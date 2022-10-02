I Create Works Of Art From Natural Materials, Especially Stone (12 Pics)
As a child, I would collect rocks, twigs, feathers, animal skulls, any cool things that I found in nature. One day I woke up and I was an adult--so I had to get a job, and I ended up working as a stone mason.
Bird Bath, Made From A Craggy And Mossy Boulder Found On The Side Of A Mountain
Bench Made For Humans And Cats! The Boulders Were Harvested From A Neighbor's Backyard
The cat and I met at an animal shelter years ago--we've been together ever since!
Dry Stone Mosaic - This One Is A Fire Pit
After I finished building this, the customer set up a tri-pod and cauldron, so they can have fires without messing up the stone work or obscuring it in ash.
Stone Recliner
9' Tall, Noodle Style Rock Cairn
9' Cairn, Ornamented With A River Rock Painted With An Eye
I paint stones using egg tempera--this is natural, homemade paint, made from egg yolk plus water plus iron oxide pigments. Did you know acrylic paint is plastic? That's what acrylic means......sure, painting live laugh love on a rock in your neighborhood probably won't be the cause of a major environmental collapse. Then again, acrylic is plastic and your live laugh love rock is contributing to microplastics in your immediate environment. Sorry! But the good news is egg tempera exists and is a great artist's medium.
Butterfly Drink Cairn!
While doing some gardening, I found a nice bowl; shaped stone--and set it atop this cairn. When the garden gets watered, by rain or by hose, the bowl gets filled--proving pollinators with a drink!
Egg Tempera Painting, Painted Upon A Live Edge Slab Of Wood
Another Egg Tempera Painting
This one was inspired by a children's story book. Do you remember the one? Where the Wild Things are by Maurice Sendak was the story. Made with home made natural paint, upon a live edge slice of the log.