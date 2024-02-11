MIL Pierces 16-Month-Old Baby’s Ears Behind Mom’s Back, Family Drama Ensues

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother truly knows best. Rarely do others possess the wisdom, intuition, and experience they have when it comes to their children. And still, some people completely dismiss this and try to teach them how to raise their kids the “right way.”

Similar to redditor Saltyseasoning21’s in-laws, who started nagging her about piercing her daughter’s ears shortly after she was born. She made it very clear that she wasn’t going to do it.

But the grandparents didn’t listen and got the baby’s ears pierced without her consent.

Share icon A mother wasn’t planning to pierce her newborn’s ears despite her in-laws nagging

Image credits: davidpereiras / evanto (not the actual photo)

But the grandparents weren’t having it and got them pierced without her consent

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Prostock-studio / evanto (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image source: saltyseasoning21

There’s an ongoing debate about whether babies’ ears should or shouldn’t be pierced

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits:Rajan Pugazh (not the actual photo)

In some cultures, ear piercings for babies are a routinely practiced procedure. For example, in Spain, nuns would pierce baby girls’ earlobes before they even left the hospital. A traditional first gift they would get from grandparents was a set of gold studs. And it’s practiced to this day, albeit not as often as before.

In other countries like the US or the UK, such a custom isn’t common at all, with some even calling it downright child abuse. With the two differing viewpoints, there’s bound to be a debate about whether infants’ ears should or shouldn’t be pierced. But it seems like there’s no wrong or right answer because like so many other decisions, it all comes down to the preference of parents.

One group of mothers and fathers think that there are certain decisions that people should be allowed to make for themselves once they reach a consenting age. This means that ear piercings aren’t something others should choose before the individual can do so for themselves. Others worry about the baby being allergic, uncomfortable, in pain, or at risk of infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some believe that there is underlying symbolism that reinforces the idea that girls need to look pretty from the moment they are born. Therefore, parents refuse to pierce their kids’ ears to avoid putting them on the path of beauty and gendering before they can even speak, talk, or think for themselves.

There’s ultimately nothing wrong with it as long as precautionary measures are taken

Share icon

Image credits: Vanessa (not the actual photo)

The American Academy of Pediatrics states that ear piercing is safe at any age. However, to avoid contamination, they encourage parents to postpone it until the child is mature enough to take care of the punctured earlobe themselves. Some pediatricians recommend waiting for at least four months so they have two rounds of vaccinations and are approved for good health.

Although safe, some precautions should be taken to minimize the risk of infection. For this, a licensed and reputable piercing location has to be chosen. Personnel carrying out the procedure should be aware of the hygiene protocol and its updates. Some mothers choose registered nurses to perform the procedure to be as cautious as possible.

It goes without saying that the parent has to take care of the puncture and keep it clean after the piercing. The healing time can range anywhere from two to six months, so it’s important to be consistent. Something that helps is using saltwater or saline to rinse it.

ADVERTISEMENT

To avoid the risk of an allergic reaction, choose the correct earrings, preferably made of silver, titanium, or gold. New piercings are open wounds, so parents need to ensure that the material of the accessory is safe for the human body.

If the procedure is carried out correctly, the baby may even experience less pain rather than going through it later. An infant may also fidget or play less with their ears and earrings as compared to toddlers or older children, minimizing the risk of infection.

The mom was unanimously titled as being right

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT