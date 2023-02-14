I Create Small Pocket Figurines Of Pagan Gods And Mythical Creatures With Polymer Clay (5 Pics)

I have been working with polymer clay for almost 20 years. I work in different techniques and styles, I have a lot of projects in different directions.

Today, I want to show some of my works that I created following the path of paganism, listening to the voice of nature and our universe. These are small pocket figurines that can become reliable talismans, assistants, complement a home altar or decorate an interior.

Triple Moon Goddess figurine

Merlin figurine, Old wizard

Horned God Demon figure

Dryad figurine, Forest nymph

Freya Female Goddess statuette