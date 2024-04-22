I Made Glass Rat Figurines In Rainbow Colors (12 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hey everyone!

Guess what? Something super cool happened in my little glass studio recently! You know I love crafting those tiny glass figurines, right? Well, a fellow from the USA who’s a massive fan of glass art spotted my miniature rats and totally fell in love with them.

He’s a big-time collector and wanted to add some of my work to his colorful collection. He asked for six mini rats in the colors of the rainbow – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple. Talk about a colorful challenge!

I dove right in, mixing and shaping the molten glass to create these adorable little creatures. It was a blast watching them come to life in all their vibrant glory!

And guess what? They turned out awesome! Now, these little rainbow rats have found a cozy spot in his collection, hanging out with other cool glass figurines from artists all around.

I’m super stoked to share these cuties with you all! It feels amazing to know that my tiny creations are now part of someone’s treasured collection. Thanks for cheering me on in this colorful glass adventure!

Catch you later!

More info: Etsy

Here are my rat figurines!

And this is the collection of the client who bought these rats from me

