on forearm depicting a bearded man with a halo and intricate patterns, unique tattoo design.

    Levi Abelson-Harman Report

    #43

    Forearm tattoo of a small bear and paw outline, an unusual design among tattoos allowed on bodies for life.

    Sarah Lee Report

    #44

    Before and after photos showing a striking tattoo transformation of an animal design on a person’s arm.

    unknown Report

    #45

    Close-up of a unique skull tattoo on a man’s chest, showcasing one of the unusual tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    unknown Report

    #46

    Close-up of a hand tattoo with stylized lettering, showcasing unusual tattoo designs people allowed on their bodies.

    Brooke Guess Report

    #47

    Tattoo of a distorted human face and figure on forearm, one of the unusual tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    PastelWallaby3937 Report

    #48

    Hand tattoo showing realistic skeletal bones covering fingers and back of the hand, an unusual tattoo design.

    unknown Report

    #49

    Unusual tattoo of a centipede-like creature with a distorted body and multiple legs on a person's arm, unusual tattoos.

    Kyra Lavoie Report

    #50

    Tattoo of a lion surrounded by red roses on a person's upper arm, showcasing bold body art and unique tattoo designs.

    Kyra Lavoie Report

    #51

    Close-up of a man’s face with a colorful Domino’s pizza logo tattooed on his cheek, a unique tattoo example.

    FeralZombie Report

    #52

    Close-up of hand tattoo with words forming a cross, showcasing one of the 91 tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    Levi Abelson-Harman Report

    #53

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn lipstick, teardrops, and a skull on leg skin, showing unusual permanent body tattoos.

    Spitescratcher101 Report

    #54

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn teddy bear with red and black ink on skin, an unusual tattoo people allowed on their bodies.

    Spitescratcher101 Report

    #55

    Tattoo on skin featuring Memento Mori text and artistic hands with a detailed eye design below, unique tattoo art.

    Levi Abelson-Harman Report

    #56

    Faded owl tattoo with large eyes perched on a branch, an unusual design among tattoos allowed on bodies.

    Kristen Esquivel Report

    #57

    Tattoo of a sinister face with a hat and long nails, showcasing one of the most shocking tattoos people allowed on their bodies

    unknown Report

    #58

    Black and gray abstract tattoo with arrow and star elements on a person's forearm, unusual body tattoo design.

    Will Stewart Report

    #59

    Black and grey tattoo of a cat's face surrounded by detailed flowers on a person's upper back, a unique body tattoo design.

    unknown Report

    #60

    Abstract black ink tattoo on wrist featuring an anchor with wings and sunburst detail, unusual body art placement.

    Levi Abelson-Harman Report

    #61

    Close-up of a colorful dragonfly and flowers tattoo on a person's upper chest, showcasing unique tattoo designs.

    unknown Report

    #62

    Arm tattoo featuring a mix of skeletal fish and animal designs, showcasing unique tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    Michael Howard Report

    #63

    Simple black outline ghost tattoo on skin, an unusual and surprising example of tattoos allowed on bodies for life.

    unknown Report

    #64

    Tattoo of a girl and a dog on a swing with a paw print above on a person's upper arm among other tattoos.

    unknown Report

    #65

    Matching wrist tattoos with cursive text phrase, showcasing unique tattoo designs from 91 tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    Lexi Austin Report

    #66

    Lion tattoo design comparison showing expected vs actual ink work that people allowed to be placed on their bodies for life

    Shanna Bandalos Report

    #67

    Tattoo of a stylized blue-haired female character on leg, featured in unusual tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    Chris Langford Report

    #68

    Simple black ink tattoo of a broken heart with flowers and a misspelled banner on light skin in unusual tattoo designs.

    unknown Report

    #69

    Side-by-side image showing a colorful design graffiti and a matching tattoo on a forearm from the 91 tattoos collection.

    unknown Report

    #70

    Butterfly tattoo with the year 2005 on a person's elbow, showcasing one of many unusual tattoos placed on skin.

    unknown Report

    #71

    Tattoo of a crying character with a rose and sad boy text inked on hairy skin, showcasing unusual tattoo choices.

    Cody Wallace Report

    #72

    Zombie tattoo with broken arm and hearts, an unusual design from 91 tattoos you wouldn’t believe allowed on bodies.

    unknown Report

    #73

    Close-up of a unique heart-shaped sunflower tattoo on a person's arm, showcasing unusual tattoo designs.

    unknown Report

    #74

    Close-up of unusual tattoos on a forearm, displaying intricate designs and bold dark ink as part of unique body tattoos.

    Notta Lemon Report

    #75

    Close-up of hands pulling torn jeans revealing unusual tattoos beneath the fabric on a person's leg.

    Lucki Zavala Report

    #76

    Colorful butterfly tattoo in purple and blue ink on a person's forearm, one of the unusual tattoos on bodies.

    unknown Report

    #77

    Tattoo of a sword with wings and two snakes wrapped around it on a forearm, unusual body tattoo design.

    unknown Report

    #78

    Black ink dragon tattoo covering a large portion of a person's upper back, a unique example of body tattoos.

    Gabrielle Komis Report

    #79

    Minimalist wrist tattoo featuring sun, moon, and wave symbols on a person's inner wrist, showcasing unique tattoo designs.

    Isabelle Alexandra Report

    #80

    Matching skull tattoos on two arms showing unique tattoo designs people allowed on their bodies for life

    Spitescratcher101 Report

    #81

    Tattoo of the word anarchy vertically inked on a forearm in a rough, hand-drawn style among unusual tattoos.

    Crystle Gordon Report

    #82

    Black ink tattoo of a coiled snake wrapped around a katana blade on a forearm, showcasing intricate scales and design.

    unknown Report

    #83

    Colorful abstract tattoo covering forearm with assorted household items in background, example of tattoos people allowed on bodies.

    Sam Mcginley Report

    #84

    Red and black cartoon-style tattoo with rough lines on red-tinged skin, part of unusual tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    Spitescratcher101 Report

    #85

    Black abstract tattoo with heart, star, and clover elements inked on upper chest, showcasing unique body tattoo designs.

    Emily Lorraine Riggs Report

    #86

    Finger tattoo of a dagger and a small spade symbol, showcasing an unusual design people allowed permanently on their bodies.

    unknown Report

    #87

    Forearm tattoo of a woman sitting on a brick wall above a colorful cityscape in a unique and bold tattoo design.

    Rachel LaVon Report

    #88

    Black and grey tattoo of a vintage pocket watch surrounded by detailed flowers on a person's arm, unique body art design.

    unknown Report

    #89

    Tattoo of large outlined letters C, T, and P on a person's arm, showcasing unusual tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    Danny Carr Report

    #90

    Close-up of a hand tattoo with bold numbers and a partial circle, featured among unusual tattoos allowed on bodies.

    unknown Report

    #91

    Tattoo of a detailed castle with a large moon in the background, one of the unusual tattoos people allowed on their bodies.

    Marshall Rosno Report

