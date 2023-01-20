Man Refuses To Hire A Nanny Because His Mom “Wouldn’t Like It”, Jeopardizes Wife’s Career Instead
Proper child care is crucial for partners who want to maintain their employment. Without it, one of them may have to reduce working hours or leave the workforce altogether, leading to a loss of income and career advancement opportunities.
But when Reddit user Certain-Bee-3412 suggested to her husband that they get a nanny so they both can continue with their jobs, the man refused. He said his mom “wouldn’t like it” and promised to come up with an alternative.
However, the woman soon realized that his plan for moving forward was to jeopardize her career, and the disagreement had grown into a big fight. Unsure of how she handled it, Certain-Bee-3412 made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ asking its members to share their unbiased opinions.
This woman wanted to find child care for her baby so that she and her husband could both work
Image credits: Sarah Chai (not the actual photo)
But he said his mom “wouldn’t like it”
Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)
Credits: Certain-Bee-3412
If, at any point in my marriage during any decision-making process, my husband had said "but my mom wouldn't like it"...my head would have spun around as if I'd been possessed by a chief demon from the seventh circle of hell. That's all I have to say about this.
If, at any point in my marriage during any decision-making process, my husband had said "but my mom wouldn't like it"...my head would have spun around as if I'd been possessed by a chief demon from the seventh circle of hell. That's all I have to say about this.