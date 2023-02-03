I took some photos during my wanderings, the recurring theme is red (mainly New Year decorations in shop windows).

#1

Good Luck

（好运）View from the restaurant window, Qufu, Shandong province.

#2

Shop Cats Sleeping

Qufu, Shandong province.

#3

Calligraphy Artist's Shop

Qufu, Shandong province.

#4

Confucius Museum

Qufu, Shandong province.

#5

New Year Decorations By The Pearl River

Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

#6

Shamian

沙面 Guangzhou.

#7

Canton Tower, 108th Floor

Guangzhou.

#8

View From The Hotel Window

Shenzhen, Guangdong province.

#9

Extremely Fancy Shopping Mall

Shenzhen.

#10

Badachu

八大处 Beijing.

#11

In An Apartment Building

Kowloon, Hong Kong.

#12

Extremely Pink Rabbit

Shenzhen, Guangdong province.

