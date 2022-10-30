I have been dealing with anxiety and depression for some time. I always look for creative ways to have an outlet for expression and a way to work through it.

Not long ago I decided to start sharing my art online and then expanded to even adding my art to merchandise online.

This has been very therapeutic for me. Especially hearing from people all over the world that have been touched by it in some way or another.

Here are some of my more popular creations.

More info: redbubble.com