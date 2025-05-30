ADVERTISEMENT

Have you or someone you love recently been bitten by the sarcasm bug? You might catch yourself saying things like, “Oh, I can’t wait to attend this meeting that could have been an email!” Or maybe, when your partner comments on the thunderstorm raging outside, you respond with, “Oh, it’s raining? I thought it was a beautiful day for a picnic.”

If you consider yourself an avid sarcasm user, or you haven’t even noticed that it’s become your default form of communication, we’ve got the perfect article for you down below. We took a trip to the I Speak Fluent Sarcasm Facebook page and compiled a list of some of their most popular posts. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that make your satirical self chuckle!