30 Of The Newest Comics This Artist Made About The Struggles Of An Ice Cube
Peng Ven Wong makes humorous and resonant comics on Instagram centered around the quirky adventures of an ice cube named Cube Melt. While the premise is rather straightforward, the execution is what sets his work apart from the ohers, making it hard not to chuckle at the wholesome illustrations. Cube Melt stands out for its unique protagonist—an ice cube that, as the name suggests, frequently finds itself melting.
The scenarios depicted are drawn from everyday life, yet they have a playful twist that makes them both relatable and endearing. Take, for instance, the most recent of comics, for example in one, Cube Melt converses with a Rubik's cube, noting the complexities of life with the punchline "It's complicated." Such depictions showcase Cube Melt as a character who is often filled with optimism as well as understanding.
Just like last time, Bored Panda reached out to Peng Ven Wong, the brains behind the previously mentioned comic series "CubeMelt." As the comic intertwines elements of daily life, memes, pop culture, and profound philosophy through the lens of an ice cube's adventures, we were keen to understand Wong's creative process and inspiration a little bit more in detail.
On drawing inspiration from everyday experiences, memes, and the evolving pop culture, Wong shared, "Every day is a source of inspiration for me. A simple stroll in the park, an overheard conversation, or a trending meme can all spark an idea. But if there's one event that particularly influenced a comic, it's the ever-changing digital age. The way people connect, share, and express emotions online is both fascinating and comical, and CubeMelt often finds himself right in the middle of it!"
Rubix's emotions are very *mixed*, his life is *scrambled* up after all.
When we asked if there were deeper philosophical undertones beneath CubeMelt's light-hearted adventures, he responded, "Absolutely! While on the surface, CubeMelt's adventures are light-hearted, I always hope to inspire readers to reflect on their own 'melting moments.' Life is transient, and just like an ice cube, we all have a limited time. It's about making the most of it, cherishing every moment, and facing challenges with a smile, even when things seem to be melting away."
We also discussed the transition of CubeMelt from comic strips to dynamic platforms like animations and mobile games (mentioned in the last interview), and the artist was happy to share some news with us, "Taking CubeMelt from paper to screen and then to a mobile game was an exhilarating journey! There were definitely challenges. Ensuring that CubeMelt's essence was consistent across platforms required meticulous attention. But every hurdle was a learning experience, and seeing my creation come alive in motion and interactively was immensely rewarding."
On the topic of the pressure of living up to the follower expectations, Wong confessed, "It's heartwarming to see how CubeMelt has resonated with so many people. The pressure is there, of course. But I always remind myself of the core reason I started this: to bring joy and a touch of introspection. As long as I stay true to that vision and to CubeMelt's authentic character, I believe the fans will continue to connect with the comics."
And finally, when it came to reflecting on the importance of positive and uplifting content in today's world, the webcomic artist emphasized to us, "In a world that's often filled with uncertainties and challenges, I believe there's a deep need for content that reminds us of the brighter side of life. CubeMelt, with his unwavering optimism, is my little beacon of hope. Through his adventures, I hope to remind readers that even in the face of melting odds, a positive attitude can create ripples of happiness and change."
Good news: You do not have to worry about mosquitoes at all.
People who are hot and cool are worth melting for each other.
I love there is the bat signal but the cubes are doing the spiderman meme!
these are very sweet, the ice cube has so much personality lol
The ice cube is a chill dude.
Lightened up my day a little bit
These are so cute!
