Recently, I have taken up taking photos in a few games, these are my best from the Microsoft flight simulator!

#1

A Douglass Dc-3 At Sunset

otto hooi
#2

A Douglass Dc-3 Flying Over The Ocean At Sunset

otto hooi
#3

Side On View Of The F-18 With Lights And Afterburners

otto hooi
#4

Top View Of The F-18 With No Livery

otto hooi
#5

Cessna Citation At Sunset With The Blurred Reality Livery Equipped

Cessna citation flying low over the water, about 10 km from Brisbane, Australia

otto hooi
#6

Cessna Citation Facing The Sun With The Same Livery Over The East Coast Of Australia

otto hooi
#7

Cessna Citation Flying Low Over The Water, About 10 Km From Brisbane, Australia

otto hooi
#8

An F-18 At Sunset With Full Afterburners

otto hooi
#9

Bottom View Of The F-18's Afterburners

otto hooi
#10

Cessna Citation With The Same Livery Facing The Sun

otto hooi
#11

A Close Look At The F-18's Afterburners

otto hooi
#12

Hard To See Here, But A Front On View Of The F-18

otto hooi
#13

Again Hard To See, The Same Photo But The F-18 Is In The Direct Middle

otto hooi
