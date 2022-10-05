Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Built A 9′ Tall Rock Cairn In Noodle Style (6 Pics)
I Built A 9′ Tall Rock Cairn In Noodle Style (6 Pics)

devin devine
Community member

I wouldn’t call it a balance… The thing is pretty stable, I mean, I climbed it when it was 4′ tall. I wouldn’t try that now though.

If you would like to see more of my works, click here.

 

More info: devineescapes.com

I was very happy to score these stones for free, harvested “in the wild” just down the road

I Built A 9' Tall Rock Cairn In Noodle Style (6 Pics)

 In addition to doing land art, I also work as a stone masonry contractor, and I’ve been at it for some years now. I’ll tell you you don’t just find awesome, flat stone like this. Sure, you can pay premium money for stone like this that’s been quarried, but you don’t just happen to come across material like this. Oh, and it just so happens to have a beautiful deep pink/lilac color, and it’s a nice solid stone.

Okay, I’ll stop geeking out. Sigh.

The Earth’s treasures

I Built A 9' Tall Rock Cairn In Noodle Style (6 Pics)

Oh, and there just so happened to be a guy with a machine to help get them in my truck. Not too shabby

I Built A 9' Tall Rock Cairn In Noodle Style (6 Pics)

Built a recliner, too

I Built A 9' Tall Rock Cairn In Noodle Style (6 Pics)

Feeling cute, might decorate the entire thing, with eyes like this

I Built A 9' Tall Rock Cairn In Noodle Style (6 Pics)

All natural art in this post kids. The eye is painted with home made egg tempera paint

I Built A 9' Tall Rock Cairn In Noodle Style (6 Pics)

That’s 1 part egg yolk + 1 part water + mineral pigments. Note, egg tempera paint takes 6 months to cure fully. As such, a painted rock like this would wash off in the rain, if left out before it had the 6-month curing time. Egg tempera is a great artist’s medium. It dries faster than watercolor, Can be thinned with water OR oil. Versatile, eco-friendly, and affordable. What more do you want?

devin devine
devin devine
Author, Community member

I create art from stone and other natural materials. Dynamic and moving forms, cairns, mandalas, dry stone walls and sculpture.

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva (not Leva) is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising and was ready to conquer the advertising business, BUT, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here.Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

