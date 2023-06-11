Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Made A Scrap Metal Phoenix Fire Pit (11 Pics)
I Made A Scrap Metal Phoenix Fire Pit (11 Pics)

Cindy Chinn
Community member

Check this out – it’s my newest creation, a 10 foot tall Phoenix scrap metal sculpture, BUT – it’s also a fire pit fueled by propane!

I love the symbology of being born out of fire to start anew! It relates to my many careers over the years and most recently my latest rebirth as a metal artist, so the flames are more than symbolic. I have also added chains to the legs of the Phoenix, from which it is breaking free. This symbolizes how we need to break free of internal and external forces to truly move forward and begin new phases of our lives.

I built some stanchions to protect it while it’s on display

I Made A Scrap Metal Phoenix Fire Pit (11 Pics)

That’s me – “for scale”

I Made A Scrap Metal Phoenix Fire Pit (11 Pics)

Breaking away from the chains that bind!

I Made A Scrap Metal Phoenix Fire Pit (11 Pics)

Fire in its eyes! I made them from glass

I Made A Scrap Metal Phoenix Fire Pit (11 Pics)

and from the other side!

I Made A Scrap Metal Phoenix Fire Pit (11 Pics)

I added more glass highlights to the tail made from saw blades

I Made A Scrap Metal Phoenix Fire Pit (11 Pics)

The back view, you can see some of the 100’s of saw blades I used – the smaller pieces are from the inside of electric motors

I Made A Scrap Metal Phoenix Fire Pit (11 Pics)

Flame on!! The base is made from an old tractor rim

I Made A Scrap Metal Phoenix Fire Pit (11 Pics)

A full view from the front

I Made A Scrap Metal Phoenix Fire Pit (11 Pics)

A side view

I Made A Scrap Metal Phoenix Fire Pit (11 Pics)

A back view

I Made A Scrap Metal Phoenix Fire Pit (11 Pics)

Cindy Chinn
Cindy Chinn
Author, Community member

I am a full-time Artist and when I create artwork, I am reminded how lucky I am to have the freedom to do I as choose. That wasn't always the case in my fast paced world in a corporate art career. Now that I live in the small Village of Chester, Nebraska in a 33,000+ sq' former School Building, I am able to fulfill my goal of being a fine artist and having the space to explore my many interests. I work in a variety of mediums.

Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

