I Took Photos During My Recent Travels In China Over The Chinese New Year (12 Pics)
I took some photos during my wanderings, the recurring theme is red (mainly New Year decorations in shop windows).
Good Luck
（好运）View from the restaurant window, Qufu, Shandong province.
Shop Cats Sleeping
Qufu, Shandong province.
Calligraphy Artist's Shop
Qufu, Shandong province.
Confucius Museum
Qufu, Shandong province.
New Year Decorations By The Pearl River
Guangzhou, Guangdong province.
Shamian
沙面 Guangzhou.
Canton Tower, 108th Floor
Guangzhou.
View From The Hotel Window
Shenzhen, Guangdong province.
Extremely Fancy Shopping Mall
Shenzhen.
Badachu
八大处 Beijing.
In An Apartment Building
Kowloon, Hong Kong.
Extremely Pink Rabbit
Shenzhen, Guangdong province.