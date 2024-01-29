I Can’t Get Rid Of The Flames In My Landscape Paintings (12 Pics)
This is a story by Oleksandra Malyshko, an artist who conducts her artistic practice in the frontline zone of Ukraine. No matter what happens, she continues to create paintings and carefully captures her emotions on canvas like words in a diary.
Certain limitations may have been an obstacle at the beginning of the war, but the inspiration did not leave. There are days, sometimes even Sundays, when exhaustion overcomes the psyche and you want nothing more than to sleep, sleep and sleep again. Sometimes it seems that the choice between paint and canvas is more important than food.
Unable to create paintings in the studio, the artist paints them wherever possible, sometimes in the warmest room in the house. In the summer, she holds art plein airs with colleagues who have not left the country. Everyone is tired with slightly droopy eyes, but the hope for peace adds life to their expressions. We often hug when we meet our colleagues. No one knows whether we will see each other next time and when exactly we will have the opportunity. Drones often fly over the city, and there are frequent air raids and rocket explosions.
In a strange way, the mind perceives any sound as a danger. Sounds that are not noticed in peacetime in a large city with a large number of inhabitants are very frightening at this time (wartime). Even normal car traffic in the dark seems to be a threat. You won't believe it, but the sounds of household appliances are also traumatic.
Recently, the artist was considering her paintings for the exhibition collection and paid attention to color and plot. They are all about flames.
Sometimes it seems that people are used to war, but this is not the case. And art itself is a mirror of the events we are experiencing together.
