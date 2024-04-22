Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)
User submission
Art

I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)

Nikita Drachuk
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

13

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Hey everyone!

Guess what? Something super cool happened in my little glass studio recently! You know I love crafting those tiny glass figurines, right? Well, a fellow from the USA who’s a massive fan of glass art spotted my miniature rats and totally fell in love with them.

He’s a big-time collector and wanted to add some of my work to his colorful collection. He asked for six mini rats in the colors of the rainbow – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple. Talk about a colorful challenge!

I dove right in, mixing and shaping the molten glass to create these adorable little creatures. It was a blast watching them come to life in all their vibrant glory!

And guess what? They turned out awesome! Now, these little rainbow rats have found a cozy spot in his collection, hanging out with other cool glass figurines from artists all around.

I’m super stoked to share these cuties with you all! It feels amazing to know that my tiny creations are now part of someone’s treasured collection. Thanks for cheering me on in this colorful glass adventure!

Catch you later!

More info: Etsy

Here are my rat figurines!

I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)

I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)

I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)

I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)

I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)

I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)

I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)

And this is the collection of the client who bought these rats from me

I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)

I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

13

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

13

Open list comments

0

Nikita Drachuk
Nikita Drachuk
Nikita Drachuk
Nikita Drachuk
Author, Community member

I'm a Ukrainian artist from the Glass Symphony workshop, who creates handmade glass spiders, octopuses, and other animals fugurines for home decoration.

• Etsy: https://miniatureglass.etsy.com

• Facebook: https://facebook.com/GlassSymphony

• Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/GlassSymphony/

• Tumbler: https://glasssymphony.tumblr.com

• Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/glasssymphony/

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.

Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Art Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda