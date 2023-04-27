As a kid, I was a voracious reader. Books were my escape, and I especially enjoyed reading about characters (the female protagonists were always fascinating) who were young like me and became the heroines or heroes of their own stories. Through these incredible literary adventures, I was able to explore worlds very different from my own.

Now that I’m an adult, I look back fondly on those exciting moments in literature that have remained with me until today.

Here are some of the AI-generated images from my newest digital collection entitled: “Once Upon A Cyberpunk Time…” I hope that you enjoy these popular literary icons' “Millennium Makeovers” as much as I did creating them!