As a kid, I was a voracious reader. Books were my escape, and I especially enjoyed reading about characters (the female protagonists were always fascinating) who were young like me and became the heroines or heroes of their own stories. Through these incredible literary adventures, I was able to explore worlds very different from my own.

Now that I’m an adult, I look back fondly on those exciting moments in literature that have remained with me until today.

Here are some of the AI-generated images from my newest digital collection entitled: “Once Upon A Cyberpunk Time…” I hope that you enjoy these popular literary icons' “Millennium Makeovers” as much as I did creating them!

#1

“Alice” From “Alice In Wonderland”

Having been a freelance photographer and photo editor for several years, I was excited last fall to learn about a new digital creation process through AI. With this tool, I could actually create scenarios that I'd never imagined were possible in real life.

After a long session of brainstorming one day (a frequent process for me as a creator), I thought about those iconic literary characters from my past, and I decided to engage in a little experiment: What would these memorable characters look like as modern-day, millennial cyberpunk kids? The results were astounding to me.
#2

“Mowgli” From “The Jungle Book”

#3

“Hansel And Gretel” From The Fairytale “Hansel & Gretel”

My process as an AI digital creator is a bit different than the standard process: I not only use the AI program to develop ideas, but I also do additional editing to enhance the images, and make them more interesting.

While the original AI images were satisfactory, some of them needed an extra bit of adjustment (different backgrounds, additional color/lighting, plus other elements) to breathe extra life into them.
#4

“Dorothy Gale” And “Toto” From “The Wizard Of Oz”

#5

“Red Riding Hood” From The Fairytale “Little Red Riding Hood”

#6

“Huckleberry Finn” From The Book “The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn”

#7

“Curious George” From The “Curious George” Book Series

#8

“The Boy”/“Son” And “Sounder” From The Book “Sounder”

#9

“Pollyanna” From The Book “Pollyanna”

#10

“Jack” From The Fairytale “Jack And The Beanstalk”

#11

“Peter Pan” And “Wendy Darling” From The Book “Peter Pan”

#12

“Harriet M. Welsch” From The Book “Harriet The Spy”

#13

“Charlie Bucket” From The Book “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory”

