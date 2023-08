Fully silicone anatomical reborn baby doll 44 cm tall and weighing 2200 grams.

This doll has an experimental spine that fixes the neck in different positions, and a drinking/urination system.

When creating the doll, I used Ecoflex 00-20 soft silicone.

The doll has acrylic eyes and glued-on eyelashes.

The doll can be immersed in water, its color will not change.

More info: dailydoll.shop