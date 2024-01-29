I Found A Soccer Team In The South Of Mexico Made Up By Lgbtq Members Only (10 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm David Tesinsky, independent freelance photographer of the people’s stories environmental, subcultural, social-documentary and fine art. I'm using photography as a tool to open eyes and kill stereotypes.

I went down to Mexico to explore interesting people and communities to me and I found this. The whole "LGBTQ soccer team" is filled with gay members only. They are based in Mazatán in Chiapas in the south of Mexico near Tapachula - city of immigrants waiting for the asylum. Team has several couples. Like the pictured one. Photo was taken in the center of Mazatán town.

