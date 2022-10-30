I have been dealing with anxiety and depression for some time. I always look for creative ways to have an outlet for expression and a way to work through it.

Not long ago I decided to start sharing my art online and then expanded to even adding my art to merchandise online.

This has been very therapeutic for me. Especially hearing from people all over the world that have been touched by it in some way or another.

Here are some of my more popular creations.

More info: redbubble.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

With This Design, I Went Batty Creating Some Cute, Albeit A Little Creepy Bats

With This Design, I Went Batty Creating Some Cute, Albeit A Little Creepy Bats

Report

0points
Melinda
POST
#2

I've Always Loved The Power Puff Girls Cartoon Created In 1998. This Design Was Inspired By My Favorite Character The Moody And Feisty Buttercup

I've Always Loved The Power Puff Girls Cartoon Created In 1998. This Design Was Inspired By My Favorite Character The Moody And Feisty Buttercup

Report

0points
Melinda
POST
#3

I Am A Dog Lover, As Well As A Lover Of A Lot Of 80's Music. This Was Inspired By The 1986 Song By The Beastie Boys "Fight For My Right"

I Am A Dog Lover, As Well As A Lover Of A Lot Of 80's Music. This Was Inspired By The 1986 Song By The Beastie Boys "Fight For My Right"

Report

0points
Melinda
POST
#4

We Always See How Bad Certain Foods Are For Us, So I Took That Theme And Turned It Into A Fun, And Silly Design With Sarcasm

We Always See How Bad Certain Foods Are For Us, So I Took That Theme And Turned It Into A Fun, And Silly Design With Sarcasm

Report

0points
Melinda
POST
#5

I Lived In Tucson Arizona For Many Years. The Piece Is A Strong Release For Me Because I Experienced A Lot Of Heartaches While Living There

I Lived In Tucson Arizona For Many Years. The Piece Is A Strong Release For Me Because I Experienced A Lot Of Heartaches While Living There

Report

0points
Melinda
POST
#6

This Design Is Inspired By Plague Doctors And The Potential For Those Who Are Supposed To Be Helping People, But Instead They Abuse That Power

This Design Is Inspired By Plague Doctors And The Potential For Those Who Are Supposed To Be Helping People, But Instead They Abuse That Power

Report

0points
Melinda
POST
#7

My Partner Is A Washington State Native, Who Grew Up In Tacoma. This Design Was Created As A Fun Way To Convey Some Of The Disheartening Feelings About The Downfalls Of The Area

My Partner Is A Washington State Native, Who Grew Up In Tacoma. This Design Was Created As A Fun Way To Convey Some Of The Disheartening Feelings About The Downfalls Of The Area

Report

0points
Melinda
POST
#8

This Is Simply Meant As An Uplifting And Inspirational Piece For Myself. I Have To Constantly Remind Myself That No Matter How Hard Life Comes At Me, I Can Never Stop Fighting

This Is Simply Meant As An Uplifting And Inspirational Piece For Myself. I Have To Constantly Remind Myself That No Matter How Hard Life Comes At Me, I Can Never Stop Fighting

Report

0points
Melinda
POST
#9

Here, I Came Up With A Fun And Silly Way To Convey Some Of My Many Moods And Faces

Here, I Came Up With A Fun And Silly Way To Convey Some Of My Many Moods And Faces

Report

0points
Melinda
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!