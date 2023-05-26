We got in touch with Rohit Shroff, co-founder of Holidify, to learn more about them and this project. Firstly, we were curious to know how Holidify was born. Shroff shared that Kovid Kapoor (another co-founder) and he were friends at university and they'd always wanted to start a company.

"After we graduated and took jobs, we continued brainstorming on various ideas that we could pursue. We also used to travel together to various places since we finally had some earnings coming from our respective jobs. While on one of those trips, we figured that while there are so many beautiful places in India (and the world), there was no single platform that could give reliable and comprehensive information in a structured way. We got very excited because we both loved traveling, and it felt like we were ready to give a significant portion of our life to working in the travel industry. We launched a private beta version within a few weeks to check if the idea could work, and we got very exciting responses from people. I decided to quit my job and start working on this full-time. We finally launched Holidify in January 2014, and within a year or so, we had more than 100,000 users on a monthly level!" That's a truly impressive journey!