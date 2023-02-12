Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Create Ears And Tails Of Faux Fur (7 Pics)
10points
User submission
Needle and Thread11 hours ago

I Create Ears And Tails Of Faux Fur (7 Pics)

Kotolis Art
Community member

Hello! My name is Olya and I make fluffy accessories. I usually use soft 100% faux fur premium quality.

This is completely handmade, I process every ear and tail by hand. The color palette is quite large, because I use fur of different colors, and also tinted in different shades with an airbrush. The shape can also be completely different – I draw and cut patterns myself, in accordance with the wishes of customers, or according to my own ideas.

Please let me kniw which ears you like the most. What other ears should I create?

 

Big Red Fox Ears Headband

I Create Ears And Tails Of Faux Fur (7 Pics)

Calico Cat Ears Headband

I Create Ears And Tails Of Faux Fur (7 Pics)

Husky Ears and Tail Set

I Create Ears And Tails Of Faux Fur (7 Pics)

Kitsune Fox Ears Headband

I Create Ears And Tails Of Faux Fur (7 Pics)

Maine Coon Ears and Tail Set

I Create Ears And Tails Of Faux Fur (7 Pics)

Pastel Butterfly Wings Ears

I Create Ears And Tails Of Faux Fur (7 Pics)

Ginger Fox Ears Headband

I Create Ears And Tails Of Faux Fur (7 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Kotolis Art
Kotolis Art
Author, Community member

Hi everyone! My name is Olya, I have been making ears, tails, toys and masks since 2019 using only faux fur. Nice to meet you! ^_^ Panda can find me in Instagram - @kotolis_art

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda