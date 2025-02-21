Influencer’s “Wetlook” Dress Sparks Outrage For All The Wrong Reasons: “Period Nightmare”

ADVERTISEMENT

Making bold statements is vital for fashion influencers, however, Aussie content creator Cartia Mallan’s latest dress baffled her viewers for its particular coloring choice.

The gown, designed by famous fashion designer Dimitra Petsa, abandons its pure white presentation around the crotch area, shifting into what appears to be a “blood-colored stain” that extends to the back and flows into the legs.

The gown ignited debate, with one side criticizing the dress and others praising its message.

Designer Dimitra Petra creates outfits inspired by women's "bodily fluids."

Viewers were quick to label the design as a “period nightmare,” with fans of the designer applauding it and detractors dismissing it as “positively ridiculous.”

The dress comes as a collaboration between Petsa and various influencers, Mallan included, who attended her “Wetness Workshop” during the 2025 London Fashion Week.

Image credits: cartiamallan

While many netizens were put off and felt the design was made “in bad taste,” those who had been following Dimitra Petsa’s brand since its inception in 2019 knew exactly what the gown was trying to convey.

The womenswear brand, called DI PETSA, was founded by the Greek designer to explore the relationship between women and water.

Seeking to portray each model as a Goddess born out of a painting, the brand’s creations function as artistic statements first and foremost, rather than pieces for everyday wear.

Image credits: cartiamallan

Self-described as an “ecofeminist,” Dimitra Petsa uses her creations to explore different facets of the female experience, including motherhood, pregnancy, self-acceptance, lust, love, and, as her latest piece shows, periods.

While initially describing her particular style of fashion design as “Wetlook,” Petsa is currently exploring what she calls “Ethereal Pregnancy,” incorporating esoteric research into her works.

Several celebrities, models, and singers have worn similar outfits from fashion designer Dimitra Petsa, who seeks to highlight women’s “bodily fluids”

Image credits: cartiamallan

By featuring the controversial outfit on her Instagram, Australian influencer Cartia Mallan joined a long list of famous models, singers, and celebrities who have worn Petsa’s dresses.

The list includes the likes of Shakira, Bella and Gigi Hadid, FKA Twigs, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, among others.

Image credits: cartiamallan

While all of her pieces are unique, they share a common theme of being partly see-through and incorporating flowing fabrics that stick to the skin, hence the “wet” look they’ve become known for.

Image credits: cartiamallan

DI PETSA’s collection features items that retail from anywhere between $6,900 runway-ready creations, to more affordable options like $800 mini-skirts, tops, and bras.

“Wearing a Wetlook dress in public is a commitment to your self-birth and re-birth, the growth and healing that comes from letting go of the shame around our bodies and bodily fluids,” Petsa wrote on her website.

Experts explained that the goal of designs such as the one worn by the influencer is to convey very specific messages

Image credits: dipetsa

Speaking to Bored Panda, Toronto-based fashion designer and makeup artist Romina Sotelo wasn’t surprised at the adverse reaction a segment of the public had towards the dress.

“Designers unleash all of their creativity at events such as Fashion Week, and most of the creations they show intend to deliver a message,” she explained.

Image credits: dipetsa

“Some wish to shock, others to surprise. Sometimes it can be messages about who they are or about a societal issue they deem important.”

“At the end of the day, it’s always important to analyze the designer’s history and trajectory before making any judgments,” Sotelo added.

Image credits: cartiamallan

Dimitra Petsa took the chance to unveil her latest collection at the London Fashion Week, dubbed “Reflections of Desire,” it’s set to debut today (February 21) on the NEWGEN Catwalk Space at 17:00 London time.

Despite the controversy, fans of the influencer defended the dress, valuing it as a form of art and praising its message

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cartia Mallan (@cartiamallan)

“Goddess period vibes, though, and I love it. It’s art,” one user wrote.

“This is exactly how I look when I freebleed,” another said.

“It’s so ethereal, and I love how the period stain makes it feel so feminine and powerful,” a reader explained.

“Menstruation goddess!” another said.

“Humiliating.” Some netizens took offense at the design, regardless of the message it was trying to communicate

