Like an appetizer or a random plate of hors d'oeuvres at a party, memes are basically the perfect way to just scratch that itch for something quick and easy. It’s just one of the reasons why these sorts of posts are and probably will be an internet mainstay.

The “Sarcasm” Facebook page is dedicated to hilarious and relatable memes to get you through one more day. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

More info: Facebook

#1

Iceberg meme illustrating rudeness, showing what is said versus what could be said, from hilariously sarcastic memes.

    #2

    Image showing shape-sorting toys above and a person struggling to fit a large mattress into a small car, highlighting sarcastic humor.

    #3

    Cows grazing in a field with a distant McDonald's sign, showcasing a sarcastic meme concept.

    Humor is a pretty big part of why we enjoy memes, but the real secret to their success is just how easy they can be made at scale. Their conciseness, typically a single static image or short looping video segment paired with a few lines of text, means that anyone who has a smartphone and an average photo- or video-editing app is able to create one within minutes.

    You don't need professional design skills or expensive software; a basic download of a free template from the web or an in-app captioning tool can be used to turn a day's observation into something shareable. This low threshold turns every social media user into a potential producer of content, with an insatiable flow of fresh material.
    #4

    Close-up of a black dog with wide eyes expressing shock, featured in hilariously sarcastic memes about awkward social moments.

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I usually always ring people and now I know what they're face looks like

    #5

    Baby with a funny, exaggerated disgusted expression illustrating sarcastic memes about disappointing food taste versus price.

    #6

    Elderly woman in a car giving a thumbs up, paired with a sarcastic meme about paying debts and enjoying youth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bandwidth helps do its part, too. In the era of second-by-second attention spans, and data caps as a real concern, memes load in less than half a second, even on the slow connections, while longer videos or lengthy posts have some latency and data usage. A JPEG or a short GIF flows through chat applications, email threads, and all the big social media without batting an eyelid.

    #7

    Sarcastic meme with a surprised kitten reacting to a sibling's sudden crying after being slapped hours ago.

    #8

    White cat with a grumpy face illustrating sarcasm, representing how Monday feels in hilariously sarcastic memes.

    #9

    Man making a sarcastic face with caption about rejecting advice from people born in the 2000s in sarcastic memes.

    That means nobody has to be made to pay for data or be involved in culture; a meme's small size makes it within anyone's grasp anywhere. A perfect example are those cartoon "reaction GIFs" ripped from large TV shows, Dwight Schrute's agitated scowl from The Office, or Homer Simpson's ecstasy Homer-drool. They're all under 500 KB, yet carry enough emotional punch to accomplish the task of paragraphs of explanation.
    #10

    Two small dogs on a couch, one avoiding eye contact with the other, illustrating hilarious sarcastic meme humor.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In France we say : you speak with "Le fou du bus" so he doesn't k!ll you

    #11

    Sarcastic meme showing a confused golden retriever after intending a quick nap but sleeping for eight hours.

    #12

    Sarcastic meme showing Bugs Bunny relaxed and using a phone flash, representing 21st century students' humor.

    Cultural access is equally vital. Memes rely on shared contexts, common emotions, shared experience, popular culture allusions, that are translinguistic and geographic. Even if they are translated or localized, the template image itself is recognizable. Employ the "Distracted Boyfriend" trope: a boyfriend looking at another woman as his girlfriend glowers, with captions making him "Me," the girlfriend "My responsibilities," and the other woman "That new video game."

    #13

    Trash can with googly eyes looking concerned as it fills up, a sarcastic meme from a popular FB account.

    #14

    Underwater scene showing a shark facing a diver's legs with flippers, captioned with sarcastic meme text.

    #15

    Man sleeping at home versus smiling and holding breakfast plates at a hotel, relatable sarcastic meme about morning routines.

    Everyone who has ever been tempted by diversion gets it right away, no matter where they see it in Lisbon, Lagos, or Lahore. Similarly, the "Drake Hotline Bling" template, Drake's wave of dismissal for one option, Drake's thumbs-up approval for the other, is used in dozens of languages and hundreds of situations, from food preferences to complaints about working remotely.
    #16

    Male character with long white hair wearing a black shirt and pendant, expressing a sarcastic meme about things better left unsaid.

    #17

    Animated rooster wearing sunglasses on a dock with a sarcastic meme about being a permanently exhausted chicken.

    #18

    Sarcastic meme on a green background about being single and self-realization shared by a funny Facebook account.

    lauralawson_3 avatar
    Laura Lawson
    Laura Lawson
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This! I live by myself after years of children & a now ex-husband & it is AMAZING! I eat when & where I want. I don't even have a dining table anymore, I eat every meal either on the couch or in bed. I can have cereal & toast for dinner because I don't give a fųck. It's me, my dog & my cats & I LOVE it. It would take a seriously incredible person to be my partner now because I am not giving this shìt up!

    Social sites themselves enable ease in making and sharing. Preloaded "reaction" or "respond with GIF" buttons, one-tap reposting, and meme generators inside the app enable users to share and respond to memes without ever leaving the application.

    #19

    Woman covered in mud posing outdoors humorously, illustrating hilariously sarcastic memes shared by this FB account.

    #20

    A curious baby hippo peeking from behind a tree with caption about hearing a bag of chips, funny sarcastic meme.

    #21

    Man on beach being interviewed with microphone while dog wearing hat sits next to him in sarcastic meme format

    Instagram Stories and Snapchat lenses, for example, provide text overwrites, stickers, and drawing capabilities that remove any lingering technical hurdles so that one can transform a mundane everyday moment, a cat tilting its head, say, into a personalized meme in real-time. When production and dissemination take place within the same swipes and taps, memes tend to propagate organically.

    #22

    Indoor cat sleeping on an apple tree branch among green apples in a funny and sarcastic meme shared on Facebook.

    #23

    Man asleep reacting sarcastically to loudspeaker, earthquake, flood, and fan switched off in sarcastic memes.

    #24

    Snake with exaggerated fake eyelashes, humorously illustrating sarcasm in a hilarious sarcastic meme.

    Finally, since memes demand so little of their users, no great reading or high focus, they garner involvement from everyone, including users who would otherwise avoid online culture. A momentary laugh or nod of recognition satisfies even lazy scrollers, making memes an entry point to broader online activity.

    #25

    Seagull standing on a no birds allowed sign with caption highlighting sarcastic memes about breaking rules.

    #26

    Digital clock and lamp placed on unopened cardboard box, a relatable scene for sarcastic memes about everyday life.

    #27

    Sarcastic meme featuring a black and white image of Baby Yoda with caption I am, move from a FB account.

    They're a group wink from one edge of the screen to the other, a reminder that, in an increasingly complex digital world, a simple, shareable joke can unite a million individuals in an instant. In short, accessibility, in concept, conception, execution, and cultural value, is the key to making a solo image a global phenomenon, one transitory laugh at a time.

    #28

    Sarcastic meme showing a man with wide eyes and messy hair captioned about waking up the next day after a quick nap.

    #29

    Two men in cowboy hats at an airport gate, one sitting and smiling, capturing a hilariously sarcastic meme moment.

    #30

    Sarcastic meme with grocery basket in aisle, humorously referring to expensive trips and sarcastic memes shared online.

    #31

    Man with crossed arms and skeptical expression, sarcastic meme about birth certificates, from hilarious sarcastic memes collection.

    #32

    Sarcastic meme showing a person humorously filling out a form with the name Peter Parker, highlighting sarcastic memes.

    #33

    Person lying on the floor with headphones next to a dead bug, a sarcastic meme about contemplating life for FB memes.

    #34

    Cat with dark makeup around eyes, looking unimpressed, humorously illustrating sarcastic memes about makeup fails.

    #35

    Hilariously sarcastic meme showing unevenly mowed grass with caption advising not to be like this neighbor.

    #36

    Baby with a serious face eating a sandwich, illustrating sarcastic humor in memes shared on a popular Facebook account.

    #37

    Man with curly hair lying down with a sarcastic expression, captioned about hot and salty french fries in a meme.

    #38

    Golden muscular cat figurine wearing sunglasses at a cashier counter, featured in sarcastic memes shared on Facebook.

    #39

    Woman in a pink shirt and bonnet, looking stressed and covering her face, reflecting sarcastic meme about work gratitude.

    #40

    Sarcastic meme showing a wide-mouthed animated black dragon representing a dog contradicting the warning not to worry.

    #41

    Sarcastic meme showing fingers transformed into toy dinosaur claws in response to a crush's challenge.

    #42

    Blank receipt representing sarcastic meme about product warranty and receipt, highlighting sarcastic humor in memes.

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fold it in paper, put it in an envelope, and then into a totally secure, totally dark container.

    #43

    Sarcastic meme about wanting ornamental cattle for display, featuring a group of cows standing in a field.

    #44

    Woman with a confused expression, resting her face on her hand, illustrating sarcastic memes about unexpected shopping totals.

    #45

    Man making a frustrated face while holding a phone, illustrating sarcastic meme about phone not helping with spelling.

    #46

    Man carving a large wooden sculpture with tools, illustrating sarcastic meme about kids writing on tables.

    #47

    Sarcastic meme showing colorful computer screensaver next to serious 10 year old boy with arms crossed indoors.

    #48

    Hand holding cash versus hand with a coin showing sarcastic sarcasm in a meme from popular FB account.

    #49

    Sarcastic meme featuring a very thin man labeled as The Rock’s cousin Pebble, shared on a Facebook account.

    #50

    Close up of a chin compared to a desert landscape with sarcastic meme text saying Close enough for sarcastic memes.

    #51

    Sarcastic meme showing a faucet pouring water onto a candle flame with text about having an extremely tight budget.

    #52

    Person in a bathroom stall showing Supreme branded underwear with caption about sarcastic memes and flexing underwear.

    #53

    Dinosaur meme showing sarcastic expression when waiter asks if the food is good, reflecting hilariously sarcastic memes.

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like they wait until you have a mouth full of food and then they pounce

    #54

    Home flight simulator setup with cockpit controls and large screen showing a plane, featured in sarcastic memes collection.

    #55

    Ocean scene with barely visible submarines humorously representing sarcastic memes in a dramatic underwater fight.

    #56

    Foot about to hit wooden object labeled sarcasm, illustrating a sarcastic moment with humor in memes shared on Facebook.

    #57

    Man pointing and smiling holding a drink and cigarette, caption about seeing math and physics symbols in Greece, sarcastic memes.

    #58

    Man with a round belly wearing a gray shirt and pants, humorously comparing his body to Rambo in sarcastic meme.

    #59

    Sarcastic meme showing a woman riding a duck-shaped paddle boat after saying she won’t waste money on dumb stuff again.

    #60

    Sarcastic meme showing difference between Facebook, Instagram profiles and real self at home with cats and a cartoon character.

    #61

    Two sarcastic memes featuring Shiba Inu dogs with text about unrequited love and internet hotspot no access.

    #62

    Man sitting on a chair in a river holding a sandwich, illustrating sarcastic memes about waiting for true love.

    #63

    Young girl in a homemade transformer costume standing indoors, showcasing one of the hilariously sarcastic memes.

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In about 20 years, she'll see the humor in this and appreciate the Dad joke.

    #64

    Funny sarcastic meme comparing a regular cat on the left with a larger cat labeled as square root of cat on the right.

    #65

    Sarcastic meme showing a cat sitting on fish at a market with caption about working at a bank humorously.

    #66

    Meme of a sad cartoon man in a suit overthinking and making the worst decision, featuring sarcasm humor.

    #67

    Hand holding a USB rechargeable AA battery with sarcastic meme text about confusion above, humor content.

    #68

    Anime character giving thumbs up with sarcastic text about a dad typing, highlighting hilariously sarcastic memes.

    #69

    Man intensely looking at phone screen with sarcastic meme about deleting posts due to conflicting personalities shared on Facebook.

    #70

    Sarcastic meme showing a coconut with an orange inside, illustrating humor from a hilariously sarcastic meme collection.

    #71

    Sarcastic meme showing fish mopping underwater with wet floor sign, depicting a job that makes no sense but pays money.

    #72

    Woman wearing sunglasses and a beige hat giving sarcastic directions about being between five mountains with trees everywhere, hilarious meme.

    #73

    Driver at night gripping steering wheel with blurred city lights ahead, illustrating a sarcastic meme about uncertain driving.

    #74

    Hilariously sarcastic meme of Homer Simpson startled awake in bed by Alexa at 3 AM with a funny response.

    #75

    Two co-workers laughing together in a sarcastic meme about shared hate, showcasing hilariously sarcastic memes humor.

    #76

    Cat with wide eyes illustrating shock, paired with sarcastic meme about forgetting to mute on Zoom, humorously sarcastic meme.

    #77

    Sad cartoon frog with tears, captioned me arriving at work, a sarcastic meme shared on Facebook.

    #78

    Sarcastic meme showing a dad's keyboard filled with thumb up, cake, flower, and praying hand emojis.

    #79

    Sarcastic meme showing a driver expecting pedestrians to hustle quickly at the crosswalk in a humorous tone.

