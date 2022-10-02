I paint stones using egg tempera--this is natural, homemade paint, made from egg yolk plus water plus iron oxide pigments. Did you know acrylic paint is plastic? That's what acrylic means......sure, painting live laugh love on a rock in your neighborhood probably won't be the cause of a major environmental collapse. Then again, acrylic is plastic and your live laugh love rock is contributing to microplastics in your immediate environment. Sorry! But the good news is egg tempera exists and is a great artist's medium.