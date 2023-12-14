Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
"Ingredient Household": TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals
Food

"Ingredient Household": TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals

Have you ever heard the term “ingredient household”? It describes a household in which there are no ready-made snacks, just ingredients to make bigger meals. So, instead of having something quick, you have to actually take your time to make something to eat, like a sandwich or a salad. Or, simply eat all the ingredients separately.

The latter scenario is, apparently, the more common way of dealing with it. At least that’s the conclusion you might come to after seeing how many people resonated with this approach and made the #IngredientHousehold tag go viral at the end of last year.

So what snacks are we talking about? Scroll down to find out—maybe you’ll discover you’ve been living in an ingredient household all along!

“Ingredient household” is a home where you can’t find any ready-to-eat snacks, just ingredients to make bigger meals

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: iscabirdd

TikTokers are now exposing their “ingredient households” by sharing all the things that are available in their fridges and pantries

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: iscabirdd

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: iscabirdd

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: iscabirdd

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: iscabirdd

Some are also sharing their creative ideas for go-to ingredient meals

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: dessie.mccormick

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: dessie.mccormick

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: dessie.mccormick

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: dessie.mccormick

And they are very creative indeed

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: nobodyyy7777

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: nobodyyy7777

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: nobodyyy7777

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: nobodyyy7777

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: nobodyyy7777

Then, there are common staples that pretty much everyone from an “ingredient household” has tried out

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: rjoleach

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: rjoleach

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: rjoleach

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: rjoleach

The list of potential meals just goes on and on…

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: cecelia450

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: cecelia450

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: cecelia450

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: cecelia450

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: cecelia450

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: cecelia450

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: cecelia450

Their creativity has no bounds!

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: cloudycastle0

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Image credits: cloudycastle0

The true reasons why ingredient households became a thing are unknown

There are a few hypotheses out there for why some homes are ingredient households. Some people argue that snacks are expensive and buying them on top of all the other ingredients is just too pricey. Others believe it’s all remnants of diet culture and people believing that snacks are evil. But it’s important to remember that there are also socioeconomic details to be considered here.

You see, people who do have a lot of snacks in the house might not necessarily be rich. Snacks and various other pre-made food might be the only option for some households.

Snack-only households are out there as well

When talking to Parade, clinical psychologist Dr. Julie Landry pointed out that ingredient households can be considered, in a way, a luxury. That is because only people who have enough time to cook can allow themselves to stock up on ingredients. If you work long hours, you are more likely to stock up on pre-made food.

This is echoed in some TikToks that discuss the opposite of ingredient households—snack-only households. When you grow up in those, the only way to get through the day is to have enough snacks to munch on as prepared meals are a rarity.

Snacking on ingredients is maybe not as bad as it seems

While many TikToks seem to be mocking ingredient households and the choices available there, they aren’t necessarily bad. In fact, as many pre-made snacks are highly processed, avoiding them is actually good for you. Sure, it isn’t always convenient, but having a few tablespoons of peanut butter is more nutritious than a few handfuls of chips.

Still, just like with everything in life, the most ideal situation is when your fridge and pantry contents are balanced. Having ingredients to prepare a meal is crucial, but getting a few snacks for when you’re in a rush is also useful. So, maybe, let’s try to make balanced households a thing, too!

Interestingly enough, many people found this very relatable

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

“Ingredient Household”: TikTokers That Grew Up In Snackless Homes Share Their Go-To Meals Shares stats

Agne Steponaityte
Agne Steponaityte
Agne Steponaityte
Agne Steponaityte
Agne Steponaityte is a writer at Bored Panda.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design.

rafis13247 avatar
Rafis Poulio
Rafis Poulio
Community Member
21 minutes ago

More stupid TikTok posts of some idiot sticking their fat ugly faces into their phone cameras and pointing. Stop with this garbage, no one likes these posts.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
hawkmoon avatar
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Processed food is bad. So let's microwave some nachos with industrial cheese instead. Tik-tok, inexhaustible source of wisdom.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
makennacrosiar avatar
SadieCat17 (she/her)
SadieCat17 (she/her)
Community Member
36 minutes ago

How do you make people joking about their childhoods so negative??? I'm concerned for the state of your spine with how far up your a*s your head is.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
