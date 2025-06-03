Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Loses 160 Pounds Using Ozempic And Brags About It Online, People Have Their Opinions
Woman in a pink dress posing confidently after losing weight using Ozempic, showing impressive transformation and confidence.
Fitness, Health

Woman Loses 160 Pounds Using Ozempic And Brags About It Online, People Have Their Opinions

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

If you’re not up to date on the latest Hollywood trends, many celebrities have admitted to using Ozempic. For the uninitiated, it’s an FDA-approved drug meant to treat Type 2 diabetes and kidney disease. 

But because many renowned entertainment figures have made it their go-to solution for instant weight loss, it has started a widespread trend. This TikTok influencer is one of the many that followed suit, and she recently shared her transformation journey with the internet. 

While many people showered her with compliments, many also didn’t hold back with their criticisms. Scroll through to see what they had to say. 

RELATED:

    Many Americans have turned to Ozempic as their go-to solution for instant weight loss

    Woman discussing weight loss and Ozempic competition, expressing frustration about natural weight loss efforts online.

    Image credits: amyinhalf

    TikTok influencer Amyinhalf is one of them, and she recently responded to criticisms 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    You will find her full post below, along with some of her old photos and screenshots from a previous video

    @amyinhalf congratulations. #glp#pcos#bodytransformation#beforeandafter#insulinresistance#diabetes#pcosawareness♬ original sound – amy

    Woman smiling in black pajamas with text overlay about Ozempic weight loss and opinions online.

    Image credits: amyinhalf

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman wearing black sweatshirt and shorts discussing weight loss and Ozempic effects in a bedroom setting.

    Image credits: amyinhalf

    Woman in pink dress posing in hotel room after weight loss using Ozempic, sharing her journey online confidently.

    Image credits: amyinhalf

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman posing confidently in a bedroom showing weight loss results using Ozempic with hands on hips

    Image credits: amyinhalf

    Smiling woman in a light gray dress, representing weight loss journey using Ozempic and sharing results online.

    Image credits: amyinhalf

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman at social event before weight loss using Ozempic, surrounded by people holding drinks, text overlay call me fatt.

    Image credits: amyinhalf

    Woman with long dark hair reacting to online comments about weight loss using Ozempic, addressing opinions on fat people.

    Image credits: amyinhalf

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman smiling outdoors next to a birthday cake celebrating weight loss using Ozempic, wearing sunglasses and a pink top.

    Image credits: amyinhalf

    Ozempic misuse can lead to adverse societal impacts

    Misusing a prescription drug intended for an illness you don’t have may carry health repercussions. 

    While the common and less severe side effects include nausea, gastrointestinal issues, and the “Ozempic face” (e.g, wrinkles, sunken eyes, and “hollowed” features), the rare, yet worse outcomes are pancreatitis, gallbladder diseases, and diabetic retinopathy (a.k.a diabetes that threatens eyesight).

    Yet, what isn’t often discussed are the societal impacts of Ozempic misuse. As noted by Columbia University psychiatry professor and bioethics expert Dr. Robert Klitzman, worsening health disparities due to financial challenges are a possible outcome.

    “There’s also a risk that the excitement about these new medications might overshadow crucial public health efforts focused on prevention and lifestyle changes,” Dr. Klitzman said in an interview with the university publication.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Dr. Klitzman, the monthly cost of using drugs like Ozempic ranges from $900 to $1,400. The hefty price tag limits access to wealthy individuals, depriving those in lower socioeconomic brackets and those who are in dire need.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then, there are the economic implications, which Dr. Klitzman says may cause a spike in healthcare spending.

    “This might strain public health budgets and shift resources away from other crucial services,” he explained.

    It’s reasonable to attribute the misuse of Ozempic to celebrity influence. Fortunately, some of them have begun to speak out against what many believe is a concerning trend.

    But according to Dr. Klitzman, policymakers play a significant role in regulation. He urges implementation of public health campaigns to promote a healthy lifestyle, improving access to nutritious foods, and creating environments that encourage physical activity. 

    “Efforts should be made to ensure equitable access to these medications,” he said.

    People in the comments didn’t hold back, with some calling out her “cheating”

    Online comment discussing opinions on a woman losing 160 pounds using Ozempic and sharing her experience.

    Comment on social media from user jajcanazywo saying not cheating, but pay to win with 18.9K likes, related to Ozempic weight loss.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jess Marie questioning why everyone on Ozempic looks the same, with 34.5K likes on a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment about weight loss comparing Ozempic to running a marathon with a car.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing opinions on using Ozempic for weight loss.

    Comment on social media post repeatedly urging to stop promoting Ozempic, highlighting public opinions on the weight loss drug.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Comment praising Ozempic as a magic pill for weight loss in an online discussion about a woman losing 160 pounds.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Ozempic side effects on legs and body during weight loss.

    Comment stating Ozempic is for diabetics in an online discussion about weight loss and health.

    Screenshot of a social media exchange discussing weight loss using Ozempic and lifestyle changes for PCOS and insulin management.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment about Ozempic access frustration, highlighting opinions on weight loss medication use online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment exchange about weight loss journey and experiences with Ozempic, addressing body shaming and public opinions online.

    Comment saying u definitely got that ozempic look with a purple circular avatar and 59 likes below the text.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing Ozempic use for weight loss, referring to laziness and effort in losing pounds.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment about Ozempic use, stating only people with diabetes should take it, with 2,568 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Canadian Cassie discussing discipline and willpower needed for long-term weight loss after using Ozempic.

    User comment on Ozempic availability, discussing medication changes due to Ozempic shortage for diabetic patients.

    Comment from user sharing experiences with Ozempic and weight loss success, sparking online opinions and discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment stating someone is lazy and refuses to do the work themselves, with 3,009 likes, related to Ozempic weight loss.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing Ozempic as a tool for regaining health and maintaining a healthy weight after significant loss.

    Comment about weight loss not being a competition, posted by a user on a social media platform.

    Comment by user Megan questioning why people get mad about a woman losing 160 pounds using Ozempic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing Ozempic users impacting diabetes medication availability and cost in Sweden’s healthcare system.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about body image and weight loss shared online, highlighting opinions on woman losing 160 pounds using Ozempic.

    Comment from Cynthia supporting healthy weight loss after using Ozempic, with mixed opinions from online users.

    User comment about obesity and food industry on social platform, mentioning Ozempic and weight loss opinions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on social media reacting to a woman who lost 160 pounds using Ozempic and shared her progress online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing Ozempic making weight loss easier and challenges of losing weight without it, with views on fat shaming.

    Social media comment on weight loss journey and opinions about using Ozempic for losing 160 pounds online.

    Screenshot of an online comment about improved physical and mental health after weight loss using Ozempic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from a woman sharing her experience with weight loss using Ozempic, receiving mixed opinions online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from woman supporting Ozempic for weight loss, emphasizing it as a helpful tool, not cheating.

    Comment by Sarah DAbato discussing the struggle with disease and seeking help related to weight loss efforts.

    Comment by averie kate about weight loss struggles and using different methods including Ozempic for effective results online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    0

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Health
    Homepage
    Trending
    Health
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Health Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda