I Create Glass Figurines As Gifts For All Occasions, Including Corporate Gifts (6 Pics)
Art, Occasions

Nikita Drachuk
Glass figurines make a great corporate gift idea as they are both elegant and memorable. Glass figurines come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors, making them perfect for any occasion.

For example, a glass figurine of a company logo can make a unique and thoughtful gift for employees or clients. Additionally, glass figurines can be customized with engravings, making them an even more special and personal gift.

Glass figurines can be used to commemorate special occasions such as company anniversaries or the launch of a new product. They can also be used to express appreciation or gratitude for employees or clients. Glass figurines can also be used for decorative purposes, such as in the office or at company events.

Glass figurines make a great gift for clients and customers as they are long-lasting, memorable, and can be personalized. They can also be used as promotional items, as they can be printed with a company logo or message.

Since I had miniature cow figures ordered as a corporate gift, I kindly want to share some of their variations with you.

Image credits: miniatureglass

Image credits: miniatureglass

Image credits: miniatureglass

Image credits: miniatureglass

Image credits: miniatureglass

Image credits: miniatureglass

I'm a Ukrainian artist from the Glass Symphony workshop, who creates handmade glass spiders, octopuses, and other animals fugurines for home decoration.

• Etsy: https://etsy.com/shop/miniatureglass

• Facebook: https://facebook.com/GlassSymphony

• Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/GlassSymphony/

• Tumbler: https://glasssymphony.tumblr.com

• Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/glasssymphony/

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

