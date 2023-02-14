Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Create Small Pocket Figurines Of Pagan Gods And Mythical Creatures With Polymer Clay (5 Pics)


I have been working with polymer clay for almost 20 years. I work in different techniques and styles, I have a lot of projects in different directions.

Today, I want to show some of my works that I created following the path of paganism, listening to the voice of nature and our universe. These are small pocket figurines that can become reliable talismans, assistants, complement a home altar or decorate an interior.

Triple Moon Goddess figurine



Merlin figurine, Old wizard



Horned God Demon figure



Dryad figurine, Forest nymph



Freya Female Goddess statuette



An artist working with polymer clay. I believe in magic of the world around me, I learn from nature and follow her call.

