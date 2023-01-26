I’m never really all that excited for Valentine’s Day, I am always looking for a way to put my own spin on it. This year I decided since Halloween has always been my favorite holiday, I knew I wanted to put my own spooky mashup with the traditional cards. That's when I had the idea to use AI and Photoshop to create a series of hilarious Valentine's Day cards that will give you the heebie-jeebies.

To start, I used Midjourney to create a variety of different designs. I narrowed down the results to my favorite images, a total of 32! Then I broke them down further into packs of 8. Sorted into the themes of witches, monsters, clowns, and of course stalkers! I then used Photoshop to add additional details and make the designs look more polished. They had a lot of jumbled words and extra fingers…creepy but not the kind of creepy that I was looking for. For each image, I came up with a saying to add. Some of them are leaning towards adult humor, while others feature a standard Valentine's message. I wanted to make sure that the messages had enough variety that there would be something spooky, humorous, or generic depending on who the recipient would be.

More info: Etsy