My name is Venus Angelica and I'm a children’s book illustrator from Canada who creates engaging art pieces.

As a child - my most nurturing and connective moments were when my parents would read picture books at night - using outrageous voices and acting out the characters! The illustrations caught my eye - I've always been very visual, with a hyper fixation on colorful things. The exaggerated, playful characters in my story books enriched my big imagination!

My mom put a paintbrush in my hand at the age of 2 and I've been an artist ever since - I just never get bored of it!

I was especially drawn to those illustrated puzzle books that you can look at for hours and always have something new to discover visually.

I hope my drawings inspire others to remain curious, joyful, playful, and present. Bringing open the inner child from the corners of the soul. 

More info: venusangelica.art | Instagram | twitter.com

#1

Oceanside From “What’s In Flora’s Shoebox” By Monster House Publishing

#2

Flora Grows From “What’s In Flora’s Shoebox” By Monster House Publishing

#3

The Journey From “What’s In Flora’s Shoebox” By Monster House Publishing

#4

What Happens After Death ?

#5

How Are We Born ?

#6

Noah’s Ark

#7

Golden Owl For The Black Arcs

#8

Evacuate The Tree

#9

Cloud Whale

#10

Choose Your Path

#11

Golden Gaia

