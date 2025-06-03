Woman Loses 160 Pounds Using Ozempic And Brags About It Online, People Have Their Opinions

If you’re not up to date on the latest Hollywood trends, many celebrities have admitted to using Ozempic. For the uninitiated, it’s an FDA-approved drug meant to treat Type 2 diabetes and kidney disease.

But because many renowned entertainment figures have made it their go-to solution for instant weight loss, it has started a widespread trend. This TikTok influencer is one of the many that followed suit, and she recently shared her transformation journey with the internet.

While many people showered her with compliments, many also didn’t hold back with their criticisms. Scroll through to see what they had to say.

Many Americans have turned to Ozempic as their go-to solution for instant weight loss

Image credits: amyinhalf

TikTok influencer Amyinhalf is one of them, and she recently responded to criticisms

You will find her full post below, along with some of her old photos and screenshots from a previous video

Image credits: amyinhalf

Image credits: amyinhalf

Image credits: amyinhalf

Image credits: amyinhalf

Image credits: amyinhalf

Image credits: amyinhalf

Image credits: amyinhalf

Image credits: amyinhalf

Ozempic misuse can lead to adverse societal impacts

Misusing a prescription drug intended for an illness you don’t have may carry health repercussions.

While the common and less severe side effects include nausea, gastrointestinal issues, and the “Ozempic face” (e.g, wrinkles, sunken eyes, and “hollowed” features), the rare, yet worse outcomes are pancreatitis, gallbladder diseases, and diabetic retinopathy (a.k.a diabetes that threatens eyesight).

Yet, what isn’t often discussed are the societal impacts of Ozempic misuse. As noted by Columbia University psychiatry professor and bioethics expert Dr. Robert Klitzman, worsening health disparities due to financial challenges are a possible outcome.

“There’s also a risk that the excitement about these new medications might overshadow crucial public health efforts focused on prevention and lifestyle changes,” Dr. Klitzman said in an interview with the university publication.

According to Dr. Klitzman, the monthly cost of using drugs like Ozempic ranges from $900 to $1,400. The hefty price tag limits access to wealthy individuals, depriving those in lower socioeconomic brackets and those who are in dire need.

Then, there are the economic implications, which Dr. Klitzman says may cause a spike in healthcare spending.

“This might strain public health budgets and shift resources away from other crucial services,” he explained.

It’s reasonable to attribute the misuse of Ozempic to celebrity influence. Fortunately, some of them have begun to speak out against what many believe is a concerning trend.

But according to Dr. Klitzman, policymakers play a significant role in regulation. He urges implementation of public health campaigns to promote a healthy lifestyle, improving access to nutritious foods, and creating environments that encourage physical activity.

“Efforts should be made to ensure equitable access to these medications,” he said.

People in the comments didn’t hold back, with some calling out her “cheating”

