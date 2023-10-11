I Take Photos In Microsoft Flight Simulator, And Here Are 13 Of Them
Recently, I have taken up taking photos in a few games, these are my best from the Microsoft flight simulator!
A Douglass Dc-3 At Sunset
A Douglass Dc-3 Flying Over The Ocean At Sunset
Side On View Of The F-18 With Lights And Afterburners
Top View Of The F-18 With No Livery
Cessna Citation At Sunset With The Blurred Reality Livery Equipped
Cessna citation flying low over the water, about 10 km from Brisbane, Australia
Dude, those are not photos, they are screenshots.
