I am a library clerk in an elementary school. Every year I come up with an interactive bulletin board, to keep things interesting. The pandemic left me a bit more time to be creative, so I spent a little more time on each picture.

With tempera paint and some 25% cotton paper, I pieced together each picture, creating an evolving story.

Each week we added one more character to the board, and we got to rhyme out Brown Bear, Brown Bear, Who Do You See?