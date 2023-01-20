Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Refuses To Hire A Nanny Because His Mom “Wouldn’t Like It”, Jeopardizes Wife’s Career Instead
32points
Parenting, Relationships4 hours ago

Man Refuses To Hire A Nanny Because His Mom “Wouldn’t Like It”, Jeopardizes Wife’s Career Instead

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Proper child care is crucial for partners who want to maintain their employment. Without it, one of them may have to reduce working hours or leave the workforce altogether, leading to a loss of income and career advancement opportunities.

But when Reddit user Certain-Bee-3412 suggested to her husband that they get a nanny so they both can continue with their jobs, the man refused. He said his mom “wouldn’t like it” and promised to come up with an alternative.

However, the woman soon realized that his plan for moving forward was to jeopardize her career, and the disagreement had grown into a big fight. Unsure of how she handled it, Certain-Bee-3412 made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ asking its members to share their unbiased opinions.

This woman wanted to find child care for her baby so that she and her husband could both work

Image credits: Sarah Chai (not the actual photo)

But he said his mom “wouldn’t like it”

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

Credits: Certain-Bee-3412

As her story went viral, the woman answered some questions

The majority of people thought the author of the post was being comlpetely reasonable

But some believed that both parents aren’t handling the situation the way it’s supposed to be

Share your thoughts
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If, at any point in my marriage during any decision-making process, my husband had said "but my mom wouldn't like it"...my head would have spun around as if I'd been possessed by a chief demon from the seventh circle of hell. That's all I have to say about this.

0
0points
reply
