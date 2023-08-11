I Spend Hundreds Of Hours Painting Flowers, And Here Are 6 Of My Paintings
My name is Marcela Nowak and I'm a Polish multimedia artist currently making waves in the vibrant art scene of Los Angeles. My journey from Poland to the USA has been a colorful one, marked by international recognition for photography, multimedia designs, and now, my revived passion for painting. My latest artistic adventure unveils a collection of abstract, large-format acrylic paintings that draw inspiration from the enchanting realms of plants and coral reefs.
Fueled by my deep love for the ocean and being in nature I was inspired by delicate intricacies of leaves, colorful flowers, and the vivid tapestries of coral reefs beneath the waves.
Beyond their visual appeal, my paintings carry a meaningful message about humanity's relationship with nature. In an era dominated by technology, my art serves as a poignant reminder of nature's elegance and fragility, urging us to pause, reflect, and appreciate the intricate ecosystems that surround us.
More info: marcelanowak.com | Instagram
Acrylic on Canvas, 48 x 48 inches.
Acrylic on Canvas, 30 x 48 inches.
Acrylic on Canvas, 36 x 48 inches.
Acrylic on Canvas, 30 x 48 inches.
Acrylic on Canvas, 36 x 36 inches.
Acrylic on canvas, 30 x 40 inches.
You're works are incredibly beautiful! Remind me of Klimt and Redon, two of my all time favorites. Congratulations on having all that talent and the patience necessary to apply it so wonderfully!
Amazing works of art that are extremely intricate down to every fine detail. Each piece invokes a sense of vast untamed and natural beauty reflecting our oceans and world.
These are delightful
