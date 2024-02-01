Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"I'm A Silky Mom": TikToker Mom Goes Viral For Her Questionable Parenting Style
Parenting

“I’m A Silky Mom”: TikToker Mom Goes Viral For Her Questionable Parenting Style

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to parenting, so it can be hard to judge what an adult chooses to do as their childcare solution. But certain parents, for better or worse, decide to outsource their tasks to, inevitably, a tablet, smartphone, or TV screen.

TikToker and mom Alexandra Sabol described and demonstrated her parenting style, with ample snacks and screen time for her kids. Netizens had pretty strong opinions, which they actively voiced in the comments section.
More info: TikTok

Some adults trust that a tablet is enough of a substitute for parenting

One mom believes in giving her kids a lot of snacks, sweets and unlimited screen time

Image credits: alexbabii97

Image credits: alexbabii97

Image credits: alexbabii97

Image credits: alexbabii97

Image credits: alexbabii97

Image credits: alexbabii97

Image credits: alexbabii97

Image credits: alexbabii97

Image credits: alexbabii97

You can watch the full video here:

@alexbabii97 #silkymom #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound – Alexandra Sabol

Some might be wondering what exactly is a silky mom

Many of you might immediately be asking the obvious question, that is, what on God’s green earth is a “silky mom”? Unless you are a parenting-content aficionado, this term might seem anything from confusing to downright risque. But the truth is a lot more simple. A silky mom (or parent) is simply one who embraces all the current, “suggested” parenting methods, from indulging your child to allowing them digital device access.

This doesn’t necessarily sound that bad. After all, strict, 20th-century parenting is likely the cause of a whole host of issues, so actually engaging in what your child wants might not be the worst thing in the world. Technological skills are more important than ever and strict eating habits tend to only lead to eating disorders.

However, as some of the comments point out, children tend to not exactly know what’s best for them. This is, among other reasons, why we don’t let them take loans, get married, vote, or sign job contracts. When I was a child, if I had it my way, we would be eating pizza and cake for a solid 80% of meals. I would inevitably pass for heart disease before reaching my forties in this alternative reality.

Many commenters called out the mom for being lazy

But some thought it wasn't as bad as it seemed

 

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria, and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time, Justin enjoys hiking, journalism, and cooking.

Dominyka
Dominyka
Dominyka
Dominyka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Dominyka is a Photo Editor at BoredPanda. She graduated from BA in Fashion design and has a specialty in photography. After all her studies, she decided to focus on the graphic design field. In her free time, she loves to paint on canvas or take pictures with her camera.

Aballi
Aballi
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Yeah, not a fan of the free access to unhealthy food. Treats definitely have their place, but shouldn't be the main thing that kids are eating. My (hippy-ish) parents raised me on organic, healthy, whole foods. There were times I hated it, like in sixth grade when I coveted my classmates bologna and american cheese on white bread (and I was stuck with baked tofu and sprouts on a ciabatta roll--a sandwich I'd love now!). As an adult, however, I am so grateful. My comfort foods are things like basmati rice with steamed broccoli and tamari, not mac and cheese (not that there's anything wrong with mac and cheese!). It's easy for me to fall back on a healthy diet, because it's what I was raised on. Thanks, mom and dad!

Aballi
Aballi
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, not a fan of the free access to unhealthy food. Treats definitely have their place, but shouldn't be the main thing that kids are eating. My (hippy-ish) parents raised me on organic, healthy, whole foods. There were times I hated it, like in sixth grade when I coveted my classmates bologna and american cheese on white bread (and I was stuck with baked tofu and sprouts on a ciabatta roll--a sandwich I'd love now!). As an adult, however, I am so grateful. My comfort foods are things like basmati rice with steamed broccoli and tamari, not mac and cheese (not that there's anything wrong with mac and cheese!). It's easy for me to fall back on a healthy diet, because it's what I was raised on. Thanks, mom and dad!

