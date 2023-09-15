 “She Found It Weird”: Husband Uses Calendar Reminders To Make Sure He Asks About Wife’s Life | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Found It Weird”: Husband Uses Calendar Reminders To Make Sure He Asks About Wife’s Life
30points
Relationships

“She Found It Weird”: Husband Uses Calendar Reminders To Make Sure He Asks About Wife’s Life

Justin Sandberg and
Greta Jaruševičiūtė

The modern world can get pretty hectic, with constant reminders, notifications, breaking news, and just the day-to-day hustle and bustle of life. In all this chaos, it can be easy to forget about just speaking to your loved ones.

So one man got in some hot water when his wife discovered that he used calendar reminders to make sure to ask her about her day. As a self-described “self-centered person,” he thought it was the best way to make her feel like he was involved and concerned about her. Netizens debated the pros and cons of this strategy in the comments section.

On a hectic day, it can be easy to forget to ask your partner how they are doing

Image credits: DragonImages (not the actual photo)

A husband had a sneaky method to make his wife feel cared about, he would set reminders about her day in his calendar

Image credits: davidpereiras (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Even_Tangerine_4201

OP shared what his reminders look like

Most readers didn’t think he had done anything wrong

A few thought both sides had solid arguments and neither were jerks

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Greta Jaruševičiūtė
Greta Jaruševičiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda