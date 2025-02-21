Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Influencer's "Wetlook" Dress Sparks Outrage For All The Wrong Reasons: "Period Nightmare"
Lifestyle, News

Influencer's "Wetlook" Dress Sparks Outrage For All The Wrong Reasons: "Period Nightmare"

Interview With Expert
Making bold statements is vital for fashion influencers, however, Aussie content creator Cartia Mallan’s latest dress baffled her viewers for its particular coloring choice.

The gown, designed by famous fashion designer Dimitra Petsa, abandons its pure white presentation around the crotch area, shifting into what appears to be a “blood-colored stain” that extends to the back and flows into the legs.

Highlights
  • Influencer unveiled a dress with a design some users likened to a "period-stain."
  • The gown ignited debate, with one side criticizing the dress and others praising its message.
  • Designer Dimitra Petra creates outfits inspired by women's "bodily fluids."

Viewers were quick to label the design as a “period nightmare,” with fans of the designer applauding it and detractors dismissing it as “positively ridiculous.”

The dress comes as a collaboration between Petsa and various influencers, Mallan included, who attended her “Wetness Workshop” during the 2025 London Fashion Week.

    Australian fashion influencer unveils her latest dress, featuring a bold coloring choice that viewers dubbed a “period nightmare”

    Influencer in a wetlook dress with lace detail, brown boots, posing outdoors amongst trees, sparking online discussions.

    Image credits: cartiamallan

    While many netizens were put off and felt the design was made “in bad taste,” those who had been following Dimitra Petsa’s brand since its inception in 2019 knew exactly what the gown was trying to convey.

    The womenswear brand, called DI PETSA, was founded by the Greek designer to explore the relationship between women and water.

    Seeking to portray each model as a Goddess born out of a painting, the brand’s creations function as artistic statements first and foremost, rather than pieces for everyday wear.

    Influencer wearing a pink dress by a poolside with a flower in her hair, showcasing "wetlook" fashion.

    Image credits: cartiamallan

    Self-described as an “ecofeminist,” Dimitra Petsa uses her creations to explore different facets of the female experience, including motherhood, pregnancy, self-acceptance, lust, love, and, as her latest piece shows, periods.

    While initially describing her particular style of fashion design as “Wetlook,” Petsa is currently exploring what she calls “Ethereal Pregnancy,” incorporating esoteric research into her works.

    Several celebrities, models, and singers have worn similar outfits from fashion designer Dimitra Petsa, who seeks to highlight women’s “bodily fluids”

    Influencer poses in a wetlook dress with a pink stain effect, standing in a dressing room.

    Image credits: cartiamallan

    By featuring the controversial outfit on her Instagram, Australian influencer Cartia Mallan joined a long list of famous models, singers, and celebrities who have worn Petsa’s dresses.

    The list includes the likes of Shakira, Bella and Gigi Hadid, FKA Twigs, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, among others.

    Influencer wearing a "wetlook" dress with red stain design, looking in a mirror, sparking online outrage.

    Image credits: cartiamallan

    While all of her pieces are unique, they share a common theme of being partly see-through and incorporating flowing fabrics that stick to the skin, hence the “wet” look they’ve become known for.

    Influencer wearing a white and red "wetlook" dress in a stylish setting.

    Image credits: cartiamallan

    DI PETSA’s collection features items that retail from anywhere between $6,900 runway-ready creations, to more affordable options like $800 mini-skirts, tops, and bras.

    “Wearing a Wetlook dress in public is a commitment to your self-birth and re-birth, the growth and healing that comes from letting go of the shame around our bodies and bodily fluids,” Petsa wrote on her website.

    Experts explained that the goal of designs such as the one worn by the influencer is to convey very specific messages

    Influencer wearing a "wetlook" pink dress with draped design and gold accessories, posing in a studio setting.

    Image credits: dipetsa

    Speaking to Bored Panda, Toronto-based fashion designer and makeup artist Romina Sotelo wasn’t surprised at the adverse reaction a segment of the public had towards the dress.

    “Designers unleash all of their creativity at events such as Fashion Week, and most of the creations they show intend to deliver a message,” she explained.

    Influencer poses in a revealing wetlook dress, sparking controversy.

    Image credits: dipetsa

    “Some wish to shock, others to surprise. Sometimes it can be messages about who they are or about a societal issue they deem important.”

    “At the end of the day, it’s always important to analyze the designer’s history and trajectory before making any judgments,” Sotelo added.

    Influencer posing indoors in a patchwork outfit, sparking reactions related to her "wetlook" style.

    Image credits: cartiamallan

    Dimitra Petsa took the chance to unveil her latest collection at the London Fashion Week, dubbed “Reflections of Desire,” it’s set to debut today (February 21) on the NEWGEN Catwalk Space at 17:00 London time.

    Despite the controversy,  fans of the influencer defended the dress, valuing it as a form of art and praising its message

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Cartia Mallan (@cartiamallan)

    “Goddess period vibes, though, and I love it. It’s art,” one user wrote.

    “This is exactly how I look when I freebleed,” another said.

    “It’s so ethereal, and I love how the period stain makes it feel so feminine and powerful,” a reader explained.

    “Menstruation goddess!” another said.

    “Humiliating.” Some netizens took offense at the design, regardless of the message it was trying to communicate

    Comment criticizing influencer's 'wetlook' dress as tasteless and unnecessary.

    Comment criticizing influencer's wetlook dress, highlighting outrage and societal impact of social media influencers.

    Comment criticizing influencer’s wetlook dress, comparing it to Bianca Censori's outfits.

    Comment criticizing an influencer's wetlook dress, questioning integrity and limits.

    Comment expressing outrage over influencer's wetlook dress controversy.

    Comment reacting to influencer's wetlook dress, suggesting it's related to a "period nightmare.

    Comment reacting to an influencer's wetlook dress similar to a "period nightmare.

    Comment on influencer's wetlook dress, criticizing creativity for attention.

    Comment by James Andrew about an influencer's wetlook dress sparking controversy.

    Comment criticizing influencer's "wetlook" dress as humiliating for women.

    Comment on influencer’s dress, discussing fashion boundaries and attention.

    Comment on influencer's dress, described as interactive art and a conversation piece, sparking debate.

    Social media comment about an influencer's "wetlook" dress causing controversy and public reaction.

    Comment by Stephanie Jane Smith criticizing an influencer's "wetlook" dress.

    Comment criticizing influencer's wetlook dress, stating "Free bleed but make it fashion," with 11 likes.

    Comment about influencer's "wetlook" dress evoking a period stain, described as feminine and powerful.

    Comment reads: "It’s giving period chic" with a fire emoji, discussing influencer’s wetlook dress.

    Comment reading "period nightmare" referencing influencer's wetlook dress, with 470 likes.

    Influencer's wetlook dress comment on Instagram: "Goddess period vibes though and I love it. It's art.

    Comment on influencer's "wetlook" dress: "It's giving hey girl can u check me.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks more like she’s wearing a lap full of wine than blood…tacky either way!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emily-tennent avatar
    Novel Idesa
    Novel Idesa
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every single time there is a fashion week, we get an onslaught of people who don't understand fashion as art. That's fine if it's not your thing, and you don't like it. You don't have to. But try to understand that a lot of the pieces you see on runways are not dresses that are designed to be worn every day or even to parties. They are wearable art pieces designed to make a statement. To the leople saying this is "disgusting" or "humiliating," that is quite literally the point of it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
