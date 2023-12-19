45 People Share What Historical Myths Make Their Hackles Rise
Even though there is only one true way of how historical events actually unfolded, there sure are many myths and legends that surround them. And while some seem way too far-fetched, others can be quite convincing, which is why they often become rather widely known.
A netizen going by the moniker of ‘sewistwrites’ recently turned to X (formerly Twitter) to learn more about such convincing yet not necessarily accurate historical myths. She shared that the ones that make her hackles rise relate to corsets and romance, this way starting a thread, which covered everything from Columbus to salt, and beyond. Scroll down to find more historical myths shared by the netizens on X and see what other bits of historical information might not be entirely true.
There was a disease called the 'Green Sickness' that struck only young women. The cure was marriage. Yeah ... that would be rampant anaemia due to heavy periods. Marriage often meant repeat pregnancies, during which time the woman wouldn't bleed.
In some countries, it was practically impossible for a woman to divorce her husband. In New Zealand in the early 60s, proof of adultery in court would do it. Domestic abuse wouldn't, because behaviour in the home regarded as a 'domestic' issue.
I have three big heroes in computing - Ada Lovelace (who can be considered the first computer coder), Alan Turing (the enigma device and father of AI) and Margaret Hamilton (head of the team that wrote the Apollo 11 software which took "Men" to the moon and back on a computer less powerful than a modern fridge)
Oh, they know. That’s why every time someone promises to make schools teach it properly, the racists scramble to vote for the Racist Party.
They were actually invented for men as it gave them better hold in stirrups.
If someone is like me and believed the false version, the truth is Galileo was put under house arrest by the church until his death, not killed.
Google proper Old English and see if you can read it. It does help a lot if you know German though.
This one gets my goat major. The library never burned down at all, it eventually shut its doors around the mid third century AD due to falling footfall, with the building itself likely being destroyed when the Palmyrene Empire seized Alexandria around 270-290AD. A port storehouse was indeed accidentally lit on fire by Julius Caesar in 48AD while he was besieged at Alexandria - the law required that all books sent to the library were copied and multiple copies of all books were delivered to other libraries in the Roman Empire, so the knowledge absolutely still existed in spite of the storehouse fire.
They were certainly brilliant minds, but they were brilliant minds living among the general economic, demographic, social, political, and technological regress, striving to preserve the knowledge of the ancients, to make sense of the shreds of their knowledge and put it in the new Christian framework. Compare those to Hero, Ptolemy, Galen and others during the Roman times, people who actually did science, as in: expand the understanding of the world using the empirical method, because they lived in a world where this was possible and encouraged. The fact that there were some brilliant minds during the Dark Ages does not mean there were no Dark Ages.
What is a bullet-proof vest if not body armor? It's just not plate metal anymore.
A lot of Catholic countries still have a high teenage marriage rate.
Not to replace your relief with more horror, but during the Kosovo war I read an article about a teen there who had an amputation with no anaesthetic. :(
Not everyone, but dye was expensive, so poor people mostly wore home-spun clothes in the natural colors wool, hemp, and linen came in, shades of brown, cream, and grey.
The samurai loved guns because they were literally mercenaries by our modern definitions... they loved anything that made their job easier...
Just look at how much the Dutch shoot up within 150 years.
Christianity stole Saturnalia and transformed it into Christmas
