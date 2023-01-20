Man Refuses To Hire A Nanny Because His Mom “Wouldn’t Like It”, Jeopardizes Wife’s Career Instead

Proper child care is crucial for partners who want to maintain their employment. Without it, one of them may have to reduce working hours or leave the workforce altogether, leading to a loss of income and career advancement opportunities.

But when Reddit user Certain-Bee-3412 suggested to her husband that they get a nanny so they both can continue with their jobs, the man refused. He said his mom “wouldn’t like it” and promised to come up with an alternative.

However, the woman soon realized that his plan for moving forward was to jeopardize her career, and the disagreement had grown into a big fight. Unsure of how she handled it, Certain-Bee-3412 made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ asking its members to share their unbiased opinions.

As her story went viral, the woman answered some questions

The majority of people thought the author of the post was being comlpetely reasonable

But some believed that both parents aren’t handling the situation the way it’s supposed to be