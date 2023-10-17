ADVERTISEMENT

Peng Ven Wong makes humorous and resonant comics on Instagram centered around the quirky adventures of an ice cube named Cube Melt. While the premise is rather straightforward, the execution is what sets his work apart from the ohers, making it hard not to chuckle at the wholesome illustrations. Cube Melt stands out for its unique protagonist—an ice cube that, as the name suggests, frequently finds itself melting.

The scenarios depicted are drawn from everyday life, yet they have a playful twist that makes them both relatable and endearing. Take, for instance, the most recent of comics, for example in one, Cube Melt converses with a Rubik's cube, noting the complexities of life with the punchline "It's complicated." Such depictions showcase Cube Melt as a character who is often filled with optimism as well as understanding.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sleek.bio