I Crochet Miniature Animals (6 Pics)
12points
User submission
Design, Gifts12 hours ago

I Crochet Miniature Animals (6 Pics)

Minikrohi
Community member

I’ve crocheted a lot of dragons already. They always turn out differently – surprised, thoughtful or funny. Because I don’t make copies.

I Crochet Miniature Animals (6 Pics)

I Crochet Miniature Animals (6 Pics)

I Crochet Miniature Animals (6 Pics)

I Crochet Miniature Animals (6 Pics)

I Crochet Miniature Animals (6 Pics)

I Crochet Miniature Animals (6 Pics)

Minikrohi
Minikrohi
Author, Community member

I love creating new looks. I crochet all my toys. My tiny and big toys live all over the world. Best friends are always there!

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
7 hours ago

Please excuse me for a minute, my brain just exploded over how cute these are <3

2
2points
reply
