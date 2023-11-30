ADVERTISEMENT

So, I'm in a musical currently, and as of right now, it's tech week (a.k.a. Hell Week) and I thought it would be fun to make some original theatre kid memes before opening night! I hope you all enjoy it, especially my fellow nerds.

#1

"The Scottish Play"

"The Scottish Play"

Spooky Demon Bat (they/them)
Waylon the Wizard (he/him)
i get this one. im not a theater kid but i read a lot of shakespeare and i just finished re-reading macbeth and it ticks me off b/c its NOT PRONOUNCED MACBETH. i am currently reading another great book (paradise lost) if any of yall like things similar to shakespeare

#2

Done This Before, Would Not Recommend

Done This Before, Would Not Recommend

#3

If You Know, You Know

If You Know, You Know

#4

Hypocrisy At Its Finest

Hypocrisy At Its Finest

#5

If I Go Into Cardiac Arrest, It's Probably During An Audition

If I Go Into Cardiac Arrest, It's Probably During An Audition

#6

Guilty!

Guilty!

#7

What Script?

What Script?

#8

#9

Not Ensemble Again

Not Ensemble Again

#10

*gasp* "It Can't Be!"

*gasp* "It Can't Be!"

#11

Ptsd

Ptsd

