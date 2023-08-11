I Spend Hundreds Of Hours Painting Flowers, And Here Are 6 Of My Paintings

My name is Marcela Nowak and I'm a Polish multimedia artist currently making waves in the vibrant art scene of Los Angeles. My journey from Poland to the USA has been a colorful one, marked by international recognition for photography, multimedia designs, and now, my revived passion for painting. My latest artistic adventure unveils a collection of abstract, large-format acrylic paintings that draw inspiration from the enchanting realms of plants and coral reefs.

Fueled by my deep love for the ocean and being in nature I was inspired by delicate intricacies of leaves, colorful flowers, and the vivid tapestries of coral reefs beneath the waves.

Beyond their visual appeal, my paintings carry a meaningful message about humanity's relationship with nature. In an era dominated by technology, my art serves as a poignant reminder of nature's elegance and fragility, urging us to pause, reflect, and appreciate the intricate ecosystems that surround us.

More info: marcelanowak.com | Instagram