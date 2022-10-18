I Took These Photos Last Night When Walking Down The Street (14 Pics)
Have you ever heard about Kaliningrad? This breathtaking city is located on the shores of the Baltic Sea. I made these pictures with my smartphone because I couldn't resist capturing these beautiful views to share with you.
Well I don't know what to say. While the rest of Europe is suffering an energy crisis because of the war, Russia doesn't seem to have any problems right? I tried to find nicer words but I can't. I'm sorry.
