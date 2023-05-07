In Holland, MI, it is tradition to have a festival every year about the history of the town. And this includes tulips, as tulips are an essential part of the festival. This year, there were many tulips, some as tall as a kid.

Throughout the parks, you can enjoy benches for photo opportunities, buy snacks throughout town, enjoy murals, and of course, admire the tulips.

Many people from around the world come to Holland for this festival. Seeing people come around to enjoy such magnificent flowers brings tears of joy to my eyes.

However, be warned of this; picking the tulips is illegal, and can cause a hefty fine.

Have any of you ever been to tulip town? If so, let me know in the comments. These photos are perfectly fine to download for other uses.

#1

Blossoms Of Streaky Tulips

#2

A Unique Pink In A Sea Of Streaks

#3

Variety Is Vitality

#4

Solid Colored Tulips By The Old Hospital. Now It’s An Inn

#5

Orange And Yellow Tulips

#6

Pink And White Tulips Are Somewhat Common

#7

The Blushing Tulips Form A Circle

#8

These Dark Purple Tulips Are By A Photo Bench

#9

These Bright Pink Tulips Are Larger Than Expected, And Also By A Photo Bench

#10

These Purple And Orange Tulips Give The Feel Of Halloween

#11

A Closer View Of A Purple And Orange Tulip

#12

The Tulip Among The Tulips

#13

Poofy People Tulips Among The Traditional Looking Pink Tulips

#14

Pink And White Tulips, Along With The Purple Ones

#15

A Photo Bench With Only Pink Tulips

#16

Blooming Orange Tulips, Some Wide

#17

A Small Cluster Of Tulips By A Yard

#18

Puffy Yellow Tulips With A Pink Lining. These Are Actually Huge

#19

Red And White Tulips By Some Parked Cars

#20

A Small Bloom Among The Large

#21

These Wine And White Tulips Remind Me Of Peppermints

#22

Orange And The Wine Tulips

#23

These Large Pink Tulips Are About The Size Of A Small Child

#24

These Magenta Tulips That Are About The Size Of A Car Tire

#25

A Mix Of Hybrid Colored Tulips

#26

There Is Only One Tulip Like This; This Tulip Is Half Yellow And Half Red. It’s In A Field Of Red Tulips

#27

These Hybrid Tulips Next To A Car

