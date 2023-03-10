In-Laws Forbade This Woman From Using The Pool Because She Would “Distract” The Men And Make Them “Uncomfortable”
Florida has a mixed reputation, but there is no denying that it’s abundant with sunshine, beaches, swimming, and general outdoor relaxation. The idea of a woman taking a swim isn’t and should not be controversial anywhere and particularly not in Florida.
So one internet user shared her story where precisely the opposite happened. She and her husband were going to a football draft party at his parent’s new house in Florida. Among other features, it had a pool, and naturally, she decided to go for a swim while the sports fans did their thing inside. But a problem arose when her in-laws pulled her aside to tell her about a strange rule they had for their home.
You would think that in the 21st century, people would let their own family members feel comfortable at home
A woman visited her in-law’s new Florida house, equipped with its own pool
She wanted to take a swim while some other family members ran their fantasy football draft
Her husband’s parents insisted on the weird and restrictive rule
“Old school” like a woman body is a sin? People are still like that.
What "old school" are they talking about? If you're in your 20s, even if they had your partner quite late, they couldn't have been born before the 50s. In the 50s women had fewer rights than today, but certainly swam in public and private pools without scandal in one piece bathing suits. My guess is that FIL made comments about you or another woman that have caused MIL to make Thai rule. I'd stop visiting and keep .y guard up with him.
“Old school” like a woman body is a sin? People are still like that.
