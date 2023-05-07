In Holland, MI, it is tradition to have a festival every year about the history of the town. And this includes tulips, as tulips are an essential part of the festival. This year, there were many tulips, some as tall as a kid.

Throughout the parks, you can enjoy benches for photo opportunities, buy snacks throughout town, enjoy murals, and of course, admire the tulips.

Many people from around the world come to Holland for this festival. Seeing people come around to enjoy such magnificent flowers brings tears of joy to my eyes.

However, be warned of this; picking the tulips is illegal, and can cause a hefty fine.

Have any of you ever been to tulip town? If so, let me know in the comments. These photos are perfectly fine to download for other uses.