I’m A 11-Year-Old Digital Artist And Here Are Some Of My Best Works (12 Pics)
Since I was 9 I loved doing digital art. When I got a better app for it I started doing better works so now I’m going to show you some of the best works I’ve done since the beginning of 2023.
Hope you all enjoyed!
Looks great! Your WoF OC is my favorite, you did a great job on the details, and the IceWing spikes look cool (no pun intended lol)
Good work for the most part, but advice from one artist to another: Don't trace other peoples' art. That's art theft and copyright infringement, and it won't help you improve your own skills at all. It's also very telling when one or two of your images are drawn in a totally different style and quality from the others. (I know your image of Sabito is traced; not sure about Tomioka Giyuu.) I'm not trying to hurt or offend you or tear you down, but trust me, tracing doesn't help at all if you're serious about improving your art skill. I know you're good as your dragons look great. Just stick with it and always draw your own work.. not someone else's ;)
You draw very well.
