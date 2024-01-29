I Found A Soccer Team In The South Of Mexico Made Up By Lgbtq Members Only (10 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm David Tesinsky, independent freelance photographer of the people’s stories environmental, subcultural, social-documentary and fine art. I'm using photography as a tool to open eyes and kill stereotypes.

I went down to Mexico to explore interesting people and communities to me and I found this. The whole "LGBTQ soccer team" is filled with gay members only. They are based in Mazatán in Chiapas in the south of Mexico near Tapachula - city of immigrants waiting for the asylum. Team has several couples. Like the pictured one. Photo was taken in the center of Mazatán town.

Please contact me for any kind of lifestyle/story/people inspiration.

More info: tesinskyphoto.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

