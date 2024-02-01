“I’m A Silky Mom”: TikToker Mom Goes Viral For Her Questionable Parenting Style

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to parenting, so it can be hard to judge what an adult chooses to do as their childcare solution. But certain parents, for better or worse, decide to outsource their tasks to, inevitably, a tablet, smartphone, or TV screen.

TikToker and mom Alexandra Sabol described and demonstrated her parenting style, with ample snacks and screen time for her kids. Netizens had pretty strong opinions, which they actively voiced in the comments section.

Some adults trust that a tablet is enough of a substitute for parenting

One mom believes in giving her kids a lot of snacks, sweets and unlimited screen time

You can watch the full video here:

Some might be wondering what exactly is a silky mom

Many of you might immediately be asking the obvious question, that is, what on God’s green earth is a “silky mom”? Unless you are a parenting-content aficionado, this term might seem anything from confusing to downright risque. But the truth is a lot more simple. A silky mom (or parent) is simply one who embraces all the current, “suggested” parenting methods, from indulging your child to allowing them digital device access.

This doesn’t necessarily sound that bad. After all, strict, 20th-century parenting is likely the cause of a whole host of issues, so actually engaging in what your child wants might not be the worst thing in the world. Technological skills are more important than ever and strict eating habits tend to only lead to eating disorders.

However, as some of the comments point out, children tend to not exactly know what’s best for them. This is, among other reasons, why we don’t let them take loans, get married, vote, or sign job contracts. When I was a child, if I had it my way, we would be eating pizza and cake for a solid 80% of meals. I would inevitably pass for heart disease before reaching my forties in this alternative reality.

Many commenters called out the mom for being lazy

But some thought it wasn’t as bad as it seemed

