I started doing art a little over a year ago as a creative outlet for my mental health, and now it's one of my biggest passions.

This time around I was asked to do some weird art, it verges somewhere between psychedelic, and surreal. I thought it would be fun to share my journey and creations on these themes with you once again.

I had fun creating them and hopefully, you will enjoy them too!

If you would like to see more of my artwork at Bored Panda, see here.

More info: redbubble.com