Influencer Fractures Her Spine After Falling While Attempting Nicki Minaj Stiletto Challenge
Influencer recovering from spine injury after falling during Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge, sitting indoors holding a container.
Society, World

Influencer Fractures Her Spine After Falling While Attempting Nicki Minaj Stiletto Challenge

The latest TikTok challenge has seemingly resulted in a fractured spine for a 32-year-old woman.

The so-called “Nicki Minaj High School Challenge” is prompting people to balance on things while wearing stiletto high heels.

In one of the most talked-about instances, Mariana Vasiuc, who’s trying to build her career as an influencer, attempted the challenge, but fell, saying she fractured her spine. 

Highlights
  • A 32-year-old woman has gone viral for attempting, and failing, the current social media “high heel” challenge.
  • People have been performing the challenge, based on a Nicki Minaj video from 2013 in which she squats, with her legs crossed, wearing extremely high heels.
  • Netizens call foul on the woman, saying she likely made up the story just to build up her budding influencer career.

Some people are calling foul, saying she made up parts of the story just for attention.

    The latest social media challenge involves balancing while wearing stilettos 

    Young woman with long hair in a striped top showing her back, relating to influencer fractures her spine accident news.

    Image credits: mariana_vasiuc

    Pregnant influencer wearing a long black dress posing in a studio, related to stiletto challenge and spine injury news.

    Image credits: mariana_vasiuc

    It might be the TikTok challenge of the summer, but for 32-year-old Mariana Vasiuc, it’s been a dangerous one too.

    In her 2013 video for her song High School, Minaj poses in high heels, by the side of a pool.

    Influencer wearing stilettos by the poolside attempting a high heel challenge with a focus on spine safety precautions.

    Image credits: Nicki Minaj

    She’s wearing stiletto high heels and has squatted down, legs crossed, balancing precariously, on both feet.

    This is the “challenge” that people are trying to recreate, many times, perched atop something else, even though Minaj’s original pose was on the ground.

    For Vasiuc, the challenge reportedly landed her in the hospital.

    Mariana Vasiuc attempts the challenge with terrible results

    Influencer attempting Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge balancing on cans while wearing heels in a modern kitchen setting

    Image credits: mariana_vasiuc

    Comment by Karen Jourdain expressing concern about a child’s question, related to influencer fractures her spine incident.

    The video starts with Vasiuc in a kitchen. 

    She’s in black heels and is trying to do the pose on top of a container of baby formula, which is on top of a saucepan, which is on top of the kitchen counter. 

    She’s steadying herself while holding someone’s hand. 

    Steady… steady… then she releases the hand, and falls backward. The video ends with Vasiuc in mid-air.

    “Irony? Karma? Or just life”: Maria Vasiuc says she injured herself while attempting the challenge

    Influencer attempting Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge wearing heels and black workout outfit inside a modern kitchen.

    Image credits: mariana_vasiuc

    Comment by Kimberley Sorochan expressing sympathy about influencer’s injury after stiletto challenge fall.

    The 32-year-old posted the clip to her Instagram account with the caption: 

    “I decided to start blogging, the first content shooting – and here I am leaving the doctor diagnosed with ‘Th9 compression bending uncomplicated fracture of the body.’”

    Her post went on to ask: “Irony? Karma ? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment. 🤣”

    Woman in stilettos balancing on a kitchen counter while attempting a risky challenge, highlighting influencer spine injury risk.

    Image credits: mariana_vasiuc

    Comment by Christy Clark questioning parenting choices over doing stunts, related to influencer fractures spine SEO topic.

    “If interested, I will tell you in detail in stories, how the shooting went and what happened next,” she said, although those details do not appear anywhere else on her IG page, or in any other news stories. 

    The video went viral, with several publications picking up the story.

    A few days later, she once again posted the clip of her fall, but this time with screenshots of all the headlines of publications that had covered the story. 

    Social media post by Ilka Hanselmann humorously referencing safety after influencer fractures spine attempting stiletto challenge.

    The caption read: “Because of one video, which was unsuccessfully filmed, I woke up a popular person. More than 50 people sent me my reel from different publications today…” Vasiuc wrote. 

    “People, thank you for your popularity, for your concerns and for your comments.

    “I’m doing great, following the guidelines and now living in star status,” the caption read.

    Pregnant influencer holding a bouquet of flowers and a smartphone, illustrating influencer fractures her spine incident.

    Image credits: mariana_vasiuc

    Comment from influencer saying she doesn’t mind injury because she’s more famous now after stiletto challenge fall.

    She closed the post with a message saying that she would not be speaking to journalists. 

    She also noted that her newborn son “is also calm, he has two nannies and while I was filming one of them was with him,” explaining that her weeks-old child was not unattended during her fall and subsequent hospital trip.

    “Stupid challenge = stupid people”: Netizens react to Vasiuc’s fall while attempting the challenge

    Influencer attempting Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge captured mid-fall, leading to a fractured spine in a home setting.

    Image credits: mariana_vasiuc

    Comment from GGranny Mobley mentioning clicks to help pay for a hospital visit after influencer fractures spine stunt.

    Netizens are having a field day over the post. 

    Several people pointed out that in the original music video, Minaj is on the ground, not delicately balanced on anything.  

    “The thing people keep overlooking is Nikki was on flat ground with BOTH feet planted,” one netizen wrote.

    Influencer posing outdoors wearing colorful stilettos, linked to spine injury after attempting Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge.

    Image credits: nickiminaj

    Other netizens called the challenge ridiculous: “Stupid Challenge = Stupid People.”

    One person got poetic: “Common sense is a flower that (apparently!) doesn’t grow in everyone’s garden.”

    But many others are noting that the video never shows her hitting the ground, so it’s unclear what really happened.

    @laumarie11 Barb 4 life 🩷 @Nicki Minaj #nickiminaj#nickiminajchallenge#barb#highschool#barista#baristatok#coffeetok#coffeeshop#trend#viral#balance#challenge#fyp#foryou#foryoupage#hospitality#barbie#bartender#bartendersoftiktok#hospitalityindustry♬ original sound – Millie

    “Who else came here for the broken spine?” one person asked, referring to the fact that netizens were hoping to see a video of the woman falling.

    “Wait so she didn’t break her spine? That’s literally what the article said,” someone else noted.

    “No broken spine. Racking up the ‘influencer’ credit,” said another, referring to the fact that Vasiuc is just starting out as an ‘influencer’ and could be trying to gain views.

    “Influencer with 1k followers? Ok, is it even verified that she broke her back or are we all getting Rick rolled on to this page for what???” still another person said. 

    @highonika what’s your favorite one? 👑 #nickiminaj#barbz#foryou#nickiminajchallenge♬ original sound – highonika

    It’s interesting to note that two days after her alleged fracture, she posted a short video of herself standing in a crop top and leggings, holding a purse. She’s gently swinging it around to show off the many baby charms attached to it. 

    She did not appear to be wearing any brace or bandages.

    Experts recommend pain meds, decreased activity and a back brace for similar fractures 

    @xxrdlxx 🙂joined the trend i guess😀🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂#nickiminajchallenge#fyp♬ High School – Nicki Minaj

    According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, the most common treatments for a thoracic compression fracture are “pain medications, decreased activity, and bracing.”

    The site says fractures of this sort generally happen when too much pressure is put on the vertebral body. 

    “For example, falling from a chair can cause your head to go forward at the same time your buttocks hit the floor. This causes the spine to bend forward concentrating the pressure on the front part of the spine – the vertebral bodies,” the website continued.

    The Cleveland Clinic, meanwhile, says: “Compression fractures are small breaks or cracks in the vertebral body, which is the thick, rounded part on the front of each vertebra.”

    The Clinic says that “Compression fractures can happen to any part of your spine, but they usually occur in the thoracic spine (middle section).”

    @thealenaflow Here you go 🤙🏼😎 #nickiminaj#nickiminajchallenge#nickiminajvideos#wakesurf#wakesurfing#surf#surfing#ocenlover#wakesurfinglife♬ оригинальный звук – alenaflow

    Netizens have mixed reactions to the woman’s “high heel” challenge fail

    A social media comment by Amy Payne reacting to an influencer fracturing her spine attempting Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge.

    Comment from Heather Elaine expressing relief that the influencer attempting Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge was not holding a baby.

    Comment from top fan Amy Pickering warning against following risky internet challenges, related to influencer spine fracture incident.

    Comment from Alicia Cooper saying she hopes the influencer is okay after fracturing her spine attempting Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge.

    Comment by Jazmin Harris questioning the Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge and its relation to the influencer's spine fracture.

    Comment from social media user Distant Vee joking about consequences of trying to join the cool kids' table.

    Comment by Becky Raymond Pouliot stating she expected someone to get hurt attempting the Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge.

    Comment from user Kim Maya questioning why someone was on the counter during the Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge injury.

    Tweet from Serita Shardae questioning safety with text about not trying at home, related to influencer fracturing spine after stiletto challenge.

    Screenshot of a social media post by Suzanne Marie mentioning the upcoming 2025 Darwin Awards.

    Comment from Hillary Danielle saying, “Don’t go blaming Nicki for this,” in a social media post.

    Comment on social media by Joni Swaney discussing influencer fractures her spine after falling attempting Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge.

    Comment from Amber Hicks referencing Forrest Gump quote about stupidity in a social media post discussing influencer challenges.

    Comment by Patti Bergevin expressing sympathy about wearing heels after an influencer fractures her spine attempting a stiletto challenge.

    Comment from Rachel Griffin discussing embarrassment after attempting Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge leading to influencer spine fracture.

    A social media comment about phone problems, related to influencer fractures spine after Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge.

    Comment by user Cheryl Balthazar on social media, reacting with humor to a viral influencer incident involving a stiletto challenge.

    Comment from Bree Jackson discussing the girl on a motorbike who won the Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge.

    Comment from Deb Ingrassia warning against trying Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge after influencer fractures spine.

    Social media influencer fractures her spine after falling during the risky Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge stunt.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

