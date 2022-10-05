I Built A 9′ Tall Rock Cairn In Noodle Style (6 Pics)

I wouldn’t call it a balance… The thing is pretty stable, I mean, I climbed it when it was 4′ tall. I wouldn’t try that now though.

I was very happy to score these stones for free, harvested “in the wild” just down the road

In addition to doing land art, I also work as a stone masonry contractor, and I’ve been at it for some years now. I’ll tell you you don’t just find awesome, flat stone like this. Sure, you can pay premium money for stone like this that’s been quarried, but you don’t just happen to come across material like this. Oh, and it just so happens to have a beautiful deep pink/lilac color, and it’s a nice solid stone.

Okay, I’ll stop geeking out. Sigh.

The Earth’s treasures

Oh, and there just so happened to be a guy with a machine to help get them in my truck. Not too shabby

Built a recliner, too

Feeling cute, might decorate the entire thing, with eyes like this

All natural art in this post kids. The eye is painted with home made egg tempera paint

That’s 1 part egg yolk + 1 part water + mineral pigments. Note, egg tempera paint takes 6 months to cure fully. As such, a painted rock like this would wash off in the rain, if left out before it had the 6-month curing time. Egg tempera is a great artist’s medium. It dries faster than watercolor, Can be thinned with water OR oil. Versatile, eco-friendly, and affordable. What more do you want?