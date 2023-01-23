Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Made This Cross Stitch Art As A Home Decoration (4 Pics)
13points
Art, DIY

Romanova
I’ve been cross-stitching for 20 years and I wanted to share my handmade works with you, Pandas. This is a thread painting for home decorating.

Girl cross stitch for home decor

Love is. Cross stitch for home decor

Flower Still life. Cross stitch for home decor

Lake Moraine. Cross stitch for home decor

Romanova
Romanova
I am Tatiana. I have two great sons. I cross stitcher, cross stitch designer. I cross stitch about 20 years. Want to share with Pandas my handmade artworks, cross stitch patterns, printable art, beaded jewellery

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

