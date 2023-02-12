I Created A Series Of Self-Portraits At Ricardo Bofill’s Famous Muralla Roja (11 Pics)

Pastel but glaring reddish, pinkish, violet and blueish shapes bathe in the Mediterranean sun. Gently outlined or almost disappearing into the bright sky and sea blue. At least color-wise. The form: geometric, brutalist, bold. Among the massive concrete shapes, volumes and lines, a single body: an attempt for a self-portait while “matching with the architecture”, as I call it.

My newest photographic series Relativity is an experiment on the verge between performance, staging, and bodily intervening in the built world.

Rewind to the 70s in Spain: La Muralla Roja, a par excellence example of a Mediterranean postmodern architecture, in a diametric contrast to today’s architectural leitmotiv of transparency, sustainability, greenery. Rising tall from a coastal cliff, the Red Wall, as the title translates in English, is the work of late Catalan architect Ricardo Bofill Levi.