In-Laws Forbade This Woman From Using The Pool Because She Would “Distract” The Men And Make Them “Uncomfortable”

Florida has a mixed reputation, but there is no denying that it’s abundant with sunshine, beaches, swimming, and general outdoor relaxation. The idea of a woman taking a swim isn’t and should not be controversial anywhere and particularly not in Florida.

So one internet user shared her story where precisely the opposite happened. She and her husband were going to a football draft party at his parent’s new house in Florida. Among other features, it had a pool, and naturally, she decided to go for a swim while the sports fans did their thing inside. But a problem arose when her in-laws pulled her aside to tell her about a strange rule they had for their home.

You would think that in the 21st century, people would let their own family members feel comfortable at home

Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

A woman visited her in-law’s new Florida house, equipped with its own pool

She wanted to take a swim while some other family members ran their fantasy football draft

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Her husband’s parents insisted on the weird and restrictive rule

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ok-Internet-2420

People responded with indignation at how the woman was treated and OP answered some reader questions