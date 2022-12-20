Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Use Natural Paint Flow To Create These Art Pieces
Fiona Art
Community member

Watch as these Christmas colors merge together to create beautiful art. This fluid art therapy video is a satisfying way to spend your Christmas day. The combination of red and gold is mesmerizing, and it will leave you feeling relaxed and happy.

Merry Christmas!

Links to full tutorial videos:

From spiral to flowerPaint kiss over the cup bottom, how to paint an easy poinsettia flower, Acrylic paint, 3D printed cup and napkinfrom puddles to flower, and mixing paints for fluid art.

More info: youtu.be | Facebook | fionaart.si | Instagram

I’m an experimental contemporary artist from Slovenia and I make fluid art

I like to experiment with different fluid art techniques and materials and follow the natural paint flow with all its unpredictability.
The biggest inspiration for my art is Nature, so I try to pour those color combinations of energy and beauty on canvas.

These pieces are dedicated to Christmas

All of the pieces I make are for sale! If you see something you like, email me below. My paintings tend to go fast, and it is first come first served. Contact me for Prices at zemljic@gmail.com

f you want to support my channel to keep on experimenting with new techniques you can do it through this link:
https://paypal.me/mi2sva

Or just like and subscribe to show some love.
Thank you!

I have finally found my place in the art that makes me happy

At an early age, I painted with brushes and chalk, but I always felt limited in those art forms. But all that changed in the year 2018 when I discovered Fluid art. I was able to let my imagination run wild and pour it out on the canvas.

And what could be nicer than sharing this with others through my artwork? Because of this, I also decided to share my artistic path on youtube, where I am happy to share my passion and knowledge with more than a quarter of a million people from all over the world.
Join me on my Fluid art journey!

To do it yourself, be careful and use the proper materials for your safety

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.

You can’t use any content on my channel unless I give you permission!

Christmas fluid art compilation

Fiona Art
Fiona Art
Author, Community member

I consider myself as a experimental artist. I just like to experiment with different techniques and materials and share my findings to others. Thats how we all grow as artists and peoples. I hope we will continue this adventure together and learn from each other. Hugs from sLOVEnia.

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

