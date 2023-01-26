I Used Ai To Make Creepy Valentines Cards (8 Pics)
I’m never really all that excited for Valentine’s Day, I am always looking for a way to put my own spin on it. This year I decided since Halloween has always been my favorite holiday, I knew I wanted to put my own spooky mashup with the traditional cards. That's when I had the idea to use AI and Photoshop to create a series of hilarious Valentine's Day cards that will give you the heebie-jeebies.
To start, I used Midjourney to create a variety of different designs. I narrowed down the results to my favorite images, a total of 32! Then I broke them down further into packs of 8. Sorted into the themes of witches, monsters, clowns, and of course stalkers! I then used Photoshop to add additional details and make the designs look more polished. They had a lot of jumbled words and extra fingers…creepy but not the kind of creepy that I was looking for. For each image, I came up with a saying to add. Some of them are leaning towards adult humor, while others feature a standard Valentine's message. I wanted to make sure that the messages had enough variety that there would be something spooky, humorous, or generic depending on who the recipient would be.
Freak In The Sheets
Once the designs and messages were complete, I printed them out on cardstock and cut them out. I was thrilled with how they turned out! Not only were they visually striking, but they were also sure to put a smile on the faces of anyone who received one.
In the end, I had a blast creating these Halloween-themed Valentine's Day cards and want to share my unique take on the holiday with others. Whether you're a Halloween fan like me or just looking for a fun and creative way to celebrate Valentine's Day, I hope you enjoyed these cards
I decided to even make all of them available as instant download printables by opening an Etsy shop, wildwickedwonders, so others can share the love of the bizarre!
I like these!
