Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher’s latest social media post was meant to elevate as a shining example of female resilience. Instead, it ended up making her the target of backlash by the same audience she tried to impress.

Maher strutted down the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in Miami last Saturday (May 31), flaunting bold bikinis that accentuated her strong frame, flowing hair, and one extra detail: she was on her period.

“Men think they are tough but they’ll never do Miami Swim Week wearing only bikinis while on their period like I did,” Maher declared. “I applaud myself.”

    Rugby star Ilona Maher’s latest social media post was deemed “tone-deaf” by female viewers

    Woman confidently walking outdoors in summer dress, relating to Olympic star walking runway on her period discussion.

    Image credits: ilonamaher

    In the reel, the sports star is seen clad in white, dancing energetically with I’ll Make a Man Out of You from Disney’s Mulan in the background.

    However, the self-congratulatory post didn’t create the round of applause she may have expected. What she got instead was a reality check—from women who said they’ve been doing far more, for far longer, while bleeding.

    Olympic star confidently walking runway in red bikini during swimwear show, smiling and barefoot on black runway.

    Image credits: John Parra/Getty Images

    “This is not a flex,” a viewer wrote. “Almost all women continue to work, wear bathing suits, go swimming, etc… when on their period.”

    “So she walked while on her period? Didn’t know us women could do such a thing,” another added, sarcastically.

     

    While many of her fans left positive comments below her post, most female netizens declared the reel as tone-deaf, especially in light of what they themselves push through during their menstrual cycles.

    “Imagine being a female soldier in the trenches of war during your period. Cramps, clotting and all! That’s bravery to me,” another said.

    “Imagine being a nurse, wearing all white and having super heavy periods, and still going to work for your 8 to 10 hour shift—5 minutes on the runway is peanuts compared to that.”

    Many viewers considered Maher’s post as performative and unnecessary

    Woman in burgundy bikini and wrap posing confidently, related to Olympic star and runway period discussion.

    Image credits: ilonamaher

    Others pointed out how bizarre it was to frame walking in a bikini as a feat of strength.

    “Pretty sure that’s what a tampon is for when wearing a bathing suit,” one user said.

    “Congratulations on walking while on your period. I didn’t know it was a flex. Now that I do, I’m going to tell everyone I did the same thing.”

    Olympic star in a blue gown posing on balcony with ocean view, showcasing confident runway walk during her period.

    Image credits: ilonamaher

    Several also questioned why Maher brought men into the conversation at all—as if enduring a period in a swimsuit somehow made her tougher than them. 

    “What do men have to do with this?” one commenter asked. “You’re not better than men because you walked a runway while bleeding.”

     

    The tone of Maher’s message struck many as performative and unnecessary. “Some women go to the beach while on their cycle. That’s not bravery. That’s called being a woman,” another argued.

    “So stunning, so brave… The bastardization of words really needs to end. Bravery used to mean something.”

    Maher has positioned herself as a body-positive icon in the modeling and fashion industry

    Olympic star standing by a sports field, wearing a green cardigan and patterned pants, smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: ilonamaher

    This year marks Ilona Maher’s second time modeling for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, an important career milestone for her.

    The Olympic rugby player from Vermont first made her debut in the magazine’s digital issue in September 2024, where she was celebrated as a “revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer.”

    Female rugby player in blue and white uniform actively playing on the field, related to Olympic star controversy.

    Image credits: ilonamaher

    Now, in the 2025 edition released on May 13, Maher appears once again—this time alongside names like Salma Hayek, Jordan Chiles, and her Dancing with the Stars co-star, Brooks Nader.

    Maher has been candid about her ambitions to break into modeling, specifically under the umbrella of Sports Illustrated. For instance, in 2022, she posted a video declaring being featured in the magazine as one of her lifelong goals.

    Olympic star in a yellow bikini sitting in a wooden sauna, showing confidence despite being mocked for walking runway on period.

    Image credits: ilonamaher

    “I’m committed to inspiring others to appreciate their body and to find their own beauty no matter what society says. I think I would be a great model for your issue,” she said.

    Image credits: ilonamaher

    The 28-year-old’s physique, cultivated through 11 years of relentless training, has transformed her into a body-positive role model on the runway.

    On social media, the athlete regularly shares her training routines, playfully describing herself as “the buffest SI Swimsuit model.”

    “Where is my bravery award?” Netizens were less than impressed by Maher’s post

    Comment from Paula Joy discussing women working during their period in response to Olympic star mocked for bragging about walking runway.

    Comment from Mel Ross expressing frustration about expected inactivity during her period in an online discussion thread.

    Comment from a social media user expressing disbelief and criticism regarding an Olympic star bragging about walking runway on her period.

    Facebook comment questioning the bravery of models walking runway while on their period during pageants and Victoria’s Secret.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment mocking an Olympic star for bragging about walking runway on her period.

    Screenshot of a comment mocking an Olympic star bragging about walking a runway on her period, mentioning tampons.

    Comment on social media post discussing bravery related to an Olympic star mocked by women for runway bragging.

    Comment mocking Olympic star for bragging about walking runway on her period, highlighting online reaction.

    Comment from Luann Kolwicz-Lednovich mockingly referencing period walking and women’s reactions on social media.

    Comment by Lisa Mark discussing women walking the runway and bravery while on their period in a social media post.

    Comment mocking an Olympic star bragging about walking a runway while on her period with laughing emojis and flexed arm emoji.

    Comment from Katrin Oesterle comparing walking runway on period to nurses working long shifts with heavy periods.

    Comment by Jennifer Bohlert questioning if an Olympic star walking runway on her period is a first-time event, with reactions shown.

    Comment from Jennifer Jurick stating she walks during her period all the time, questioning where her bravery award is.

    Comment by Ali Giese expressing sarcasm about bravery, reacting to an Olympic star bragging about walking runway on her period.

    Comment on social media questioning if all women walk during their period, related to runway and period discussion.

    Comment criticizing an Olympic star bragging about walking runway on her period, highlighting women’s everyday bravery.

    Comment from social media discussing bravery and challenges of being on your period during difficult situations.

    Comment mocking Olympic star bragging about walking runway on her period, women respond with sarcasm and humor.

    Comment mocking Olympic star bragging about walking runway on her period, highlighting women's reaction online

    Comment discussing an Olympic star being mocked by women for bragging about walking a runway on her period, highlighting mixed reactions.

